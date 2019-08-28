Africa Top10 News

9 Kenyan Inventor of 1st Flying Taxi in Africa

Morris Mbetsa, a 28-year-old Kenyan, surprised many with his ingenious invention, of Africa’s first flying taxi. He joined the exclusive club of renown aeronautical engineers with his giant leap to the sky, in 2018, when he came up with a drone big enough to fly passengers. Mbetsa acknowledged that his interest in technology, started as far back as to when he was six years old, when he realized that he had a knack for technology. He began his dream of flying taxis when he realized that the developed countries were not planning to share this innovation with Africa. The electrically powered drone can carry one passenger for up to 25 minutes at a speed of over 120 kilometres per hour with an elevation between 10 and 30 feet above the ground level. More than one way has been designed to fly this impressive invention. One can manually fly it or control it using a remote control. Mbetsa also affirmed that he, together with his team, were working on an air traffic control system, to enhance communication between all the flying taxis while on a flight.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM