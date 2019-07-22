Africa Top10 News

2 South Africa’s Corruption Watchdog Comes Under Fire

A Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold a cost order against Busisiwe Mkhwebane only adds to the embattled Public Protector’s woes. A number of Mkhwebane’s reports have either been set aside or taken under review. According to Business Day, a total of 30 Public Protector reports have been taken on review to date. In addition, her fitness to hold office is being looked into by Parliament’s justice and correctional services portfolio committee. After being in office for more than two years, Mkhwebane has faced criticism for some of her reports, and it has been said that she is “incompetent” and that her credibility has “plummeted”. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he would be seeking an urgent judicial review of Mkhwebane’s report which found that he had violated the executive code of ethics by not declaring donations to his ANC presidential campaign in 2017. Mkhwebane previously said that her office was going through “testing times” and that the institution was faced with attacks from every angle, including the “most unfair reporting in the media”.



SOURCE: NEWS 24