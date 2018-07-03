Africa Top10 News

1Trophy Hunting a Controversial Issue in South Africa
When a US hunter came under criticism after pictures taken in South Africa of her posing with a dead giraffe went viral, South Africa’s $2billion industry came under question. The woman in the picture, identified as Tess Thompson Talley, addressed the backlash with a statement to CBS news that the trophy kill was actually helping conservation, “because by killing the old, male giraffe, she had prevented it from attacking younger giraffes.” Adding that it is called conservation through game management, a term environmentalists say impacts on conservation and bio-diversity as well as the ethics of the business.
SOURCES: CBS News, BBC Africa, The South African
2A Sorry Sight of Zimbabwe’s National Rugby Team
Outrage is growing over the treatment of the former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his Zimbabwe rugby side after images of them sleeping on the streets of Tunisia emerged on social media. The “Sables” – as Zimbabwe’s national rugby side is known – play the hosts this weekend as part of World Cup qualifying. Shocking pictures of the players lying on sidewalks with their baggage emerged on Tuesday in a Facebook post by David Coltart, a former Zimbabwe Minister of Sport. The team complained of the appalling standards at a hotel they were meant to stay in, as well as ill treatment at the airport. Rugby Africa has apologised to the team and says alternative accommodation has since been arranged.
SOURCES: BBC, Citizen
3African Artefacts Could be Heading Back Home Sooner than Thought
When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Burkina Faso last year, he told university students that returning African art to the continent is a “top priority “of his administration. “I cannot accept that a large part of cultural heritage from several African countries is in France, African heritage can’t just be in European private collections and museums,” he said. France has established a commission, led by French art historian Benedicte Savoy and Senegalese economist and writer Felwine Sarr, along with other artists, activists, collectors and experts from Africa and Europe with a mandate to establish what is in French national museums that rightfully belongs to Africa.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
4Vending Machines for Camel’s Milk are Big Business in Kenya
In Kenya’s largely pastoralist Wajir County, prolonged drought is pushing growing numbers of the region’s nomadic herders to see camels — and their milk — as a drought-safe investment. As one of the world’s biggest camel producers, East Africa also produces much of the world’s camel milk, almost all of it consumed domestically. This means big business for locals but it comes with its risks, due to soaring temperatures, that can cause milk to turn sour, or unhygienic food practices. To remedy this, an initiative is equipping about 50 women in the village with refrigerators to cool the milk that remote camel herders send them via tuk-tuk taxi, plus a van to transport it daily to customers.
SOURCES: Reuters, VOA
5Is Tough Love the Answer for Dealing with Teenage Pregnancies?
Burundi’s minister of education, Dr Janvière Ndirahisha, announced that pregnant teens as well as the boys who made them pregnant, no longer had the right to be allowed into public or private schools. In a letter to the country’s provincial education directors, he added that such students could instead attend vocational or professional training. Campaigners have condemned the ban warning that the country is violating its human rights obligations.
SOURCES: The Guardian
6The Future of Islam and Radicalism in Parts of West Africa
Across Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Guinea, the Gambia and Mauritania, the spiritual practice of Sufism and Malakite Islam — a Sunni strain influenced by Sufism — have dominated for centuries, shielding these countries from the Salafist influences of Saudi Arabia and the Arabian Gulf. But more conservative approaches are now increasingly threatening these tolerant traditions in these countries, aided by rising investments from Arab states funding mosques, Quranic schools and more, according to imams and experts.
SOURCES: Ozy
7New Drug for Africa’s Fight against Maternal Mortality Rates
A new formulation of a drug that prevents excessive bleeding after childbirth could save thousands of women’s lives around the world, according to a new study. Postpartum haemorrhaging (PPH) is excessive bleeding after childbirth which claims the lives of tens of thousands of women a year and is generally treated with a drug called Oxytocin. But the new research found a new version of the drug Carbetocin, which does not require refrigeration, is as effective as Oxytocin in preventing this form of haemorrhage.
SOURCES: CNN
8How are Zimbabweans Feeling about Upcoming Polls?
The Daily Maverick reports that seven months into the new presidency, and just a month before elections – the first without Robert Mugabe since independence – Zimbabweans are telling a story of lost hope. Many wonder if issues, such as the economy, health and unemployment will change this time round.
SOURCES: Daily Maverick
9South Sudan in Chaos Again
The ink had not dried on a proposed ceasefire between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Mahar when fighting broke out. The warring sides have accused each other of launching attacks that killed 18 civilians and violated the latest peace deal aimed at ending the nearly five-year-old conflict. Leaders attending the current African Union summit say tougher actions need to be imposed on Africa’s youngest country.
SOURCES: New York Times, Africa News
10An Eatery Straight Out of Casablanca
Many visitors who grab a meal at Rick’s Café in Morocco don’t realise that the eatery never existed, except on a Hollywood movie lot, where the classic film, Casablanca, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman was made. The owner and founder of the real Rick’s Café in Casablanca is a former American diplomat, Kathy Kriger, and tells the New York Times that “We wanted to make it everything it was in the movie, and then some.” Just like in the movie, it attracts people from various backgrounds and is a great meeting place.