Africa Top10 News

1 Cautious Optimism for Ebola Vaccine

Two experimental Ebola drugs have been found to be effective in treating the strain of the deadly virus responsible for the deaths of more than 1,600 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to new research published on Tuesday. Laura McMullan, a microbiologist at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who lead the research, said the two treatments were developed based on strains from previous outbreaks and this study was the first to test them on the current one, which researchers are calling the Ituri strain. “It’s vitally important to make sure existing treatments work against the virus that’s making people sick now,” she said. An antiviral drug called remdesivir and another antibody treatment called ZMapp both inhibited the growth of the virus strain in human cells in laboratory studies, according to the paper published in the medical journal Lancet Infectious Diseases. ZMapp and remdesivir are among four promising experimental treatments that have been used in the Congo under what’s called a compassionate use framework, with doctors deciding the best treatment for each patient based, in part, on the complexity of administering and monitoring the drug, according to WHO.SOURCE: CNN