Africa Top10 News

7 The Changing Role of the Chief Financial Officer

To keep up, Chief Financial Officers need to embrace their role as ‘economic guardians’, the person who is there to provide insight, direction and measurement of business outcomes in a world of fierce competition and evolving customer demands. The finance function’s profile and role within the enterprise is shifting, with CFOs coming out of the back office into the front lines of the business. Rather than simply watching the numbers and running the financial reports, CFOs today are expected to work closely with business stakeholders to understand how the organisation should use its resources to meet customers’ needs. With most enterprises investing in digital transformation, there is also an emerging and often overlooked role for the CFO as a digital champion. The CFO can help support the transition to the digital world by ensuring that the speed and size of the organisation’s investments are sustainable and that the expected outcomes are realistic. What’s more, with regulatory compliance demands growing, CFOs can easily find too much of their time soaked up by statutory reporting requirements. This is why CFOs need access to tools that enable them to automate statutory reporting and generating financial statements.



SOURCE: AFRICA.COM