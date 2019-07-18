Africa Top10 News

1 Machel Talks About Preserving Mandela’s Legacy

Humanitarian Graça Machel is encouraging citizens to be active by seeing Mandela Day as a way of being instead of an event. “Let us not look at Mandela Day as an event that we will be part of every year. We need to look at it as a pledge for the whole year that goes beyond one’s daily activities. Decide what is the difference I can make to people over the year so that it can become a way of being, not just an event.” The Nelson Mandela Foundation chose to partner with the City of Ekurhuleni to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mandela Day on Thursday, which asks citizens to give back 67 minutes to their community, on what would have been Madiba’s birthday. Why 67 minutes? Well, according to the Nelson Mandela Foundation uTata fought for social justice for 67 years. So sacrificing just over an hour of your time to do good is nothing in comparison, right? Some local celebrities heeded the #67minutes call and took to social media to show us some of the good deeds they were doing in honour of Madiba.SOURCE: NEWS 24