Africa Top10 News

1Somali Refugee Switches Up Your Image of a UK Politician
Magid Magid made quite an impression as he arrived for his first day at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Wearing a baseball cap and a T-shirt bearing an anti-fascist slogan, the newly elected MEP said he was asked to leave the building. While the European Parliament said no member of staff was involved, Mr Magid – one of six MEPs for Yorkshire and the Humber – said the incident “says a lot about what people think the stereotypical politician is meant to look like”. And it’s hard to argue he doesn’t have a point – of the new European Parliament’s 751 members, less than a dozen are black. From his eye-catching style – Dr Martens and baseball caps coupled with the 18-carat gold chain of office – to his back story – the Somali refugee who came to the UK aged five – he was nothing like the stereotypical image of a Lord Mayor. During his 12 months in office he hit the headlines time and again, most notably for “banning” US President Donald Trump from Sheffield. Born in Burao, in northern Somalia, Mr Magid and his family left the war-torn country in 1994 in search of “a better life”. After six months in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, the family – his mother and five older siblings – settled in Burngreave in Sheffield.SOURCE: BBC
2Boeing to Compensate Families Affected by Plane Crashes
Boeing Co said it would give $100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organizations to help families and communities affected by the deadly crashes of its 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The move appears to be a step toward repairing the image of the world’s largest planemaker, which has been severely dented by the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March just five months after a similar crash of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia. The two crashes killed a total of 346 people. The multiyear payout is independent of the lawsuits and would have no impact on litigation, a Boeing spokesman said. The $100 million, which is less than the list price of a 737 MAX 8, is meant to help with education and living expenses and to spur economic development in affected communities, Boeing said. It did not specify which authorities or organizations would receive the money. Many of the passengers on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight were aid workers or involved with health, food, or environmental programs. The families of victims of an Ethiopian air disaster on Thursday criticised Boeing’s plan to donate $100m to unspecified charities and communities affected by two crashes, saying it was too vague and that families should have been consulted first.SOURCE: CNBC AFRICA | BUSINESS DAY LIVE
3Dangers Facing Desperate Migrants in Libya
Migrants who survived the deadly airstrike on a Libyan detention center said they had been conscripted by a local militia to work in an adjacent weapons workshop. The decision to store weapons at the facility in Tajoura, to the east of Tripoli, may have made it a target for the self-styled Libyan National Army, which is at war with an array of militias allied with a weak, U.N.-recognized government in the capital. The Tripoli government has blamed Wednesday’s pre-dawn strike, which killed at least 44 migrants and wounded more than 130, on the LNA and its foreign backers. The LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, says it targeted a nearby militia position but denies striking the hangar where the migrants were being held. The U.N. and aid groups have meanwhile blamed the tragedy in part on the European Union’s policy of partnering with Libyan militias to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to seek a better life in Europe. Critics of the policy say it leaves migrants at the mercy of brutal traffickers or confined in detention facilities near the front lines that often lack adequate food and water. The dangers facing desperate migrants were highlighted further Thursday as the U.N.’s migration agency reported that a boat carrying 86 migrants from Libya sank in the Mediterranean Sea overnight and only three people were confirmed as survivors.SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
4Was Sierra Leone’s One-month Fishing Ban Enough To Replenish Fish Stocks?
