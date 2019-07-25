Africa Top10 News

1Sudan’s Fragile State Gives Way to Botched Coups and Arrests
Sudan’s military has arrested the army chief and several senior officers in connection with a foiled coup attempt. In a statement, the army said it had arrested Gen. Hashem Abdel-Muttalib Babakr, the head of the joint chiefs of staff, and at least a dozen other high-ranking officers linked to a suspected bid to return the party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir to power. The state news service SUNA said members of the “the National Intelligence and Security Service, along with leaders of the Islamic Movement and the National Congress Party,” were also implicated. The date of the alleged coup attempt was not clear. It was the second coup attempt reported this month. Earlier, the military council, which took over the country after ousting Bashir in April, said it had arrested at least 16 active and retired military officers in connection with an attempted coup on July 11.SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
2The First Minister to Fall Under Zimbabwe’s New Corruption Watch
Zimbabwe’s minister of tourism has been held for questioning by a newly-constituted anti-corruption commission. According to state-owned daily The Herald, Prisca Mupfumira was detained on Thursday over the alleged disappearance of millions of dollars at the country’s pension fund when she was social welfare minister. She is the first senior government official to be held by the commission which was overhauled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on July 15. Mupfumira, a senior member of the ruling ZANU-PF party, previously oversaw the $1bn state pension fund. She was fired by former President Robert Mugabe weeks before a military-led coup that toppled him in November 2017. She was reappointed after Mugabe’s removal and given a new portfolio.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
3Tunisia’s First Freely Elected President has Died
Beji Caid Essebsi, was the world’s oldest sitting president aged 92. He was admitted to hospital on Wednesday but officials did not say why he was receiving treatment. Mr Essebsi won Tunisia’s first free elections in 2014 following Arab uprisings across the region. He was admitted to hospital last month after suffering what officials said was a severe health crisis. They gave no further details at the time. But Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who visited him in hospital, urged people to stop spreading “fake news” about his condition. According to the country’s constitution, Mr Chahed can take over as president for no more than 60 days or until a replacement is elected. Mr Essebsi was a former lawyer who studied and trained in the French capital Paris. During his long political career he also served as interior minister and Speaker of parliament.SOURCE: BBC
4China’s Revolution in Africa Will be Televised
In 2015, Xi announced the 10,000 Villages Project, a lofty plan to take digital television to impoverished parts of Africa, such as the village where Nganga lives. Previously, television access in many parts of the continent was a privilege of the elite, and those who were connected relied on old-fashioned, snowy analog reception. Xi’s dream was to upgrade huge swathes of Africa to modern, digital satellite TV networks, that could broadcast a constellation of channels over long distances — so long, in fact, that a TV channel from Beijing could be beamed to African homes. StarTimes has been the Chinese government’s primary contractor, paving the way for the Beijing-based firm. Today, the company beams Chinese TV shows into the homes of 10 million subscribers in 30 African countries, and controls television networks to such an extent in Zambia and Kenya there have been fears the company could black out TVs in those countries, if it wanted to. While channels like the BBC reach more people and South African distributor MultiChoice has more subscribers, StarTimes’ breadth of reach has some critics worrying.
