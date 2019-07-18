Africa Top10 News

1Machel Talks About Preserving Mandela’s Legacy
Humanitarian Graça Machel is encouraging citizens to be active by seeing Mandela Day as a way of being instead of an event. “Let us not look at Mandela Day as an event that we will be part of every year. We need to look at it as a pledge for the whole year that goes beyond one’s daily activities. Decide what is the difference I can make to people over the year so that it can become a way of being, not just an event.” The Nelson Mandela Foundation chose to partner with the City of Ekurhuleni to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mandela Day on Thursday, which asks citizens to give back 67 minutes to their community, on what would have been Madiba’s birthday. Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. So sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do good is nothing in comparison, right? Some local celebrities heeded the #67minutes call and took to social media to show us some of the good deeds they were doing in honour of Madiba.SOURCE: NEWS 24
2Millions of Women in Sub-Saharan Africa Don’t have a Bank Account
World leaders are to pledge to shape the technological revolution sweeping through Africa by acting to lift the threat of 400 million predominantly rural women being excluded from digital financial services. G7 finance ministers meeting in France aims to endorse a paper from the Gates Foundation saying there is a serious risk that digital technology and mobile banking will bypass millions of women in Africa, leaving them disempowered for a generation. The initiative, requiring $255m in initial funding and regulatory action across Africa,is designed to prevent “the inequalities of the past being insinuated into the future” as cultural and market barriers lead to women being excluded from mobile banking, e-commerce and smartphone technology. A mobile money revolution in sub-Saharan Africa is under way in which the number of people with an account doubled to 21% in 2017. Yet in sub-Saharan Africa women are 13% less likely to own a mobile phone and 41% less likely to use mobile internet than men.SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
3A Series Of Firsts For Africa At Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai is on track to host the most spectacular global festival on earth. The World Expo is a stage for nations to showcase their wares and ideas for the future, on a stage like none other. Spanning 6 months the mega event will be the first time it’s hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, and will be themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. The African Union (AU) will be exhibiting at the event for the first time, and will showcase the power of collaboration in building a more prosperous and integrated Africa. The AU says it will focus on increasing its visibility, attracting investments and tourism to the continent at the same time; demonstrate how it has contributed to finding African solutions for African problems. Organisers say the expo will be an “invaluable platform for all African nations to strengthen not only their relationship with the UAE but with the rest of the world.” Expo Live has an allocated USD 100 million to back projects with creative solutions to pressing challenges, helping to improve people’s lives or preserve the planet – or both. This comprises the Innovation Impact Grant Programme and the University Innovation Programme. Fourteen grants were made to start-ups that operate in Africa, after the first three rounds.SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
4Morocco’s Tough Stance on Terror
Three Islamic State group supporters who murdered two Scandinavian hikers in Morocco have been sentenced to death. The verdicts for ringleader Abdessamad Ejjoud, Younes Ouaziyad and Rachid Afatti follow petitions on social media calling for their execution. Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found beheaded in the High Atlas mountains in December. If the executions go ahead, they will be the first in Morocco since 1993. That year saw the country introduce a freeze on capital punishment. The three men all said they were IS supporters, although IS has not said it was behind the killings. Ms Jespersen and Ms Ueland were flatmates at Norway’s Bo University. Their bodies were found on 17 December in a tent in an isolated area near Mount Toubkal, Morocco’s highest peak and a popular destination for hikers. Both had taken full precautions ahead of their trip, Ms Ueland’s mother said last year.
5Counting the Cost of Cameroon’s Crisis
Cameroon’s second largest employer, the Cameroon Development Corporation, says it has been paralyzed by the separatist conflict in the country’s English-speaking regions. The agricultural giant has not been able to pay its staff for a year because of falling production and revenue. The village of Meanja used to be a banana production center in Cameroon’s English-speaking southwest. Two years ago, 2,000 people lived here, and many worked for the Cameroon Development Corporation’s banana production unit. The Cameroon Development Corporation is the central African country’s second largest employer and runs banana, palm oil, and rubber plantations. But the three-year conflict between Anglophone rebels and government troops has forced the CDC to close farms and factories across the western English-speaking regions. CDC general manager Franklin Ngoni Njie says more than half of his 20,000 workers – fearing attacks – refuse to work, while the remainder work only part-time. The rebels consider state-run companies such as the CDC and institutions such as schools legitimate targets. Last month, the Cameroon Employers Association said rebel fighters had transformed many CDC plantations into training grounds.
