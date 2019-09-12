Africa Top10 News

8 Zim Teen Changes the Face of this Extreme Sport

Tanyaradzwa ‘Tanya’ Muzinda is not your average teenager. At 15, she is already one of Zimbabwe’s Motocross champions. Held on off-road circuits, Motocross is a form of motorbike racing that is dangerous, expensive and requires a lot of training. But these challenges have not stopped Tanya from competing in local and international tournaments. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe’s most populous city, she says she started riding when she was only five years old, inspired by her father, a former biker. In 2017, she fell off a 100 feet long jump, hurting her hip, while practicing for a race. But recurring back pain has not stopped Muzinda in her tracks. She came in third place at the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at the Motoland track in England, which she says is still her most memorable race. She is also an honorary ambassador of the European Union to Zimbabwe for Youth, Gender, Sports and Development. Despite the financial difficulties she faces, it has not stopped Muzinda from giving back to people in her community. In August, she paid tuition for 45 students to attend school in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, and hopes to pay for at least 500 more students by the end of 2020.



SOURCE: CNN