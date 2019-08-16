Africa Top10 News

1 Nigeria Takes its Focus on Agriculture to the Next Level

President Muhammadu Buhari has instructed the country’s central bank to stop providing foreign currency for food imports, according his spokesman, the move is aimed at improving Nigeria’s agricultural production and attaining more food security. Agricultural expert Ayokunle Afolabi Toye says a restriction on foreign exchange for food importers is a good move for local food producers to grow, but it needs to be supplemented with additional policies to be effective. As a way of diversifying the country’s economy and reducing its dependence on oil, policies aimed at stimulating the growth of the agricultural sector have been put forward over the past years. In 2015, the Central Bank of Nigeria presided over a ban on the access to foreign currency for 41 items that the bank felt could be manufactured in the country, including rice and poultry. In July, it announced that it would stop importers of milk and other dairy products from getting foreign currency, arguing that local production of milk should be encouraged instead. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, imports of agricultural products were valued at about $640 million in the first quarter of 2019. These policies are expected to reduce how much is spent on imports and encourage local production of goods.SOURCE: CNN