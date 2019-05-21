Africa Top10 News

3 Addressing the Elephant in the Room

Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia are making a fresh appeal for a global watchdog to lift restrictive measures on the trade in raw ivory. The watchdog, Cites, prohibits unregulated commercial trade in endangered species around the world. The African elephant, lion and hippo appear on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “red list” of animals at risk of extinction, and needing greater protection. The three southern African countries, home to 61% of the continent’s elephants, will make their application for the change at the Cites conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which opens on Thursday. Their last appeal for a lifting of the measures, at the 2016 Cites conference in South Africa, was rejected. According to Zimbabwe’s ministry of information, it is almost 13 years since the country’s last commercial sale of ivory. There is a growing outcry over the ban, and moves to lift it could earn Zimbabwe much-needed funds for conservation. Zimbabwe will also make a separate appeal at the conference for permission to sell some of its elephants, as conflict between people and wildlife escalates. Botswana is also considering lifting a ban on hunting elephants and using culled beasts as a source of meat. While the move has been met with widespread criticism from conservation experts, the country’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, says hunting would boost tourism while managing the national elephant population.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN