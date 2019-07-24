Africa Top10 News

1 Kidnappings and Oil Thefts in Gulf of Guinea Rise

Naval chiefs are calling for more funding and protection off the West African coastline. It’s considered one of the world’s most notorious areas for piracy and kidnapping and attacks in the area continue to rise each year. To try to resolve the issue, maritime experts are meeting in Ghana for a security conference. A strict definition of maritime piracy only includes attacks on shipping on the high seas – that is, more than 12 nautical miles off the coastline and not under the jurisdiction of any state. Inside a country’s territorial waters and within port facilities, these attacks are defined as armed robberies at sea. However, the data we’ve used from this latest report combines these two sets of data to give an overall picture of incidents at sea both inshore and offshore. In 2018, there were 112 such incidents in West African waters. It’s not just the huge tankers exporting oil and gas from Nigeria and Ghana that are targeted. Commercial ships from smaller countries are also in the sights of the pirates.SOURCE: AL JAZEERA