Africa Top10 News

1Being Comfortable in their Own Skin
To commemorate World Albinism Awareness Day on June 13, Nigerian photographer Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko was inspired to create a photo series and exhibition to capture the beauty of people with albinism. Ayeni-Babaeko spent more than one year working closely with members of the Albino Foundation. The result is a series of powerful and thought provoking images titled “White Ebony,” in conjunction with SMO Contemporary Arts, showing in Lagos until July 19. Persons with albinism often have yellowish or white hair and skin, the exact color depending on how much melanin their body produces. It is a genetic condition that leads to little or no pigment in the eyes, skin and hair. In countries such as Malawi and Tanzania they can be kidnapped and dismembered for body parts, fetching up to $75,000, according to a United Nations report. The UN also warned in 2016 that persons with albinism were facing extinction in Malawi, which has around 10,000 people with albinism, the agency said. Taiwo Olateju is peering at a photo of himself and his twin brother and memories of a dark time come flooding back. He remembers when he considered suicide because of his skin color. Olateju says he is afraid to walk on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, where he works as a model and fashion designer, because of these widespread superstitious beliefs.
SOURCE: CNN
2Africa Now has the Highest Prevalence of Child Labor in the World
Beate Andrees, Chief of the International Labor Organization’s Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Branch, told VOA that children trapped in the worst forms of child labor, such as debt bondage and prostitution, suffer irreparable physical and psychological harm. Children as young as five are among the 152 million victims of child labor. Many of them work long hours, for little or no pay, under abusive, slave-like conditions. Despite this worrying trend, Andrees said she was heartened to see the African Union taking decisive measures to tackle this problem. She noted the AU is developing a ten-year action plan to accelerate the elimination of child labor in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The SDG’s call for the elimination of child labor by 2025. However, if the current pace of reduction in child labor is maintained, Andrees warns this mark will be missed by a wide margin.
SOURCE: VOA
3Thousands of Eritreans Wage a Social Media Campaign to Force Change
They hope that the overthrow of neighbouring Sudan’s long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir will give impetus to their efforts to oust President Isaias Afwerki. The campaign – under the hashtag #Enough in Tigrinya, Arabic and other Eritrean languages – has been driven by young Eritreans living mostly in Europe and the US because of repression in their home country. It has won the support of a cross range of people – from veterans of the struggle for independence to music stars like Robel Michel and Yohannes Tikabo, popularly known as Wedi Tikabo.Washington DC resident Amanuel Dawa was among those who started the campaign, challenging people to break their fear by identifying themselves and speaking out against Africa’s only one-party state.”I started this initiative because I needed to know how long we would keep hiding our identities in this fight. The main agenda was to make ourselves visible and convey our message to the people of Eritrea as well as to the government,” Mr Amanuel told BBC Tigrinya. The leader of the youth wing of the ruling party in the UK, Sirak Bahlibi, has described it as probably the “worst smear campaign to be ever waged on social media”, while the pro-government TesfaNews website has accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group of being behind the #Enough campaign – a charge denied by Mr Amanuel.
SOURCE: BBC
4Beating the Bulge in South Africa
Data from South Africa has shown that over two thirds of young women are overweight and obese. This predisposes them to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Most women are not exercising enough, and consumption of processed and calorie-dense foods and high amounts of sugar is common. It was this knowledge that sparked the establishment of the Health Life Trajectories Initiative. It’s being run in South Africa, India, China and Canada and aims to provide interventions that can help young women stay healthy before, during and after pregnancy. In South Africa, this randomised controlled trial will provide one-on-one support as well as peer group sessions to over 6000 young women. The idea is provide them with information, and to help them set and maintain goals for healthier lifestyles.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA
5Sexual Predators Brought to Book
Hundreds of men in Uganda have been jailed for sexual offences against girls and women during a month of special court sessions to clear a backlog of cases. Between November and December last year, 414 men and nine women were found guilty during 13 trials held in selected courts in 13 districts around the country, according to the justice, law and order sector, a body that brings together government ministries working on legal matters. The perpetrators were handed sentences ranging from community service to up to 50 years in jail. Activists and campaigners have welcomed the convictions, which they described as “decisive action” that sends a strong message. “We applaud the gesture of special court sessions on GBV [gender-based violence]. Convicting more than 400 perpetrators is an exciting and welcomed landmark,” said Simon Richard Mugenyi, advocacy and communications manager at Reproductive Health Uganda. The Ugandan police crime report recorded 14,985 cases of defilement (sexual assault on a person under 18) and 1,335 rape cases in 2017. The report said prosecutions for gender-based violence needed to be handled with greater sensitivity towards survivors.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
6Whose Tweet is it Anyways?
South Africa has experienced an upsurge of Twitter bots in recent years, aimed at influencing political discourse and public opinion with seemingly no way to recognise them when they tweet in a language other than English. However, a new tool will allow the detection of these bots, regardless of what language is used. A Twitter bot is a type of software that controls a Twitter account and can autonomously perform actions such as tweeting, re-tweeting, liking, following, unfollowing, and direct messaging. A new application, developed by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and Linnaeus University in Sweden, is able to detect auto-generated tweets independent of the language used relying on machine learning. Machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that uses methods of data analysis to perform a task without using explicit instructions but patterns and inference instead.
SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN
7How the Spread of Ebola Could Have been Avoided
The DRC is where the Ebola virus was first discovered in 1976. And the country is no stranger to this menace – this is the ninth time it has had to contain the disease. Still, this outbreak is the second largest on record – and the second to have crossed into another country. That a new outbreak of Ebola virus would happen was a question of when, not if. Yet a situation as dire as the West African outbreak should not repeat itself given that many problems were solved in 2014-16. For starters, a vaccine with 97.5% efficacy should stop new outbreaks in their tracks. Simple hospital laboratory tests to diagnose Ebola have also been distributed across Africa, the GeneXpert machine. New cases can be rapidly detected if early symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, are recognised. Even a solution for screening suspected cases in the community or among travellers at border crossings is available. Any new Ebola outbreak should, in theory, never have involved more than tens of people. Today, the numbers in the Congo and Uganda stand at 2,071 cases and 1,396 deaths. But the latest outbreak brings a new set of challenges. There have been armed attacks against healthcare workers and treatment centres have been firebombed.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
8Mali in Mourning
On Sunday night, armed assailants attacked the ethnic Dogon village of Sobane-Kou, in the Mopti region of central Mali, killing dozens of people. Survivors said the attackers surrounded the village of roughly 300 inhabitants, setting homes ablaze and slaughtering farm animals in an hours-long assault that also left 24 children dead. The latest attack has left the government reeling, with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita warning that his country now faces an existential crisis as he called on Malians to unite to “allow our nation to survive, because this is a question of survival”. After the March attack, the prime minister and his government resigned amid intense criticism over the failure to deal with the deteriorating security situation. Analysts told Al Jazeera that unless there was dialogue between all parties and accountability for victims of attacks then community grievances would continue to flare and perpetuate the cycle of violence.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
9Solving Nigeria’s 900,000 Housing Deficit With Blockchain
Rising population, rapid urban migration and uncoordinated policy direction of the government are some of the critical factors deepening the housing gap. Because of the scale of this deficit, innovative investment solutions are all-important right now. Crowdfunding is a permissionless way of raising money. So far, the trend of pooling capital from several retail investors to finance a new or existing business venture has proven successful in Nigeria. The growth of AgricTech platforms has provided a template for other poorly funded areas of the country. Thrive Agric, which crowdfunds investments for smallholder farmers, have funded more 14, 000 farmers with over ₦180 million ($500,000) raised in February, 2019 alone; and providing returns of up to 20 per cent for retail investors. Currently, there are up to ten different crowdfunding startups providing value in the agric space. Tokenisation on the blockchain makes it possible to represent ownership in a property on an open, distributed digital ledger. Simply, it means converting rights to an asset into a digital token. Hypothetically, say an apartment of 50, 000 square metres cost N30,000,000. That can be converted into 500,000 tokens (a token representing 10 square metres). Though blockchain is nascent and there are still few regulations around the industry, there are some apparent advantages to tokenising crowdfunded real estate projects.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
10The Youngest Goalkeeper to Keep a Clean Sheet at the Women’s World Cup
The Super Falcons earned their first victory at the 2019 Women’s World Cup yesterday with a 2-0 win over South Korea. It was a necessary second game win for the Nigerian team, after suffering a loss to Norway in their first match-up. The goals against South Korea came from an own-goal and a wonderful show of pace and strength from 24-year-old Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala. But, there was another star of the match: Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. After the defeat against Norway, Nigerian coach Thomas Dennerby opted to replace the veteran goalie Tochukwu Oluehi with the new youngster, who at only 18-years-old became the youngest keeper to keep a clean sheet at the Women’s World Cup, according to the popular football stats page OptaJoe. Nnadozie stepped up and made some essential saves during the game to keep the South Korean team at bay. There was only one instance where her clean sheet may have gotten lost, a play in which a South Korean goal was ruled offside. The 2-0 win puts the Super Falcons in good form as they prepare to face the hosts France in their final group stage match. OptaJoe also notes that, with their win over South Korea, the Nigerian team become the first ever African side to win their second group stage game at a Women’s World cup.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA