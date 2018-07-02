Africa Top10 News

8 Togo Reveals its Electrification Strategy

Only 28% of the population have access to electricity, far below the West African average of 40%. It has to rely on Ghana, its neighbour to the west, to supply some of its power. Officials have come up with a plan to reach 50% of Togo’s 7.5 million-population by 2020, 75% by 2025 and achieve universal access by 2030. The crux of the strategy is for solar power to serve three million people in communities where the grid does not reach. To achieve this, the government would partner with private investors to build 300 mini solar plants across the country and distribute solar kits to 500,000 households.

SOURCES: Quartz Africa