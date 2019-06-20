Africa Top10 News

1How These African Refugees See Themselves
To mark World Refugee Day, Save the Children invited children living in settlements in Jordan, Bangladesh and Uganda to draw their hopes and memories on a portrait of themselves. Alizia, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, living in Kyaka refugee settlement, Uganda says ‘I don’t want to go back to the DRC because the rebels used to beat my parents, and I lost my father. I wish we could settle in one place instead of having to move around, so that I can study. I want to become a doctor or a nurse’. Mamadou, 14, from DRC, living in Kyaka settlement : ‘I have been in Uganda for three years. In my future, first I need to be educated so I can be a teacher. And after that, because here I learned football, I can combine that activity to play and be a teacher when there are holidays’. SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2Gay Refugees are especially Vulnerable after Returning to Kenya
Burundi national Nina Muregwa says she feels threatened again. After escaping death threats back home over her sexual identity the 17-year-old thought she had found a sanctuary in Kenya. Recent incidents, however, have left her scared for her life once more. She and other LGBT refugees allege they have been harassed by police in recent weeks in Kenya, which is a rare regional haven for the gay community and yet maintains that gay sex is illegal. It is the only East African nation where someone can seek asylum and be registered as a refugee based on their LGBT status, the United Nations refugee agency says. It is not clear how many are registered in Kenya. The refugees have now locked themselves in their two-bedroom house in the capital, Nairobi, saying they are too frightened to venture out even for food because of threats from local residents. Kenyan human rights activists say they saw this coming. They had warned that a closely watched High Court ruling last month upholding the criminalization of gay sex would bring a backlash against the LGBT community.SOURCE: FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK
3The World Bank’s Bid to Aid Ebola Prone Countries has Strict Conditions
Since 2017, the World Bank has been issuing “pandemic bonds,” which use private investment to help developing nations tackle outbreaks of infectious diseases. The particular bond that covers Ebola, among other diseases, pays investors a coupon of 11.1 percent over Libor, funded by donor nations Japan and Germany. Since the first case of Ebola in August last year, almost 1,400 people out of 2,000 infected have died in eastern Congo, a region with rich mineral deposits but one of the poorest countries in the world, according to the UN. But that doesn’t mean they get the aid money. Despite thousands of deaths in Congo, the bonds will only benefit affected nations once they jump international borders and a positive rate of growth of the outbreak is confirmed, according to a person familiar with the bonds. Then and only then would the Washington-headquartered World Bank pay $90 million to help both governments and international aid responders tackle the crisis. Additionally, since their introduction, pandemic bonds have yet to pay out to affected nations. In February, the development bank gave the DRC $80 million in grants to help finance responses for the Ebola outbreak. But the bank’s readiness to allow the death toll to rise, before paying out fully on the insurance element of the facility, is likely to fuel criticism over the deal’s structure. If the bonds mature without paying out, investors get their money back, plus the chunky coupons.SOURCE: OZY
4Sudanese Beauty Vlogger Goes Bare
As a beauty influencer, Shadh Khidir typically uses her Instagram page to post immaculately-made up images promoting products to her followers. But these days, the Sudanese influencer is using her feed for something altogether more serious by posting about the crisis happening in her home country. In one of her posts, Khidir appears with no makeup, weeping and telling her nearly 100k followers about “the massacre happening in my country.” The 26-year-old New Yorker said she was crying because one of her friends died in the ongoing protests in the country. Since the post on June 6, which went viral, Khidir has continued to drum up support and raise awareness on her feed, asking her followers to donate to the country. She was one of the first people to speak about the killing of Mohamed Hashim Mattar during a crackdown by the Sudanese paramilitary forces on protesters demanding a change in leadership in Khartoum on June 3.SOURCE: CNN
5Compassion Project Labelled Superiority Cloaked as Altruism
An immersive experience intended to show UK citizens “the sights, sounds and smells of a developing country” has come in for criticism, with one politician labelling the charity initiative a “poverty safari”. The exhibits are experienced through an iPhone and headphones. Child actors narrate the stories as you walk through small rooms depicting their homes, classrooms and even a hospital clinic. The stories end with short videos showing present-day Shamim and Sameson, talking about how the charity changed their lives. A text then appears on the iPhone screen: “Please find your Shamim/Sameson right now.” Upon leaving the final room in the exhibit, you enter a small room full of catalogues of poor children looking for a sponsor. It had the feel of a makeshift museum gift shop. Instead of buying coffee-table books and overpriced T-shirts, you could spend time flicking through the profiles of children in Africa, South America and Asia. Each child has had a rough life and a tragic story to tell.SOURCE: BBC
