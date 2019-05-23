Africa Top10 News

1 Algeria Declared Malaria Free

The World Health Organisation has described it as a “historic achievement”. The declaration follows warnings that the global fight against malaria has slipped off track in recent years, with cases rising in many of the countries worst affected by the disease. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, said Algeria’s achievement “serves as a model for other countries working to end this disease once and for all.” Algeria reported their last locally transmitted cases of malaria in 2013, meaning 38 countries and territories are now free of the disease. The country’s success in tackling malaria was due to improved efforts to detect cases of the disease, as well as free diagnosis and treatment, the WHO said. Algeria is the second country in the WHO African region to be officially recognised as malaria-free, after Mauritius, which was certified in 1973. Malaria remains one of the world’s leading killers. In 2017, there were roughly 219m cases of the disease and more than 400,000 malaria-related deaths. Approximately 60% of fatalities are among children aged under five years. In the 10 African countries where malaria is most prevalent – including Nigeria, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – there was a reported increase in cases of the disease in 2017 compared with the previous year.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN