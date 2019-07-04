Africa Top10 News

9 A Satirical Look at the State of Football in Africa

East and southern Africa were the biggest losers after the first 12 days of action in Egypt. The two blocs had three teams sent packing from the competition for failure to justify their inclusion – very much like not paying their dues. CAF must have written to them and asked them to pack out of the plush hotels, “we cannot continue to spend on teams that cannot even manage a respectable third position, please be gone,” the letter may have said – you never know. So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi. For accountability purposes, there must be a probe as to how the east failed and by so doing put all its eggs in the Ugandan basket – maybe because only Cranes lay eggs. Football is both a rallying point and a distraction for different people across Africa. But for many, it perhaps is more the former than the latter. The fervor allows reprieve of sorts for the political crisis in Burundi, the widely reported human rights crackdown in Egypt and even the security crisis bedeviling Mali. It is more so because even in countries whose teams are not in Egypt, people are gripped with the fever. On a purely satirical level, social media users drew parallels with political events – past, present – with incidents on the Egyptian fields.SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS