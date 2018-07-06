Africa Top10 News

10 Vending Machines for Camel’s Milk are Big Business in Kenya

In Kenya’s largely pastoralist Wajir County, prolonged drought is pushing growing numbers of the region’s nomadic herders to see camels — and their milk — as a drought-safe investment. As one of the world’s biggest camel producers, East Africa also produces much of the world’s camel milk, almost all of it consumed domestically. This means big business for locals but it comes with its risks, due to soaring temperatures, that can cause milk to turn sour, or unhygienic food practices. To remedy this, an initiative is equipping about 50 women in the village with refrigerators to cool the milk that remote camel herders send them via tuk-tuk taxi, plus a van to transport it daily to customers.

SOURCES: Reuters