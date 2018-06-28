Africa Top10 News

7 Meet the Youngest Mayor in Namibia

When Livey Van Wyk became mayor of Witvlei at the age of 26, it was a full circle moment for her. At 17, the same community had shunned and ostracised her for being pregnant and HIV positive. After being kicked out of school she enrolled in a UNICEF‑supported programme helping to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. She delivered a healthy baby girl, now 13, and decided to take control of her destiny and obtained a certificate in project management. UNICEF continued to be a part of her life, supporting her while she became one of the first Namibians to speak publicly about her HIV status to fight stigma and discrimination.

SOURCES: BBC Africa, Unicef