Africa Top10 News

1RIP to Kenyan Author Binyavanga Wainaina
Known
as one of Africa’s best-known authors and gay rights Activists, Wainaina died
on Tuesday night in Nairobi after a short illness at age 48. His death was
confirmed by Tom Maliti, the chairman of the Kwani Trust, which Wainaina
founded. Wainaina, who won the 2002 Caine prize for African writing, made
headlines around the world in 2014, when he responded to a wave anti-gay laws
around the continent by publicly outing himself in a short essay, published to
mark his 43rd birthday. He also revealed he was HIV positive. Calling it the
“lost chapter” of his 2011 memoir “One Day I Will Write About This Place”, the
essay I Am a Homosexual, Mum reimagined the last days of his mother’s life, in
which he went to her deathbed and told her the truth about his sexuality. After
Wainaina came out, Time magazine in 2014 named him one of its 100 most
influential people, with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie praising him
for having “demystified and humanised homosexuality” after the death of a
Kenyan friend, whose family were prevented from holding a church memorial.
Wainaina was also known for his biting essay How to Write About Africa, which
included the advice: “Always use the word ‘Africa’ or ‘Darkness’ or ‘Safari’ in
your title.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
2Cairo Hops on the Superfood Trend
In Egypt, at least 2,000 farmers are growing quinoa with the
help of foreign aid agencies. The booming demand for the superfood — global
production of quinoa between 2009 and 2019 tripled from 75,000 to 230,000
metric tons — is only one part of the equation. A rare resilience to different
conditions is allowing researchers to experiment with variants of the crop in
diverse locations, turning quinoa into a potent agricultural product that can
survive climate change. The crop that originated in the cool, tropical
mountains of the Andes is now being cultivated in hot and dry Saudi Arabia; in
Central Asia’s Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; and in the limited sun of
Scandinavia’s Denmark and Sweden.
SOURCES: OZY
3Nigeria has One of the World’s Highest Rates of Kidnap-for-ransom Cases
Thousands of Nigerians have been kidnapped for ransom and other
purposes over the years. Kidnapping has prevailed in spite of measures put in
place by the government. The Nigerian police’s anti-kidnapping squad,
introduced in the 2000s, has endeavored to stem the menace, but this been to no
avail, mainly due to a lack of manpower and poor logistics. Kidnapping can be
targeted at individuals or at groups. School children have been kidnapped in
groups in various parts of Nigeria. Usually, the prime targets of kidnapping
for ransom are those considered to be wealthy enough to pay a fee in exchange
for being freed. The kidnapping business in Nigeria has been mostly perpetrated
by criminal gangs and violent groups pursuing political agendas. Bandits have
often taken to kidnapping for ransom to make money. The escapades of the famous
kidnap kingpin, Evans, speak volumes of this pattern of kidnapping. Evans was a
multimillionaire kidnapper who was arrested in Lagos a few years ago and is
currently in detention awaiting trial.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
4The Challenges of Being the World’s Most Rapidly Urbanizing Continent
In sub-Saharan Africa, the urban population has doubled since
the mid-1990s, and reached 400 million people in 2016. According to experts, 40
percent of the region’s total population resides in cities, compared to 31
percent in 2000. During the next 15 years, the United Nations predicts the
world’s 10 fastest-growing cities will be in Africa. However, the development
of infrastructure and industries has not kept pace with the growth in urban
population. Sixty percent of city dwellers in sub-Saharan Africa live in slums,
and only 25 percent have access to safe drinking water. Poor sewage systems and
weak flood control present another challenge. Most of Africa’s urban growth is
in small and mid-sized cities, with slightly more than half of African urban
dwellers living in cities with populations of less than 250,000.
SOURCES: VOA
5Somalia’s Tourism Blossoms on Popular Beach
Few restaurateurs consider the threat of piracy in their plans
but Abdulkadir Mohamed did so for his La Lanterna floating restaurant now
moored off Mogadishu’s popular Lido beach. “We considered that pirates could
hijack it, and use it to attack cargo ships, so we made it slow so pirates
would not see it as a prize vessel to seize and use in any of their attacks.”
he says. With extra security and checkpoints to protect the 2.5 km (1.5
mile) stretch of sand from possible Islamist attacks, the beach offers a place
to escape from the battle-scarred capital. Pirates were once the scourge of the
region, chasing oil tankers and other ships and demanding ransoms for those
they captured. But as Somalia has regained a semblance of stability after
almost three decades of conflict and chaos, piracy has faded, even if sporadic
bombings still strike the capital. Abdifitah Mohamed Siyad, director of tourism
and investment in Mogadishu’s local government, said the city had been ruined
by wars and most people had “stories of grief”. He says, “The remedy for the
people is to create happiness for them, create an environment for tourism, a
time for them to tour, a time for them to chat and forget the past.”
SOURCES: REUTERS
6South Africa Lawmakers Sworn In
South Africa’s sixth democratic Parliament has elected
parliament’s new speaker and the new president of the country. Chief Justice
Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the swearing in of new MPs. The chief justice
will also preside over the election of the president, as prescribed by the
Constitution. This will also follow the same procedure as that of the election of
the speaker: nomination, secondment, and an election if there is more than one
candidate. Last year, when Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president, he was the
only candidate nominated. Once elected, the president ceases to be a Member of
Parliament. The next person on the president’s party list will take the seat
vacated by the president-elect. When elected president, a person ceases
to be a member of the National Assembly. The Constitution states that within
five days the president-elect must assume office by swearing or affirming
faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the Constitution. The
president-elect will not take the oath or affirmation in Parliament on
Wednesday.
SOURCES: NEWS 24
7Gabon’s Cabinet Reshuffle
Vice President and Minister of State for Forests and the
Environment have been relieved of their posts by presidential decree in
connection with a timber scandal that rocked the central African country. The
latest development is an offshoot of what has become known as the “Kevazingo
Gate” in which illegally felled special hardwood of 353 containers worth nearly
$250 million was reported stolen from a cache of 392 intercepted at the port of
Owendo in late February and early March this year.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
8Germany Commits to Accounting for its Colonial Past in Namibia
Germany is set to return a 15th Century artifact it took from
Namibia known as the Stone Cross. The 3.5-meter high navigation landmark,
erected by Portuguese explorer Diogo Cão, was first placed on Namibia’s coast
in 1498. It was taken to Germany in 1893 after the area became a German
imperial protectorate and is on display at the German Historical Museum in
Berlin. The Stone Cross, which bears the Portuguese coat of arms, was featured
on old world maps, the museum said. In June 2017, the Namibian government
formally requested its return. Faced with mounting pressure from African
governments, more European countries are working to return artifacts plundered
from Africa during colonial times.
SOURCES: CNN
9Zimbabwe Announces a Fresh Increase in Fuel Prices
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said petrol
would cost 46 percent more with a litre costing $1. ZERA said the move followed
new measures by the central bank removing a subsidy and a preferable exchange
rate for fuel importers. Treasury’s permanent secretary George Guvamatanga said
the government would subsidise public transport and that the state bus company
would charge a maximum of RTGS$1 for local trips to cushion commuters from the
effects of the fuel price hikes.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
10Building a Strong Ethical Fashion Brand that Promotes African Craftsmanship
Chioma Ogbudimkpa is a sustainability advocate and a Green
Champion. She incorporates sustainability into her fashion brand, while still
maintaining fundamental design principles. “There are several ways I have built
in ethical fashion principles in my processes, including using recyclable paper
packaging, ensuring minimal waste, ethical production processes and fusing
sustainable materials.” She has been actively involved in the ‘Going Green’
Initiative from the YALI Network since 2015. She started her entrepreneurship
journey with the launch of her women’s wear label, Redbutton in 2017 to explore
her creative side. Following this, Chioma has received a seat at the table of
various local and international platforms; she is a ‘She Leads Africa’ (SLA)
Accelerator beneficiary of 2017, a 2018 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur and the
winner, Creative Business Cup Nigeria 2019. She will be representing Nigeria at
the Global Creative Business Cup in Denmark this July. She’s also an alumnus
and beneficiary of the Nigeria Creative Enterprise (NICE) program 2019 powered
by the British Council.
SOURCES: SHE LEADS AFRICA