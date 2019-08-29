Africa Top10 News

1 Malawi’s Florence Nightingale

Charity Salima came out of retirement as a midwife to independently help women with poor access to care, deliver safely. Many expectant mothers in Malawi have difficulty in accessing public health facilities and have to travel long distances to access medical care. Moved by witnessing too many hopeful couples leave the hospital without their baby when working in a state-run facility, Charity Salima decided to establish the Area 23 clinic. Born in the late 1950s in a northern village, Salima was raised by her grandmother, who struggled financially, but still managed to go to school. She studied nursing and midwifery and by 1980, was working as a nurse at Queen Elizabeth Central, the largest referral hospital in Malawi. She later joined Kamuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu Health Centre before retiring in 2006. Since 2008, when the clinic opened, she has delivered more than 8,000 newborns with no record of a single death, of both mothers and babies. According to Unicef, in Malawi, the main causes of neonatal deaths in 2015 were prematurity (33 percent), birth asphyxia and trauma (25.8 percent) and sepsis (18.6 percent).

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA