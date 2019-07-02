Africa Top10 News

1African Stowaway Found in London Garden
A suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight into Heathrow Airport has been found dead in a London garden. The body – believed to be that of a man – was found in Offerton Road, Clapham just before 15:40 BST on Sunday. Police said it was thought the individual fell from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi. A neighbour said the body fell a metre away from a resident who had been sunbathing in the garden. The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said a plane spotter, who had been following the flight on an plane tracking app from Clapham Common, had seen the body fall. The plane spotter had arrived almost at the same time as the police and told them the body had fallen from a Kenyan Airways flight. The Met Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out in due course and the death was not being treated as suspicious. Kenya Airways said the aircraft was inspected and no damage was reported. The discovery of the stowaway who started his journey from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi has raised questions about the effectiveness of security checks in place there.SOURCE: BBC
2Nigerian Protests Bring Famous Pastor Down
A celebrity pastor in Nigeria is to take a leave of absence after a photographer accused him of rape. Nicknamed “Gucci Pastor” for his expensive taste in clothes and cars, Biodun Fatoyinbo runs the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (Coza), one of the country’s fastest-growing pentecostal churches. The allegations by Busola Dakolo, who is married to the well-known musician Timi Dakolo, led to protests outside the pastor’s churches on Sunday. Fatoyinbo, who strongly denies the allegations, issued a statement saying he was taking “a leave of absence from the pulpit” to “submit to the concerns of (his) spiritual mentors”, and that he did not understand all that was happening. The claims have prompted a number of allegations on social media from women abused or raped by people in authority in religious circles, which some have called Nigeria’s #MeToo moment. Omolara Oriye, a human rights and advocacy director at the Initiative for Equal Rights, was one of those who protested outside the church’s main Abuja branch, defying members of the secret police on standby. She said Dakolo’s testimony and the outpouring of support showed women were refusing to be silent.SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
3Trouble at Africa’s Biggest Fund
The Public Investment Corp. is the behemoth of Africa’s fund managers, overseeing $150 billion in pension assets for more than 1 million South African state workers. While the PIC, as it’s widely known, was long heralded for delivering market-beating returns, its reputation has been scarred by accusations that it made questionable investment decisions and didn’t follow proper procedures. An official inquiry into how the fund manager is run has starkly highlighted its management shortcomings. Witnesses have told the commission how processes were routinely flouted, polices were breached and questionable investments were made by senior managers. They included the purchase of bonds issued by cash-strapped state power producer Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and a stake in Ayo Technology Solutions Ltd. that valued the little-known technology company at 50 times what its assets were estimated to be worth. There’s been no conclusive evidence that PIC officials directly benefited from their actions, although several of them were alleged to have been closely linked to executives at companies in which the PIC bought stakes.SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
4How Trump’s Ban Affected these African Refugees
Thirty year-old Abdirizak Salatis among the 26,000 Somali refugees living in Kenya, according to the UNHCR, who were ready to travel to the US before being stopped by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in 2017. Half of them had been interviewed by US officials while the others were to be interviewed by the State Department, with some 14,500 of them living in Dadaab, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). His resettlement process began in 2007. After 10 years of undergoing a series of interviews, security, medical and background checks, his case was finally approved for November 2016, when the US was preparing for presidential elections. A week after taking office in January 2017, Trump signed an executive order halting all refugee admissions and temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries. The ban suspended the US Refugee Admissions Program for four months and anyone coming from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
5African Countries and the State of their Environments: the Best and the Worst
Social and economic changes in Africa are being driven by increasing prosperity and heavy foreign investment. Money has been poured into activities such as road building, forestry expansion, livestock intensification and increasing urbanisation. All have increased pressure on the continent’s environment. But previous research into these changes has mostly focused on how specific species or communities within protected areas are affected. Unfortunately, the socio-economic conditions underlying environmental degradation across the entire continent have largely been ignored. So, researchers decided to examine the social and economic factors that underlie environmental degradation in Africa. Our goal was to come up with an environmental indicator rank for each country on the continent. This was done before comparing hundreds of countries around the world. Nevertheless, our view was that Africa deserved a customised ranking system.SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
6UN Warns Libyan Rivals Not to Use Water as a Weapon of War
While Libya’s oil lies at the heart of three months of fighting over Tripoli and years of power struggles before that, water is becoming a far bigger concern for its people. Interruptions to water supplies are common after eight years of near-anarchy since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted, but a wider crisis is now coming to a head in a country made up mainly of arid desert and split between competing administrations. In western Libya, finding clean water has become difficult because both the power grid and water control system have been damaged in an offensive by forces loyal to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli, where the U.N.-backed government is based. Looting and neglect have made the situation fragile and armed groups have exploited the unrest. Even local bottled water in a country which sits on Africa’s biggest proven oil reserves has become contaminated. If the damage does not get fixed, there could be a “sudden, unexpected, uncontrollable and un-prepared for” shutdown of the main water pipeline system.SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
7Zimbabweans Bemoan the Latest Shortage that They have to Deal With
Applicants for new or renewed passports face an indefinite wait as the government does not have the foreign currency to pay for special imported paper, ink and other raw materials. Officials at the Registrar General Office said that even if citizens want to pay for an urgent application for a passport, they face a minimum wait of 18 months before they can even submit their papers. Millions of Zimbabweans have fled abroad in the last 20 years seeking work as hyperinflation wiped out savings and the formal employment sector collapsed. Many others are now seeking to leave as conditions worsen under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had promised an economic revival after he succeeding long-ruling Robert Mugabe in 2017.SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
8Nigerians Use Waste to Fund their Education
Thanks to a recent partnership with Africa Cleanup Initiative (ACI), an NGO with focus on sustainability, Oluwaseyi’s daughter’s school, Morit International School, now accepts the plastic bottles, also known as PET bottles, in exchange for school fees. Through a program called RecyclesPay, ACI collaborates with schools in low-income communities to allow parents who are unable to afford fees for their children to pay using plastic bottles they collect. Twice a month Oluwaseyi visits her daughter’s school with bags full of sorted plastic bottle recyclables. The cost of tuition is determined by how many PET bottles she has collected; for every 200 kilograms of recyclable bottles, Oluwaseyi can earn up to $11 off the term’s tuition of $24. There are more than 450,000 megatons of plastic waste discarded in Lagos waters every year, according to reports in local media. Nigeria generates huge amounts of plastic waste, and according to 2017 Ocean Atlas report, Nigeria is ranked number 11 in the world for plastic pollution, posing health risks to citizens and causing environmental damage.SOURCE: CNN
9Traveling South Africa Just Got Easier
South African startup LayUp has launched a platform that allows users to make bookings with travel merchants and pay over time. The LayUp software provides travel merchants from hotels to agencies with the ability to provide their customers with an interest-free payment plan for holiday bookings. Consumers can choose a payment plan, paying small amounts on a monthly basis towards their trips, with the total amount settled before the holiday. It offers an easy calculator functionality and online payment gateway that allows users to book a trip without speaking to an agent. Another South African startup, Fomo Travel, was the inspiration for LayUp. Fomo Travel now uses LayUp’s technology to offers payment plans to its customers.SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA