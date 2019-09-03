Africa Top10 News

1 South Africa’s Second Day of Chaos

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned “acts of wanton violence” against foreigners as crowds of people plundered shops and set fire to buildings for a second day in the country’s commercial capital, Johannesburg. “I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them…There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” he said in a post on Twitter. Police fired rubber bullets and arrested seven people in the township of Alexandra on Tuesday morning, a day after clashing with looters who local media said targeted foreign-owned businesses in several parts of the city. Monday’s riots came after hundreds of people marched in Johannesburg’s Central Business District demanding foreigners leave. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama reacted strongly to the scenes of violence, “Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection,” he said on Twitter. “Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.” In 2015, Nigeria had recalled its ambassador to South Africa following a spate of attacks against immigrants.



