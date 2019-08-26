Africa Top10 News

3 Cover Girl Bungle Leaves Sour Taste in One of Africa’s Top Models

South Sudanese-Australian supermodel Adut Akech has spoken of her anger and sadness after a prominent Australian magazine published an article about her, but with the image of a different black model, noting that the mix-up “would’ve not happened to a white model.” Who Magazine, a weekly celebrity and entertainment publication, ran a feature about Akech, but printed a picture of model Flavia Lazarus instead. “For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to color in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl,” she wrote in an Instagram post. She said that the mistake “defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about” in the interview, adding that Australia had “a lot of work to do.” CNN has attempted to contact Who Magazine for comment. Akech, 19, is a woman with an extraordinary story. Born in South Sudan, she’s a former child refugee who spent the first eight years of her life in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp before migrating to Australia. Today, Akech is one of the most in-demand models in fashion, regularly walking for brands including Chanel, Valentino and Givenchy and starring on the covers of a number of high profile magazines, including the Italian, Korean and British editions of Vogue.



SOURCE: CNN