SOURCE: CNN
5There’s Need For More Disruption In Africa’s Tech Scene
There are a number of laudable achievements the continent has earned for itself. These achievements, although rarely spoken of, have positioned the continent on a global map, earned it positive recognition from First World countries, changed its narrative to something better and more appealing, and made it a sought-after destination for business investment, leisure and entertainment. This article will dwell on the business investment opportunities that have changed the fortunes of the continent, and how these businesses are impacting and transforming the quality of lives in Africa. E-commerce is one of the business sectors powering the engines of commerce and trade in the continent. It has brought many untold opportunities for both the consumers and the micro, small, medium enterprises. In Nigeria for instance, Jumia paved the way for e-commerce in 2012, provided consumers access to hundreds of thousands of products, and expanded access for discerning entrepreneurs who quickly took advantage of the many unique opportunities presented by these platforms, to reach more consumers and sell more products. The convenience of e-commerce made a compelling case for early adoption of online shopping by customers who until then only shopped from brick and mortar stores.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
6How Universities are Addressing Ethiopia’s Ethnic Tensions
Wolkite University has struggled with ethnic disputes between students since it was first established six years ago. The institution attracts young people from all over the country, who pay an average fee of 12,000 Ethiopian birr (£330) a year for tuition, food and board. With more than 80 ethnic groups and languages spoken in Ethiopia, the population of almost 15,000 students can struggle to find common ground. Understanding between groups is a rarity in a country where violent conflict is common. Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has promised greater stability, but tensions remain high in various regions and the education system is no more immune to deep-rooted tribal differences than anywhere else. To tackle these issues, Asteway Mellese a lecturer designed a theatre course that promotes indigenous research and performance. The goal is to improve understanding and respect between cultures. One module requires students to carry out two weeks of field research on a particular ethnic group. Progress has undoubtedly been made at Wolkite Univerisity and the indigenous theatre syllabus has since been adopted by three other universities elsewhere in the country: Mekelle, Adigrat and Aksum.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
7Beginning of a New Era in Juba
South Sudanese technology firms have launched the country’s first mobile money transfer platform, M-Gurush. The new service called M-Gurush — M for mobile and Gurush for money in Arabic — removes the need for a bank account, which most South Sudanese lack. It allows customers to pay for goods and services across South Sudan, similar to platforms in Kenya and other African countries. While a 2018 peace deal allowed for the service to be rolled out across the country, there are still infrastructure challenges. Mobile money is expected to speed up trade and add thousands of new jobs to South Sudan’s struggling economy. It also puts South Sudan in the ranks of other East African nations using mobile money, such as Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.SOURCE: VOA
8Sigh of Relief as DRC Announces the Person to Handle the Ebola Crisis
Jean-Jacques Muyembe is nicknamed the “Ebola Hunter,” he has helped manage more than 10 Ebola outbreaks. Over the weekend, the 77-year-old was named head of a technical committee to combat the virus by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who took over the post in January. “Having that level of very senior involvement is key, particularly given how much of a global crisis we’re in with this outbreak,” says Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior public health scholar and epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. The creation of the committee and his leadership of it was controversial: in response, the health commissioner Oly Ilunga Kalenga resigned. Peter Piot, the director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who helped discover Ebola with Muyembe, applauded the change. “There is no sign of this epidemic slowing down. We therefore welcome the DRC president’s bold decision to change strategy,” Piot said in a statement. Muyembe’s strategy will likely come from the playbook he helped develop in the mid-2000s. That model is focused on the use of antibodies as the basis for therapeutic medicines, an idea considered risky and experimental in 2004 but which has proven effective. Working in the Congo creates unique challenges, he has noted, from its huge size — 905,000 square miles, making it the second-biggest country by landmass in Africa — to the lack of community engagement in some areas. Working as director-general of the Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, Muyembe has helped build labs in each province and surveillance systems in each of the country’s 516 health zones.SOURCE: OZY
9Tragedy Strikes at Libyan Coast
Up to 150 people have died in a large shipwreck off the coast of Libya, according to the UN’s refugee agency. A further 150 were rescued by coast guards and local fishermen and are being returned to Libya, UNHCR added. The ship left from Al Khoms, a town 120 km east of Tripoli. If confirmed, the number of dead would be the highest for a shipwreck in the Mediterranean this year. The Mediterranean sea is a dangerous route for refugees trying to reach Europe. In 2018, over 2,000 people died attempting to make that journey. Libya is a hub for refugees, many of whom try to reach Europe in unseaworthy boats. UNHCR and other UN agencies have repeatedly called for survivors not to be returned to Libya, a conflict zone where rescued migrants and refugees are routinely jailed in inhumane conditions.
SOURCE: INDEPENDENT
10Why Lupita Nyong’o Lent her Voice to This Wlidlife Doccie
Ms. Nyong’o understood that these shows can be mundane and repetitive, telling the same stories of how animals live in the wild. John Downer’s “Serengeti” stood out because of its attention to specific animals and their day-to-day lives, which includes fighting within their clans, searching for love and trying to survive when outsiders are ready to attack. The documentary, which was filmed on a game reserve in Tanzania over two years, feels more like a dramatized TV show than a documentary, but drama is part of its appeal. It follows several animals in the park, including Kali, a lioness who has been exiled from her pride and is struggling to raise her cubs alone; Bakari, a baboon who is trying to figure out how to win back a female baboon’s affection after another male gets her attention; and Zalika, a hyena who becomes queen of her clan sooner than she expected. The British actor John Boyega narrates the British version of the show, which premiered on BBC One earlier this month. Over the course of six episodes, viewers get to know the animals “more from their own perspective”.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES