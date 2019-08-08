Africa Top10 News

1 The Only Person Who Could Get Through to Joseph Kony

When Betty Bigombe was growing up in northern Uganda in the late 1950s, she walked four miles a day to go to school. She knew getting an education was the only way she could change her life and make a contribution to her community. Thirty years later her “contribution” would be to carry the fate of her region on her shoulders as she attempted to negotiate peace with Joseph Kony, the notorious leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army. The Lord’s Resistance Army sent Bigombe a letter saying Ugandan Presiden Yoweri Museveni had insulted them by sending a woman to negotiate. They threatened to kill her but she stayed – determined to end the war. Then they sent a victim of Kony’s violence to deliver a second letter in person. Not deterred, Bigombe decided to write back to Kony. She referred to him as “my son” and used religion as a way of connecting with him. In the next 18 months, during several face-to-face meetings, Kony started calling her “Mummy” Bigombe. Eventually he agreed to come out of the jungle for peace talks with President Museveni.SOURCE: BBC