Africa Top10 News

9 Egypt is on the Up

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi says the country is on the right track to revive its economy after a meltdown; when oil prices dipped in 2014 despite having the sixth largest proved oil reserves in Africa. “I tell you in all objectivity, every Egyptian man and woman is entitled to feel proud for what his country has achieved in facing the three challenges, and in record time,” he said. On the 5th year anniversary of the mass protests that precluded a coup he coordinated against the government, Sisi acknowledged the three issues that have plagued Egypt since he became president: terrorist insurgency, political instability and an economic slowdown since 2014.

SOURCES: Ventures Africa