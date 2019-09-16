Africa Top10 News

1A Made in Senegal Drone
Mamadou Wade Diop has been working with drones both in the photography and health sectors for years. But recently, he decided to work with local blacksmiths and construct a drone made entirely in Senegal. He goes by Dr. Drone on social media and is the only person in the Dakar area who can fix broken drones. But recently, he’s taken his knowledge a step further, consulting with drone makers across the world on how to construct one of his own. Though he does a lot of work in the audio-visual sector, renting his services out to news and documentary crews as well as collecting drone footage of various places in Senegal to sell, the purpose of his drone will be in the health sector – a drone that can spread chemicals to prevent mosquito breeding in stagnant water.
SOURCE: VOA
2Nile Talks Resume
Egypt’s foreign minister said Cairo had resumed
talks with Sudan and Ethiopia over a $4 billion dam Addis Ababa is building on
the Nile which had been suspended for over a year. The three countries’
irrigation ministers met in Cairo on Sunday to resume negotiations over filling
and operating the dam, which Egypt sees as a threat to its water supplies.
Ethiopia disputes the mega dam will harm Egypt, in the past Ethiopian Prime
Minister Abiy Ahmed said he wanted to preserve Egypt’s Nile River rights.
Officials hope the negotiations, due to continue on Monday, would lead to
agreement on a firm timeline for talks that will eventually lead to a binding
agreement on the dam’s filling and operation.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
3Boko Haram: The Thorn in Buhari’s Side
A full decade into the war, Boko Haram militants are still
roaming the countryside with impunity. Their fighters now have more
sophisticated drones than the military and are well-armed after successful
raids on military brigades, according to local politicians and security
analysts. The military announced in August that it is pulling back its troops
from far-flung outposts in the countryside and gathering them into fortified
settlements it calls “super camps.” The super camps are inside of garrison
towns where the Nigerian military in recent years settled tens of thousands of
civilians — either after Boko Haram chased them away, or soldiers burned their
villages and rounded them up, saying it would secure the countryside. The
garrison towns are ringed by trenches to slow militant invasions, but the
pullback has allowed Boko Haram fighters free rein in the barren countryside.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
4What Went Down at Mugabe’s Funeral
Thousands of people including foreign dignitaries bid farewell
to former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in a memorial service on Saturday.
A number of current and former African leaders attended the memorial at the
national stadium in Harare. Although the service was open to public, many seats
in the arena remained empty as the turnout failed to match the crowds seen
during the body viewing earlier this week. South Africa’s President Cyril
Ramaphosa was heckled by the crowds during his speech, a response to a recent
spate of xenophobia attacks against African immigrants in his country. Mugabe
will be buried in the country’s National Heroes Acre monument. Mugabe’s family
had been at loggerheads with the current President of Zimbabwe Emmerson
Mnangagwa over where the funeral should take place.
SOURCE: CNN
5Somali Women on the Move
Zamzam Yusuf, a grandmother of 29, is breaking barriers by
entering the once men-only camel trading industry in Somalia. Of the world’s
estimated 35 million camels, Somalia, a country of more than 15 million people,
houses more than seven million camels – the highest number per country
globally. Livestock is the backbone of the Somali economy with more than 65
percent of the population engaged in some way in the industry, according to the
United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. But it is extremely rare to
see a woman at any of the busy camel markets in the East African country. The
milk, often referred to as white gold, also brings in a decent return. In
Kismayo, one litre of camel milk is sold for $1 and Zamzam’s herd produces at
least 400 litres a day. In a bid to expand her business, which employs 10
people, Zamzam decided to join forces with two other traders. In a bid to
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
6Tips for Investing in Africa’s Hotel Businesses
A new report from JLL, the world’s largest professional services
firm specialising in real estate, has revealed that people seeking to finance a
new hotel project in Africa will be much more successful if their hotel is part
of a mixed-use development. A driving factor for this trend is that hotels rent
their rooms in euros and US dollars rather than in local currency which, from a
financing perspective, reduces the risk to the lender and lowers the interest
rate paid by the borrower. The research comes a week ahead of the Africa Hotel
Investment Forum Africa’s highest profile gathering of the hospitality
and tourism industry, which takes place in Addis Ababa.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
7Easing Africa’s Energy Woes Lies in Innovation
According to a new global commission, advances in micro energy
grids and renewable energy technologies could “dramatically accelerate change”
and transform lives in rural areas of sub-Saharan African and south Asia. The
Global Commission to End Energy Poverty met for the first time this week to set
out plans to accelerate the UN’s sustainable development goal to ensure access
to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all people by 2030. Under
the initiative, the distributed networks would help connect homes, businesses
and schools to small-scale solar power projects to deliver cheap, sustainable
electricity that can help power local economic growth. The commission also
plans to help set up new regulation in developing countries to accelerate the
rollout of new energy systems, and make the projects more attractive to
international investors.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
8African Leaders Should Shoulder the Blame for Xenophobia
While diplomatic tensions between South Africa and other African
countries remain idling, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been hard at work in
trying to mend things between South Africa and the continental
leadership. The president ditched his presidential duties at the United Nations
General Assembly to take care of matters at home, and currently, South Africa
is the least favourite country for Africans. According to the country’s
Minister for higher learning, science and technology, the xenophobic violence
could have been avoided if South Africa was not seen by other countries as the
scapegoat. While he stated categorically that he denounced xenophobia, he added
that we cannot ignore a glaring fact, which is that “African leaders themselves
must get their act together.” Nzimande suggested that if African leaders did
not destroy their countries, foreign nationals would not be seeking asylum in
South Africa.
SOURCE: THE SOUTH AFRICAN
9Harnessing the Potential of Ethiopia’s Sugar Industry
More than 300 chiefs representing Liberia’s rural and
traditional bloc have called on the president to set up a war and economic
crimes court as part of measures to fight impunity that has impeded the growth
of Africa’s oldest independent republic. The representative chiefs are powerful
and particularly influential in political decision-making and voting processes
in the rural belts. In their statement, released at the close of a week-long gathering
in the capital, the chiefs expressed disappointment over the government’s
handling of millions of U.S. dollars since George Weah assumed the presidency.
This includes $104 million in newly-minted local banknotes and $25 million
withdrawn from the Federal Reserve accounts for infusion into the economy to
strengthen the local currency. The government has so far failed to properly
account for those funds, the group said.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
10Water Roller Invention has come in Handy for Kenyan Women
Rolling Springs is a Kenyan invention to relieve women and
children and the elderly from carrying water on their backs. The rollers are
made from a combination of recycled materials like old tyres and local wood.
The roller currently retails for $60 and this is far beyond what many women
here can afford. But the inventor says he plans to make it cheaper through the
manufacturing process of moulding. The World Health Organization said 263
million people the world over spend over 30 minutes per trip collecting water.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS