Africa Top10 News

1Top 10 Countries To Invest In Africa
Painting Africa with the same economic brush is always a mistake; the Africa Rising narrative has cooled down since growth lost momentum in some countries and investors have become more strategic with chasing investment deals. Egypt remains the most appealing for investors, according to RMB’s Where to Invest in Africa. The Arab country has stabilised its economy since the revolution and coup a few years ago. South Africa continues to be strategic for investors coming into the continent. Nigeria made a comeback into the top 10 this year helped by recovering oil prices and improved access to foreign currency. Morocco is positioning itself as the new gateway to African markets, whilst Ethiopia has one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Kenya still leads investments in East Africa and is joined by Rwanda and Tanzania for their stable poltical environments. Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire close off the list with opportunities in the cocoa and agricultural industries.SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
2Tributes Pour in for South African Boy Who was Destined for Space Academy
“I’m a future generation astronaut, qualified private pilot, a CO in the SA Air Force and a public speaker.” This is what Mandla Maseko’s Instagram biography reads. Maseko, who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Saturday. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, SA’s “Space Boy” shared his life with his social media followers, who continue to convey messages of love and support to his family. Those who claim to have known him personally have described him as a loving and kind person. Seven weeks ago, he shared three posts, in which he vowed to abide by the constitution, respect people and their rights, and treat them with dignity. SOURCE: TIMES LIVE
3Ifrah Ahmed Refuses to Let the FGM She Suffered at 8 Define Her
“I don’t want to be a victim. I want to be a voice,” says the 32-year-old campaigner. She is one of the first women to publicly speak out about female genital mutilation (FGM) in Somalia – a country where it is estimated that 98% of women have undergone the ritual – and now her journey from powerless victim to powerful role model has been dramatised in a film. A Girl from Mogadishu has just had its UK premiere at the Edinburgh film festival and will be released across the UK in cinemas later this year. In the first 10 minutes it shows Aja Naomi King, who plays Ahmed as a 15-year-old girl, being violently gang-raped by Somali militants. After that, she makes the dangerous journey from Somalia to Ireland to seek asylum, too scared to question anything her male smugglers want her to do. Upon her arrival, a male gynaecologist examines her and tries to find out what has happened to her, but she has no words to explain it to the male translator, just tears. But then, about halfway through, with the help of other women, she starts to find her voice. By the end of the film, she is shouting about FGM in front of Barack Obama, making speeches at the United Nations and being praised by the president of Somalia.SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
4Ex DRC General Convicted after Decade Long Trial
The International Criminal Court has convicted Congolese former rebel leader Bosco Ntaganda, dubbed the “Terminator”, as guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ntaganda, 45, has been charged with overseeing the slaughter of civilians by his soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s volatile, mineral-rich Ituri region in 2002 and 2003. His sentence will be determined at a later hearing. Prosecutors gave horrific details of victims including some who were disembowelled and had their throats slit, as part of the evidence during his three-year trial in The Hague. Ntaganda had faced 13 counts of war crimes and five counts of crimes against humanity for his role in the brutal conflict that wracked the northeastern region. Prosecutors portrayed him as the ruthless leader of ethnic Tutsi revolts amid the wars that wracked the Democratic Republic of Congo after the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in neighbouring Rwanda. The soft-spoken Ntaganda told judges during his trial that he was a “soldier not a criminal” and that the “Terminator” nickname did not apply to him.SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
5Kenyans Agitated by NYT’s Bureau Chief Post
New York Times international editor Michael Slackman has owned up to approving a job advert for an Nairobi Bureau Chief that was full of cliched descriptions of the continent. It talked about reporting from “the deserts of Sudan and the pirate seas of the Horn of Africa, down through the forests of Congo and the shores of Tanzania”. The advert attracted criticism and mockery.The job ad triggered hundreds of tweets, comments and even hilarious but poignant skits. One of the most popular, and to which NYT’s international editor eventually responded, was a spoken word skit by three poets: Anne Moraa, Aleya Kassam, and Laura Ekumbo. In a Twitter thread, Mr Slackman said the advert was the result of taking a short cut, where he just approved the text of a job description from 18 months ago. Addressing the criticism that the advert reflected the New York Times’ view of the continent, the paper’s international editor said it was “committed to covering Africa, not as if it were some stereotype, but because it matters”.SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT
