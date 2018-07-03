Africa Top10 News

2 A Sorry Sight of Zimbabwe’s National Rugby Team

Outrage is growing over the treatment of the former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and his Zimbabwe rugby side after images of them sleeping on the streets of Tunisia emerged on social media. The “Sables” – as Zimbabwe’s national rugby side is known – play the hosts this weekend as part of World Cup qualifying. Shocking pictures of the players lying on sidewalks with their baggage emerged on Tuesday in a Facebook post by David Coltart, a former Zimbabwe Minister of Sport. The team complained of the appalling standards at a hotel they were meant to stay in, as well as ill treatment at the airport. Rugby Africa has apologised to the team and says alternative accommodation has since been arranged.

SOURCES: BBC, Citizen