Africa Top10 News

9 Sideline Highlights from Afcon

Egypt secured top spot in Group A becoming the only side so far to have earned full points in all three games and yet to concede a goal while doing so. Zimbabwe and the DRC faced off in the other game of the group. The Leopards put forth a convincing performance that saw them hit four past Zimbabwe’s Warriors. Madagascar recorded the biggest upset of the AFCON by beating two times champions Nigeria in the final Group B game. They ended up topping the group with Nigeria coming second. Guinea also beat Burundi by two goals to nil to end with four points. The Syli Nationale will likely make it into the next round as a third-best team. Ahead of last games in this group, only holders Cameroon have secured a win in their victory against Guinea Bissau. The draw with Ghana means they have secured a place in the knockout phase. Mauritania will take on Angola in Group E, and the tournament debutants will be hoping to earn their first points at the tournament. Mauritania lost their first match to Mali, while Angola held Tunisia to a 1-1 draw. In Group F, defending champions Cameroon will take on Ghana, while Benin who held the Black Stars to a 2-2 draw in the first match, will play against Guinea Bissau.SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS