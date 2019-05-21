Africa Top10 News

110 Best African Countries for Doing Business 2019
The Doing Business index is a
ranking index system, created by the World Bank Group, which indicates the
regularity environment of businesses. A higher ranking, which is
indicated by a lower numerical value, specifies a stronger protection of
property rights, and vice versa. Over 190 economies have been scrutinized
on criteria including: electrification and ease of business creation, the
tax burden and the protection of property rights. Mauritius is positioned in
20th place worldwide, and in 1st place in Africa with a score of 79.58.
The country is ranked twentieth place higher this year, from its position in
the 2018. Rwanda emerged in the top 30 countries of the World Bank’s Doing
Business report for the first time with a score of 77.88. Globally,
Rwanda is 29st on the “ease of doing business” ranking, compared to the 41th
position in last year’s report. In addition, the country has made 52
reforms over the last decade, bringing significant improvements to the
environments of business and investment. Morocco came in 3rd in
Africa and in 60th position with a score of 71.02 points. Therefore,
Morocco confirms its position as a leader in North Africa, ahead of: Tunisia
(80th), Egypt (120th), and Algeria (157th). Kenya came in 4th among African
countries and 61st position globally with a score of 70.31 points compared to
the 2018 report when it was ranked 80th.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
2Polls Open in Malawi
An estimated 6.8 million registered voters eligible to elect a
new parliament and local government councillors at more than 5,000 polling
stations across the landlocked country. The election is the first since a new
law forced parties to declare large donations and banned the once-common practice
by candidates of giving cash handouts. Under the current administration,
inflation has fallen from 23 percent to below nine percent, but still only 11
percent of the population has access to electricity. Food shortages, power
outages and ballooning external debt have hurt Mutharika’s popularity while in
office. In the country’s commercial capital, Blantyre, there were long queues
of voters even before polling stations opened, hoping their vote will bring
about a change in the country.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
3Addressing the Elephant in the Room
Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia are making a fresh appeal for a
global watchdog to lift restrictive measures on the trade in raw ivory. The
watchdog, Cites, prohibits unregulated commercial trade in endangered species
around the world. The African elephant, lion and hippo appear on the
International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “red list” of animals
at risk of extinction, and needing greater protection. The three southern
African countries, home to 61% of the continent’s elephants, will make their
application for the change at the Cites conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which
opens on Thursday. Their last appeal for a lifting of the measures, at the 2016
Cites conference in South Africa, was rejected. According to Zimbabwe’s
ministry of information, it is almost 13 years since the country’s last
commercial sale of ivory. There is a growing outcry over the ban, and moves to
lift it could earn Zimbabwe much-needed funds for conservation. Zimbabwe will
also make a separate appeal at the conference for permission to sell some of
its elephants, as conflict between people and wildlife escalates. Botswana is
also considering lifting a ban on hunting elephants and using culled beasts as
a source of meat. While the move has been met with widespread criticism from
conservation experts, the country’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, says hunting
would boost tourism while managing the national elephant population.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
4The Senegalese Drama that’s Got People Talking
Maitresse d’un homme marié (Mistress of a Married Man), a
wildly popular Senegalese TV soap, sparked controversy and made national news
in March when there were calls by some religious clerics to ban the show. It was
mostly driven by one scene in which the lead character, a mistress called
Marème Dial, points to her crotch proclaiming in Wolof, “Sama lii ma ko moom,
ku ma neex laa ko’y jox [“My thing is mine, I give it to whomever I want.”].
Thematically, in addition to adultery and polygamy, Maitresse d’un homme marié
tackles many issues ranging from sexual abuse, domestic violence, child
abduction, parental irresponsibility, substance abuse among others. While such
issues are not necessarily new to Senegalese TV dramas, what endears it to the
audience is how it addresses them. Female-led popular art on the continent is
playing a vital role in women’s liberation/feminist movements especially in
conservative African societies. The very existence of such shows with characters
that subvert the idea of the “good African woman,” while embracing different
ways of being a modern African woman living on the continent in this day and
age, is revolutionary in and of itself.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
5Desperate Measures taken in Libya’s Battle for Power
Authorities say the Libyan capital, which has been under attack
by Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces since last month, has seen its water
supplies resume two days after gunmen shut the pipes down, depriving over 2
million residents of water. The interior ministry says the men on Sunday
stormed the offices of a water distribution agency that runs a network of
underground pipelines providing the capital and the region with water and shut
it at gunpoint. The ministry says the armed men demanded the
internationally-recognised government release their leader Khalifa Ahnish’s
brother, jailed for belonging to an outlawed group. The UN humanitarian
coordinator, Maria Ribeiro, condemned the attack and said that such actions
“may be considered war crimes.” Meanwhile, Libya’s state oil firm NOC
is concerned about the country’s lawlessness affecting the oil industry, it
said on Tuesday. Equipment and machinery had been stolen at the headquarters at
the NAGECO exploration firm, an NOC unit, it said in a statement.
SOURCES: TRT WORLD
6Ethiopian PM Dubbed a Gracious Host in a Come Dine with Me Experience
Abiy Ahmed hosted a lavish fundraising dinner as part of a drive
to secure $1bn for infrastructure projects in the capital. The dinner, dubbed
“the most expensive in the country”, saw about 300 business people
and representatives gather in Addis Ababa. Guests paid $173,000 to dine at the
former emperor Menelik’s palace. The glitzy event was held to help pay for the
regeneration of an area in the capital, Addis Ababa. Beautifying Sheger, as
the project is called, involves cleaning the rivers and building recreational
parks in the capital. Businesswoman Solome Tadesse said Mr Abiy was making the
rounds to the tables, encouraging people to eat. According to her, the prime
minister did not sit in a special place but sat among the guests and ate and
drank with them.
SOURCES: THE EAST AFRICAN
7Negotiating in Bad Faith for Sudan’s Future
Sudan’s main protest group called on Tuesday for a general
strike, saying two late-night negotiation sessions with the army had failed to
reach a deal on how to lead the country after the overthrow of former president
Omar al-Bashir. An alliance of protest and opposition organizations is
demanding civilians head a new Sovereign Council which is meant to oversee a
three-year transition towards democracy.But the Sudanese Professionals
Association (SPA) protest group said the army was still insisting on directing
the transition and keeping a military majority on the council. The impasse has
hit hopes of a quick recovery from the political turmoil that climaxed in the
end of Bashir’s three-decade rule on April 11. The army ousted the former
general after months of protests against soaring prices, cash shortages and
other economic hardships. It set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to
rule the country and promised to hand over after elections. But, wary of the
example of neighboring Egypt where the head of the army eventually became
president after the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, Sudanese protesters have sought
guarantees of civilian control.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
8Apps are Changing the Lives of Cameroonian Farmers who Depended on Brokers to Market their Goods
Now, these farmers can use the internet to find customers
directly, cutting out some intermediaries and increasing their own profits.
Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics reports that a fourth of the
country’s 25 million residents connect daily with the internet, users
increasingly are buying agricultural items online. CLoic Domguia raises
poultry, selling almost entirely online and through phone apps. Through
electronic sales over the last year, he says he has increased his income.
Domguia uses Jangolo Farmers, an application that links producers and buyers,
“it reduces the stress on the producer… The producer no longer waits until the
end” worrying about getting customers. Producers “sleep well knowing they
already have orders,” says Domguia. Cyprain Tankeu, a specialist in electronic trade,
says it’s smart for agribusinesses to develop online sales platforms. But he
cautions that online sales may not always give customers sufficient information
about purchases. The African Development Bank estimates the continent has more
than a billion mobile phone subscribers, creating a huge potential market for
farmers to use e-commerce.
SOURCES: VOA
9Going Down for Mozambique Maritime Scandal
An ex-Credit Suisse Group AG banker became the first person to
plead guilty in what U.S. prosecutors called a $2 billion fraud and
money-laundering scam tied to loans to Mozambique that were used to pay bribes
and kickbacks. Detelina Subeva, 37, a former vice president in the bank’s
global financing unit, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to
launder funds. The U.S. agreed to drop three other conspiracy charges against
Subeva, who’s one of three Credit Suisse bankers accused of working with Mozambique’s
ex-finance minister in a secret kickback scheme. The case centers on deals that
allowed Mozambique to borrow $2 billion for maritime projects and coastline
protection in 2013. The bonds sold to finance the loans were marketed to
international investors to aid the economy and thwart sea piracy, but
prosecutors say at least $200 million were plundered in the form of bribes and
kickbacks.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
10Nairobi-based Food Blogger’s Take on a Food Tour
Kaluhi Adagala says “food tastes much better when you eat it
with your hands.” Nairobi is the vibrant, chaotic heart of Kenya. It’s a
fast-evolving city in sharp contrast to the ageless calm of the country’s
sweeping savannah, lakelands, mountain highlands and Indian Ocean coastline.
Adagala blogs about the essential dishes visitors to the country should try —
though there’s huge diversity in both communities and in the food. If it’s a
gathering or celebration, then nyama choma — Swahili for roast meat, usually
goat or beef — is sure to be center stage. Ugali, a polenta-like cornmeal
slab, is the other essential side dish. Nyama choma might be popular for
gatherings, but when it comes to everyday eating, “Kenyan cuisine in its
essence is actually heavily vegetarian,” says Adagala. One of the
country’s vegetable staples is sukuma wiki, collard greens cooked with onions
and spices. Its literal translation is “end of the week,” typical of
a food culture which traditionally has been more about subsistence than
extravagance. The food in Kenya is also influenced by its ties with Indian and
Arabic cuisines.
SOURCES: CNN