Africa Top10 News

4 The Pope’s Message to Africans

Pope Francis was welcomed by palm frond-waving crowds in Mauritius on Monday as he drove past sugarcane fields on his way to the capital, where he said a Mass on a terraced mountainside overlooking the harbour. Mauritius is far richer than the first two countries on his tour – Mozambique and Madagascar – but it also has a youth unemployment problem and a sizable income gap between social classes, and the pope addressed both issues in the homily of his Mass. “Despite the economic growth your country has known in recent decades, it is the young who are suffering the most,” he said. Over the weekend Pope Francis called on the Malagasy people to protect the environment, even as he reiterated his warning against corruption. The Argentine pontiff told his hosts they should “create jobs and money-making activities which respect the environment and help people escape poverty”. In Mozambique, Pope Francis scolded political and business leaders in the resource-rich but poor East African country who allow themselves to be corrupted by outsiders. “Mozambique is a land of abundant natural and cultural riches, yet paradoxically, great numbers of its people live below the poverty level,” Francis said in the stadium, in an area of the capital where many people live in shantytowns with houses of corrugated metal roofs.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS