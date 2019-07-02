Africa Top10 News

1 African Stowaway Found in London Garden

A suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight into Heathrow Airport has been found dead in a London garden. The body – believed to be that of a man – was found in Offerton Road, Clapham just before 15:40 BST on Sunday. Police said it was thought the individual fell from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi. A neighbour said the body fell a metre away from a resident who had been sunbathing in the garden. The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said a plane spotter, who had been following the flight on an plane tracking app from Clapham Common, had seen the body fall. The plane spotter had arrived almost at the same time as the police and told them the body had fallen from a Kenyan Airways flight. The Met Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out in due course and the death was not being treated as suspicious. Kenya Airways said the aircraft was inspected and no damage was reported. The discovery of the stowaway who started his journey from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi has raised questions about the effectiveness of security checks in place there.SOURCE: BBC