6Chad is Back Online
The government of Chad has lifted restrictions on social media access after a 16-month internet blackout. President Idriss Deby said the restrictions were put in place for security reasons and the internet had been hijacked for “malicious” reasons. “For a country like Chad that has gone through dark times, it is not permissible for the internet to be hijacked for malicious purposes by certain individuals with evil intentions for peace and national unity,” Deby said. People in Chad have been unable to access social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, since March 2018. The social media blackout began almost immediately after the country’s parliament recommended a constitutional amendment that would have Deby stay in office until 2033. Internet Without Borders welcomed the decision to lift the ban but said the “internet should not be used to serve political interests.” Activists who had been calling for an end to the internet censorship said the sites were blocked to silence discontent among citizens. Internet penetration in Chad was very low, with only 6.5% of more than 15 million people in the country online in 2017, according to the World Bank. Analysts said internet censorship could further reduce citizens’ access to social media.
7Restoring King Tut’s Coffin
Experts have begun restoration work on the golden-plated coffin of Egypt’s boy-king Tutankhamun for the first time since the discovery of the tomb in 1922. The coffin and the treasured collection of Tutankhamun’s tomb are expected to be the centrepiece of the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) that Egypt will open next year near the Pyramids of Giza. British archaeologist Haward Carter discovered the tomb of the 18th dynasty king in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor in 1922. The tomb was untouched and included about 5,000 artefacts. The ministry said the coffin was transported from southern Egypt to the GEM three days ago “in order to be restored for the first time since the tomb’s discovery”. The coffin has suffered a lot of damage, including cracks in the golden layers of plaster and a general weakness in all golden layers. The restoration work will take about eight months. Egypt has previously announced that the GEM, which has been under construction for about 15 years and is partially funded by Japan, will officially open by the end of 2020.SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
8Kenya Won’t Block Huawei From Rolling Out the 5G Network
The Kenyan government is partnering with Huawei to build a smart city in Konza Technopolis as part of the government’s efforts to make the country a technology hub. The Minister of Communications and Technology says Kenya’s policies are not driven by the United States and as such the country would assert its sovereignty and take what works and innovate with it. “I think for us; we are not going to be tied to what other people are saying. We are going to ensure we have value for money for our citizens and we will continue to ensure we have security. This is even as we can innovate and ensure we have the security and all that we need,” Mucheru said. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile internet connectivity and promises an increase in speeds of up to 20 times. It is generally about the better utilisation of radio spectrum and allowing several more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time.SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA
9[WATCH] One of the Most Beautiful Natural Areas in Africa
Due to its spectacular and imposing ensemble, “The Baobab Alley”, is a group of baobabs that line the dirt road between Morondava and Belon’i in the Menabe region of western Madagascar, a protected area, since 2007. This tourist attraction disappeared, but now an NGO is working to preserve the site and train locals so they can benefit from the resources generated from tourism.
10Number Three in African Football
A third minute goal was enough for Nigeria to beat Tunisia in the Afcon third place playoff. Goal analyses the tactical battle that unfolded.Nigeria and Tunisia clashed in the third-place playoff at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday evening in Cairo. A third-minute goal was enough for the Super Eagles to take a 1-0 victory and third place in the tournament. Both sides took this game seriously in their team selections, but it was a fairly low-intensity match with little pressing or focus on defending compactly. Nigeria scored early from a fine move, made enough chances to score a second late on, but also handed Tunisia two of the game’s best openings as Khazri got free to create for teammates. The lack of positional discipline from their central midfield duo has given many teams space to enjoy between-the-lines, but few have turned that into goals.SOURCE: GOAL.COM