6Sudan Army to Go Back to their Barracks
Sudan’s top general says the military council that assumed power after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April will be dissolved with the implementation of a power-sharing deal reached with protesters last week. The military and a pro-democracy coalition agreed last week on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized. Both sides say a diplomatic push by the U.S. and its Arab allies was key to ending a weekslong standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war. The council will include five civilians representing the protest movement and five military members. An 11th seat will go to a civilian chosen by both sides. The protesters will select a Cabinet of technocrats, and a legislative council is to be formed after three months. As part of the power-sharing agreement, the two sides agreed on an independent Sudanese investigation into the deadly crackdown, but the details have yet to be worked out.SOURCE: VOA
7Debates Over Another Path to the ‘Roof of Africa’
Tanzania’s environment and tourism ministers are at loggerheads over a plan to put a cable car on Mount Kilimanjaro. The scheme was announced in April by tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla as a way of boosting visitor numbers to Africa’s tallest mountain. Feasibility studies are under way for the project driven by the tourism ministry. A Chinese and a Western company have reportedly expressed interest. About 50,000 people climb the nearly 6,000m mountain every year. The tourism ministry hopes a cable car would attract those unable to climb the fabled peak and boost visitor numbers by 50%. Tourism is a major revenue earner for Tanzania, home not just to the storied mountain but to Serengeti National Park, among other natural wonders. The cable car project has been fiercely opposed by porters associations, who fear it will destroy their livelihoods.SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
8Towing an Iceberg to Cape Town
Emirati businessman, Abdulla Alshehi, wants to tow an iceberg from Antarctica to the Arabian Gulf to supply the United Arab Emirates with drinkable water. However, he plans to trial a test case of the project’s viability by dragging a smaller iceberg with a tugboat to either Cape Town, or Perth in Australia. The iceberg could measure two kilometres by 500 metres, he said. Speaking to Euronews, Alshehi said that the preliminary test is expected to cost between $60-80 million with the entire project expected to cost the UAE between $100-150 million dollars. “It will be cheaper to bring in these icebergs and utilise them for freshwater rather than utilising the desalination water,” he said. “Because desalination plants require a huge amount of capital investments.”SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH
9What Lies in Store at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
It’s the last two games of the last 16 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, it’s Mali against Ivory Coast and Tunisa vs Ghana. Two more teams from these fixtures have a chance to book their place in the quarterfinals of a tournament that has delivered bags of upsets. Nigeria dumped title-defenders Cameroon out while South Africa booted Egypt out of their own competition. Extra time and penalties await should teams go to a stalemate after 90 minutes. And we’ve already had our first shootout where underdogs Benin knocked title-hopefuls Morocco out of the competition. Madagascar and Algeria also booked their spot in the next round of knockouts.SOURCE: THE SOUTH AFRICAN
10Kenya Safari Rally to Reclaim its Status in World Rally Map
Kenya Safari Rally 2019 was over the weekend flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Moi Kasarani Stadium. This comes after Kenya has been out of world rally championship map for almost two decades. Kenya is seeking to regain its long-lost glory in the world competition. The Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman, Phineas Kimathi lauded the President for delivering on his manifesto of supporting motorsport, thanking the president for donating to the motor sport. Baldev Chager, a long-time rally driver said that the he has prepared well for the event and he hoped to perform well, “Am not worried. Am hoping that my long experience will count.” The Premium Class rally driver, Eric Bengi warned that the competition terrain is tricky and race drivers should be extra cautious so as to come out with good results. “It is my childhood dream to feature in this event,’’ he added.SOURCE: KENYA NEWS