Africa Top10 News

1‘Most Complex Health Crisis in History’: Congo Struggles to Contain Ebola
Political, security and cultural complications – not least a refusal to believe that Ebola exists – have thwarted efforts to overcome DRC’s deadly outbreak. Refusal to believe in the existence of Ebola is one difficulty for doctors who say the current outbreak of the deadly virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the “most complex public health emergency in history” and warn it could drag on for months. The outbreak, with more than 2,100 cases and more than 1,412 confirmed deaths in just over a year, is the second largest in history, despite recent availability of an effective experimental vaccine. Centred on three locations in North Kivu – Beni, Mangina and Butembo – the response led by the World Health Organization and DRC’s ministry of health faces political security and cultural complexities.SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2Kenya Signs Milestone Crude Processing Deal With Oil Firms
The Kenyan government has signed agreements with oil major Total, Tullow Oil < and Africa Oil Corp to develop a 60,000-80,000 barrels per day crude processing facility for oil discovered in the country’s northwest. Tullow and Africa Oil first discovered crude oil in the Lokichar basin in 2012, which Tullow Oil estimates contains an estimated 560 million barrels in proven and probable reserves. Tullow has said this would translate to 60,000 to 100,000 barrels per day of gross production. In addition to the processing facility, a crude oil export pipeline from Lokichar to Lamu on Kenya’s coast was also part of the deal. Tuesday’s deal is a major milestone on the way to a final investment decision on Kenya’s first oil project, which Tullow aims to reach by the end of the year. It expects first full-scale oil production in 2022.SOURCE: REUTERS
3Rwanda’s Rhino Population Grows, Tourists Expected to Increase
Rhino keepers who successfully delivered five endangered black rhinos to Rwanda spent months hugging and coddling them inside their transport boxes to prepare them for the journey, a rhino handler told Reuters as the animals were freed on Monday. There are only about 1,000 black rhinos left in the wild, Jes Gruner, the Akagera National Park manager said. The new arrivals mean Rwanda is home to 25 of them. Tourism is a key foreign exchange earner in the East African nation, home to mountain gorillas and the so-called “Big Five” African game animals – lions, rhinos, elephants, buffalo, and leopard. “Every year our tourism numbers are going up and bringing these rhinos I am sure will help,” said Gruner. “The park received 44,000 visitors who generated over $2 million last year.”SOURCE: MSN
4Sub-Saharan Africa’s Advertising Spend, 0.47% of Global Investments
Africa is the continent with the youngest and fastest growing population in the world, with some of the fastest growing economies in the world, but it is still not attracting significant advertising investments. Sub-Saharan Africa hosts 17% of the world’s population, but represents only 2% of the world’s gross domestic product. In terms of advertising investment it represents only 0, 47% of global investments. This is mainly because Africa is made up of many different countries with many different cultures and languages, unstable rules and regulatory environments, and a historic lack of data to help understand the marketplace.SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
5ANALYSIS: African Gay Bashing ‘a colonial import’
Some decry Botswana’s enlightened High Court judgment on gay sex. But studies show that homosexuality existed – and was tolerated – across pre-colonial Africa. According to Human Rights Watch, 32 of 54 African countries now have laws that criminalise consensual, same-sex relationships. But such laws are not indigenous: they were generally imported, either by British colonial governments or under Islamic Sharia law. Judge Michael Leburu said: “Our constitutional ethos of liberty, equality and dignity are paramount. Our constitution is a dynamic, enduring and living charter of progressive rights which reflect the values of pluralism, tolerance and inclusivity. “Minorities who are perceived by the majority as deviants or outcasts are not to be excluded and ostracised. Discrimination has no place in this world.”SOURCE: NEWS 24
6How Jumia Claimed Africa
Jumia, Africa’s largest online retailer, was founded in 2012 by Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, who were both former employees of the American worldwide management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company. Jumia offers customers the ability to buy products online, like phones and shoes, as well as groceries, flights, food delivery, and offers bill paying and cellular data plans. The company sought to build an online shopping experience, among other digital products, that could work well with Africa’s sometimes ineffective infrastructure. According to Chinese state-run news organization China Daily, Alibaba serviced 4.2 million African customers through its AliExpress services since it entered the continent. Jumia serviced 4.3 million users and 81 thousand active sellers in the 14 countries it services since it started. Amazon is available in 11 countries on the African continent, but neither Amazon nor Alibaba have had the benefit of getting their start in African countries. Jumia, for example, offers unique features like allowing customers to pay for items upon delivery.SOURCE: CNBC AFRICA
7Extreme Weather Is Shaking Up Africa’s Corn Trade
At least three African nations will need to import more corn this year after extreme weather from cyclones to drought devastated crops, sparking some unusual trade flows. Consumers in sub-Saharan Africa generally eat white corn, while the yellow variety that’s more commonly traded globally is used for animal feed. That, combined with bans on genetically modified crops in many African countries, can make international purchases difficult, and the imports come amid a rally in global corn prices as floods ravage U.S. plantings. Imports of coarse grain in sub-Saharan Africa may reach 4.8 million tons in the year that begins in October, according to the USDA. Though that’s a small fraction of global trade, it marks the region’s highest demand in three years. Aside from corn, the region’s consumption of wheat and rice has also been climbing. Consumer preferences are shifting, and imports may gain further amid the drought.SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
8What South Africa Can Teach the U.S. About Reparations
Reparations can work, but only if we start telling the truth about racism and slavery. Americans can learn from South Africa, which over two decades ago undertook a national, public truth-telling initiative — the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) — to address its long history of institutionalized racism. That initiative was a necessary first step in the country’s process of healing and rebuilding relationships, rooted in a shared past. Black South Africans also gained something from these public hearings, broadcast nationally on television. For many of them, this was finally an acknowledgment of the daily horrors that they were subject to during apartheid. With testimony from 21,000 victims, the 2,000 public hearings and 7,112 amnesty applications made it difficult to cling to denialism because a collective narrative of a racist past began to emerge. The hearings forced South Africans to confront the horrors of their past. In the United States today, matters of race, racism and racial inequalities no longer remain tensions under the surface. We must openly air the many shameful truths about America’s racist past, so that future generations will remember us as the generation that took action to craft a new founding story where all Americans are included.SOURCE: THE WASHINGTON POST
9Zimbabwe Hikes Overnight Lending Rate to 50%
Zimbabwe’s central bank said on Monday it had raised its overnight lending rate to 50% from 15% to support the local currency, after the government banned the use of foreign currencies as legal tender. The central bank also said in a statement that it had put in place letters of credit to secure key imports for goods like fuel and wheat, and that it would take steps to increase the supply of foreign currency on the interbank forex market. SOURCE: MONEY WEB
10Afcon 2019: Meet the ‘Animals’ Competing for the Africa Cup of Nations
The Africa Cup of Nations is under way in Egypt, with 24 countries – all with different monikers – clashing on the field over the next three weeks. Nicknames mean a lot in African football – not only do they give identity to the fans, they also help motivate players. Team nicknames, alongside colourful fans and drums, are part of the very essence of the competition. Over the next three weeks, the eagle is possibly going to feature most prominently in Egypt. From the lion to the snake, leopards to elephants, all of them will be at this year’s tournament, including. Respecting rulers is a strong tradition in Africa – and so it is no surprise to find teams named after them. Football fans across Africa will be keenly awaiting the end of the competition on 19 July to know whether the eagles have soared, the lions have roared or the pharaohs have reigned supreme once more.SOURCE: BBC