Africa Top10 News

3 Terror Groups were Operating Right under Senegal’s Nose

As Senegal awaits rulings in the cases of 29 people recently tried on terrorism-related charges, evidence that came out during the trials is making many people in the country uneasy. Abdou Khader Cisse, a journalist with a popular Senegalese news outlet has been covering this issue for the past several years, told VOA that, “This trial opened the eyes of many Senegalese who have been living in denial, and who kept saying that this country never hosted terrorists.” The defendants are Senegalese jihadists accused of working with and fighting for terrorist groups in other African countries. Security analysts say the country’s involvement in peacekeeping missions in countries such as Mali, a hotbed for radical groups, has made Senegal susceptible to sympathisers within their own borders.

SOURCES: VOA