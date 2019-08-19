Africa Top10 News

3 Sharing Ideas To Build African Content Creators

The continued growth of African content creators is being seen in the global expansion of Africans that are sharing their digital stories. Whether their stories are personal, professional, collaborative, political or based on social issues there are more African bloggers than ever before. Digital infrastructures are allowing Africans to build businesses using their cell phones and tablets. Technology is opening new doors to compete and collaborate and the world is noticing on Social Media and digital commerce. There are many African bloggers not sure how to start and where to go for help. The availability of WordCamp conferences and other tech workshops, meetups and meetings helps tremendously. Understanding and comprehension of how to apply content creation is important. Blogging is not and will not die because of the diversity that is available. Sharing from my experiences to help bloggers on the African content are from my experiences as a blogger, speaker, volunteer, advocate and organizer at WordCamp, Bar Camp and other tech events.



SOURCE: AFRICA.COM