The Sierra Leone government closed the country’s waters to fishing during the entire month of April to give flagging fish stocks a chance to rebuild. During that period industrial fishing companies were not allowed to fish, but artisanal fishers were. Both industrial and artisanal fishers appeared to support the closure, the first of its kind, amid declining catches and an influx of virtually unregulated foreign fishing vessels that locals complain are wiping out fish stocks and putting them out of business. Officials declared the closure a success, as part of Sierra Leone’s broader effort to formalize and gain regulatory control of its fisheries. However, outside experts have expressed doubt that the move would do much to improve the country’s fisheries. Government is now taking a suite of measures beyond the one-month closure to ensure the country’s enormous fisheries potential is fully harnessed. Among them will be pushing for co-management of the country’s fisheries by stakeholders from industry, government and civil society; improving the reliability of data to enhance marine resource management; registering artisanal fishing boats; and appointing a national master fisherman to handle the affairs of fisherfolk. SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
5A Day in the Life of Ethiopia’s Rain Man
Doyte lives in South Omo, Ethiopia, one of the most remote areas in the world and hard hit by the climate crisis. As Lord of the Rain, it’s Doyte’s job to summon the rains, but for five years they haven’t come. Ethiopia’s economy is booming, fuelled by green power and climate-resilient policies. But neither the government, nor Doyte, can reverse the catastrophic change that’s devastating their environment. In this video the Lord of the Rain shows how dire the situation has become.SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
6Back to the Drawing Board in Khartoum
Sudan’s protest leaders have agreed to hold direct talks with the country’s ruling generals after African Union and Ethiopian mediators called on the two sides to resume stalled negotiations to form a new governing body. Negotiations between the two sides collapsed in May over the make-up of the governing body and who should lead it — a civilian or a soldier. Tensions further soared after a brutal crackdown on a longstanding protest camp in Khartoum killed dozens of demonstrators exactly a month ago. The ruling military council that seized power after the army’s ouster of Bashir has still not responded to the plea for talks by the mediators. Protest leaders have been supported by Western nations in their call for civilian rule, while the generals appear to have backing of Arab allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, experts say. The mass protest had been seen as a test for the protest leaders’ ability to mobilise the crowds after the generals imposed a widespread internet blackout and deployed security forces in the capital’s key squares and districts, its twin city Omdurman and other towns and villages.SOURCE: VOA
7African Traders to Benefit from Preferential Trading Arrangements Offered by the AfCFTA
The African Union plans to launch the operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on July 7 in Niamey, Niger. African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat termed the event as a remarkable and historic achievement. The AU said that a decision on the location of the secretariat of the AfCFTA is also expected to be made. The secretariat’s primary mandate will be the implementation the agreement. Seven countries have submitted bids to host the secretariat. They are: Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar and Senegal. The AU’s Executive Council will elect four board members of the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption and prepare the draft agenda and decisions for the 12th Extraordinary Assembly that will launch the AfCFTA.SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA
8Justice Served for Garissa Victims
A Kenyan court sentenced three men to long prison sentences on Wednesday for assisting al-Shabab fighters who attacked a university and killed 148 students and staff in 2015. Tanzanian national Rashid Charles Mberesero was given life imprisonment while Kenyans Mohammed Abikar and Hassan Edin Hassan were jailed for 41 years each. Judge Francis Andayi said the three were members of the Somalia-based armed group who planned and executed the Garissa University attack. Four fighters entered the institution in Garissa, a county bordering Somalia, on the morning of April 2, 2015, and opened fire with automatic weapons. Wednesday’s sentences were a warning to anyone thinking of providing any kind of help to al-Shabaab, said Tabitha Mwangi, head of the security programme at Nairobi’s Centre for International and Security Affairs.SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
9A Satirical Look at the State of Football in Africa
East and southern Africa were the biggest losers after the first 12 days of action in Egypt. The two blocs had three teams sent packing from the competition for failure to justify their inclusion – very much like not paying their dues. CAF must have written to them and asked them to pack out of the plush hotels, “we cannot continue to spend on teams that cannot even manage a respectable third position, please be gone,” the letter may have said – you never know. So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi. For accountability purposes, there must be a probe as to how the east failed and by so doing put all its eggs in the Ugandan basket – maybe because only Cranes lay eggs. Football is both a rallying point and a distraction for different people across Africa. But for many, it perhaps is more the former than the latter. The fervor allows reprieve of sorts for the political crisis in Burundi, the widely reported human rights crackdown in Egypt and even the security crisis bedeviling Mali. It is more so because even in countries whose teams are not in Egypt, people are gripped with the fever. On a purely satirical level, social media users drew parallels with political events – past, present – with incidents on the Egyptian fields.SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
10Take a Trip to Nigeria’s Port City
Port Harcourt is the capital and largest city of the Rivers State in Nigeria, and lies along the Bonny River. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Port Harcourt is one of Nigeria’s driving industrial centres known for their manufacturing of aluminium products, glass bottles and paper. Just an hour flight from Lagos, the city was built in 1912 and named after the Secretary of State for the Colonies Lewis Vernon Harcourt. Travellers to this part of the country will find lots to occupy their time. Among the places to add to your bucket list includes the Rivers State Cultural Centrer, Isaac Boro Garden Park, Port Harcourt Tourist Beach and Mile One Market. There are plenty for places for foodies, too. Try their roasted bole and fish – one of the city’s delicacies – or their famous pepper soup served with a yam. SOURCE: IOL TRAVEL