Africa Top10 News

8 Sigh of Relief as DRC Announces the Person to Handle the Ebola Crisis

Jean-Jacques Muyembe is nicknamed the “Ebola Hunter,” he has helped manage more than 10 Ebola outbreaks. Over the weekend, the 77-year-old was named head of a technical committee to combat the virus by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who took over the post in January. “Having that level of very senior involvement is key, particularly given how much of a global crisis we’re in with this outbreak,” says Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior public health scholar and epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. The creation of the committee and his leadership of it was controversial: in response, the health commissioner Oly Ilunga Kalenga resigned. Peter Piot, the director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who helped discover Ebola with Muyembe, applauded the change. “There is no sign of this epidemic slowing down. We therefore welcome the DRC president’s bold decision to change strategy,” Piot said in a statement. Muyembe’s strategy will likely come from the playbook he helped develop in the mid-2000s. That model is focused on the use of antibodies as the basis for therapeutic medicines, an idea considered risky and experimental in 2004 but which has proven effective. Working in the Congo creates unique challenges, he has noted, from its huge size — 905,000 square miles, making it the second-biggest country by landmass in Africa — to the lack of community engagement in some areas. Working as director-general of the Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, Muyembe has helped build labs in each province and surveillance systems in each of the country’s 516 health zones.SOURCE: OZY