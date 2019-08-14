Africa Top10 News

1 A Mother’s Challenge Gives Hope for Nigerian Community

Crystal Chigbu cried herself to sleep for many nights after giving birth to her daughter, Beulah, in 2009. Doctors had informed her that Beulah had been born with tibial hemimelia, a rare medical condition characterized by a missing or shortened tibia, or shinbone. Chigbu started The IREDE Foundation (TIF) to educate Nigerians on congenital and acquired limb loss, and how to associate with and care for children with this kind of loss. The foundation also provides free and subsidized artificial limbs for children who cannot afford them. Providing prosthesis and care for amputees in Nigeria costs more than $600 on average, and Chigbu says depending on the limbs needed it can come to $3000. TIF has a laboratory in Lagos for assembling prosthetics. It is expensive to import ready-made items so the team purchases parts abroad and connects them in Nigeria to cut costs. But it’s not just about prosthetics. The foundation also counsels families. In January, Nigeria passed the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act. The law makes it a crime to discriminate against any Nigerian with any form of disability and prescribes fines and prison sentences for those who break it. The legislation also stipulates a 5-year transitional period before it is compulsory for public buildings and structures to become accessible for people with disabilities.SOURCE: CNN