6Light Bulb Moments as Egyptians Bypass Blackouts
Egypt has been working to diversify its sources of electricity, building wind, solar and nuclear plants, in addition to boosting traditional oil and gas-fired energy production in a bid to end chronic power shortages. The push comes after the country experienced crippling blackouts during the summer of 2014. As temperature soared, so did the tempers of Egyptians. The year before, anger over power cuts had fueled demonstrations that led to the fall of the Muslim Brotherhood government and the ouster of the late President Mohamed Morsi. Today, as in years past, many Egyptians blame corruption for the decrepit state of Egypt’s power grid and many welcome the government’s efforts to modernize it.With rates continuing to rise, Egyptian families often reduce costs by limiting lighting to one bulb for an entire room. A rigged electricity meter in a Cairo apartment building is a usual sight as residents sometimes resort to stealing to save money on electric bills. SOURCE: VOA
7It’s the Second Time this Month that Dogon Villages have Come Under Attack
The attackers behind the latest attack to have hit central Mali identified victims one by one before executing then, survivors have said. At least 38 people were killed in the villages where survivors and officials say Fulani gunmen arrived by motorbike before attacking villagers in “revenge” for suspicions that they had collaborated with the Malian army. The raids followed a massacre of dozens of people earlier this month in another Dogon village, Sobane Da. That attack came months after suspected Dogon militiamen in late March killed more than 150 Fulani in two villages in central Mali, one of the worst acts of bloodshed in the country’s recent history. Local officials said the situation has calmed down, but residents were shocked how the gunmen were able to arrive en masse by motorbike even after the government imposed a ban on the vehicles as a way to tighten security. SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
8African Hotel Markets Experience Sound Transactional Activity
Though Africa remains a market where hotel real estate investment is typically dominated by development, increasing transactional activity is providing much needed liquidity. However, when it comes to hotel investment in Africa, as with anywhere in the world, various factors and influences are impacting acquisition trends and cycles. Developing hotels in Africa is a challenging task but investment opportunities are undoubtedly on the rise. This rise in sentiment is predominantly explained by the lack of quantitative and qualitative supply in some regions, with many hotels not being able to respond to the increasing demand. One of the key strategies in the African hotel transaction market is backing strong buyers, understanding their needs, required returns, preferred territories and then connecting them to the right hotel investment opportunities.SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
9The State of the South African Nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation Address to Parliament in 2019 and his third major statement of intent since the ouster of Jacob Zuma as head of state in February 2018. South Africa’s struggling economy, beset by poor policy, bad implementation and even worse prospects, remains the number one problem for Ramaphosa’s government. Ramaphosa was Nelson Mandela’s choice to succeed him as president because he believed Ramaphosa, perhaps more than anyone, understood the imperative of nationbuilding and reconciliation, two concepts increasingly being rejected and mocked by younger and frustrated South Africans. The ANC, in line with their guiding ideology of the National Democratic Revolution and the mechanics of cadre deployment, believes that the state is at the centre of power rather than the enabler of private growth and progress. Some in the party believe this must change, however, given the excesses in employment and disasters in service delivery over the last decade or more. How to deal with crime levels and corruption also remain a priority for the audience.SOURCE: NEWS 24
10Life Changing Surgery Comes to Gabon
For 28 years, Gabonese Dorothee Adjakidjie suffered embarrassment and shame from not knowing whether she was male or female after being born with genitals of both sexes. When she decided this year to be a woman and undergo gender reassignment surgery so she could seek a male partner, she faced another problem: living in a nation with two million people but not a single plastic surgeon. Michael Obeng, from Beverly Hills, chose her for one of 100 free operations carried out this year in Gabon by doctors from his medical charity R.E.S.T.O.R.E – and the first intervention of its kind by a plastic surgeon in the central African country. Obeng, whose charity has also performed operations in Guatemala, Laos, Mexico, Nigeria and Ghana, said Dorothee would not be able to bear children because she won’t have a functioning uterus or ovaries. Reuters TV filmed the successful operation, which involved removing the penis and turning a partial vagina into a fully-formed one. The United Nations estimated in 2016 that 1.7 percent of new-born babies can, like Dorothee, be classified as intersex.SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA