Africa Top10 News

South Africa's Lion Breeders Look East for New Markets

Lion parts legally exported from South Africa usually wind up in Asia, where they are often marketed as tiger parts. This lucrative business is on the rise, and according to recent research a ban enacted by the United States may have helped to ignite it. Before the ban, South Africa’s breeding and hunting facilities housed over 8,400 captive-bred lions. Many were destined for use in “put and take” hunts in which a captive-bred, sometimes tame animal is released into a fenced hunting camp for a hunter to stalk and shoot. For people short of money and time, these canned hunts, as they are commonly called, can be appealing. Compared to traditional hunts in the wild, canned lion hunts are cheaper, last days rather than weeks, and are guaranteed to produce a high-quality trophy. Americans once comprised at least half of the clientele for canned hunts. But animal-welfare advocates have long criticized the industry as rife with abuse and lacking in any conservation value. Over 80 percent of respondents said that the ban had impacted their businesses, and many reported laying off staff and euthanizing lions. While most breeders said they had scaled back operations, about 30 percent said they had decided to turn to the international bone trade. Prices for skeletons have risen by more than 20 percent since 2012.SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES