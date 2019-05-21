Africa Top10 News

110 Best African Countries for Doing Business 2019

The Doing Business index is a ranking index system, created by the World Bank Group, which indicates the regularity environment of businesses.  A higher ranking, which is indicated by a lower numerical value, specifies a stronger protection of property rights, and vice versa.  Over 190 economies have been scrutinized on criteria including:  electrification and ease of business creation, the tax burden and the protection of property rights. Mauritius is positioned in 20th place worldwide, and in 1st place in Africa with a score of 79.58.  The country is ranked twentieth place higher this year, from its position in the 2018. Rwanda emerged in the top 30 countries of the World Bank’s Doing Business report for the first time with a score of 77.88.  Globally, Rwanda is 29st on the “ease of doing business” ranking, compared to the 41th position in last year’s report.  In addition, the country has made 52 reforms over the last decade, bringing significant improvements to the environments of business and investment. Morocco came in 3rd in Africa and in 60th position with a score of 71.02 points.  Therefore, Morocco confirms its position as a leader in North Africa, ahead of: Tunisia (80th), Egypt (120th), and Algeria (157th). Kenya came in 4th among African countries and 61st position globally with a score of 70.31 points compared to the 2018 report when it was ranked 80th.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

2Polls Open in Malawi

An estimated 6.8 million registered voters eligible to elect a new parliament and local government councillors at more than 5,000 polling stations across the landlocked country. The election is the first since a new law forced parties to declare large donations and banned the once-common practice by candidates of giving cash handouts. Under the current administration, inflation has fallen from 23 percent to below nine percent, but still only 11 percent of the population has access to electricity. Food shortages, power outages and ballooning external debt have hurt Mutharika’s popularity while in office. In the country’s commercial capital, Blantyre, there were long queues of voters even before polling stations opened, hoping their vote will bring about a change in the country.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

3Addressing the Elephant in the Room

Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia are making a fresh appeal for a global watchdog to lift restrictive measures on the trade in raw ivory. The watchdog, Cites, prohibits unregulated commercial trade in endangered species around the world. The African elephant, lion and hippo appear on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) “red list” of animals at risk of extinction, and needing greater protection. The three southern African countries, home to 61% of the continent’s elephants, will make their application for the change at the Cites conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which opens on Thursday. Their last appeal for a lifting of the measures, at the 2016 Cites conference in South Africa, was rejected. According to Zimbabwe’s ministry of information, it is almost 13 years since the country’s last commercial sale of ivory. There is a growing outcry over the ban, and moves to lift it could earn Zimbabwe much-needed funds for conservation. Zimbabwe will also make a separate appeal at the conference for permission to sell some of its elephants, as conflict between people and wildlife escalates. Botswana is also considering lifting a ban on hunting elephants and using culled beasts as a source of meat. While the move has been met with widespread criticism from conservation experts, the country’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, says hunting would boost tourism while managing the national elephant population.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

4The Senegalese Drama that’s Got People Talking

Maitresse d’un homme marié (Mistress of a Married Man), a wildly popular Senegalese TV soap, sparked controversy and made national news in March when there were calls by some religious clerics to ban the show. It was mostly driven by one scene in which the lead character, a mistress called Marème Dial, points to her crotch proclaiming in Wolof, “Sama lii ma ko moom, ku ma neex laa ko’y jox [“My thing is mine, I give it to whomever I want.”]. Thematically, in addition to adultery and polygamy, Maitresse d’un homme marié tackles many issues ranging from sexual abuse, domestic violence, child abduction, parental irresponsibility, substance abuse among others. While such issues are not necessarily new to Senegalese TV dramas, what endears it to the audience is how it addresses them. Female-led popular art on the continent is playing a vital role in women’s liberation/feminist movements especially in conservative African societies. The very existence of such shows with characters that subvert the idea of the “good African woman,” while embracing different ways of being a modern African woman living on the continent in this day and age, is revolutionary in and of itself.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

5Desperate Measures taken in Libya’s Battle for Power

Authorities say the Libyan capital, which has been under attack by Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces since last month, has seen its water supplies resume two days after gunmen shut the pipes down, depriving over 2 million residents of water. The interior ministry says the men on Sunday stormed the offices of a water distribution agency that runs a network of underground pipelines providing the capital and the region with water and shut it at gunpoint. The ministry says the armed men demanded the internationally-recognised government release their leader Khalifa Ahnish’s brother, jailed for belonging to an outlawed group. The UN humanitarian coordinator, Maria Ribeiro, condemned the attack and said that such actions “may be considered war crimes.” Meanwhile, Libya’s state oil firm NOC is concerned about the country’s lawlessness affecting the oil industry, it said on Tuesday. Equipment and machinery had been stolen at the headquarters at the NAGECO exploration firm, an NOC unit, it said in a statement.


SOURCES: TRT WORLD

6Ethiopian PM Dubbed a Gracious Host in a Come Dine with Me Experience

Abiy Ahmed hosted a lavish fundraising dinner as part of a drive to secure $1bn for infrastructure projects in the capital. The dinner, dubbed “the most expensive in the country”, saw about 300 business people and representatives gather in Addis Ababa. Guests paid $173,000 to dine at the former emperor Menelik’s palace. The glitzy event was held to help pay for the regeneration of an area in the capital, Addis Ababa. Beautifying Sheger, as the project is called, involves cleaning the rivers and building recreational parks in the capital. Businesswoman Solome Tadesse said Mr Abiy was making the rounds to the tables, encouraging people to eat. According to her, the prime minister did not sit in a special place but sat among the guests and ate and drank with them.

SOURCES: THE EAST AFRICAN

7Negotiating in Bad Faith for Sudan’s Future

Sudan’s main protest group called on Tuesday for a general strike, saying two late-night negotiation sessions with the army had failed to reach a deal on how to lead the country after the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir. An alliance of protest and opposition organizations is demanding civilians head a new Sovereign Council which is meant to oversee a three-year transition towards democracy.But the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) protest group said the army was still insisting on directing the transition and keeping a military majority on the council. The impasse has hit hopes of a quick recovery from the political turmoil that climaxed in the end of Bashir’s three-decade rule on April 11. The army ousted the former general after months of protests against soaring prices, cash shortages and other economic hardships. It set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country and promised to hand over after elections. But, wary of the example of neighboring Egypt where the head of the army eventually became president after the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, Sudanese protesters have sought guarantees of civilian control.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

8Apps are Changing the Lives of Cameroonian Farmers who Depended on Brokers to Market their Goods

Now, these farmers can use the internet to find customers directly, cutting out some intermediaries and increasing their own profits. Cameroon’s National Institute of Statistics reports that a fourth of the country’s 25 million residents connect daily with the internet, users increasingly are buying agricultural items online.  CLoic Domguia raises poultry, selling almost entirely online and through phone apps. Through electronic sales over the last year, he says he has increased his income. Domguia uses Jangolo Farmers, an application that links producers and buyers, “it reduces the stress on the producer… The producer no longer waits until the end” worrying about getting customers. Producers “sleep well knowing they already have orders,” says Domguia. Cyprain Tankeu, a specialist in electronic trade, says it’s smart for agribusinesses to develop online sales platforms. But he cautions that online sales may not always give customers sufficient information about purchases. The African Development Bank estimates the continent has more than a billion mobile phone subscribers, creating a huge potential market for farmers to use e-commerce.

SOURCES: VOA

9Going Down for Mozambique Maritime Scandal

An ex-Credit Suisse Group AG banker became the first person to plead guilty in what U.S. prosecutors called a $2 billion fraud and money-laundering scam tied to loans to Mozambique that were used to pay bribes and kickbacks. Detelina Subeva, 37, a former vice president in the bank’s global financing unit, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to launder funds. The U.S. agreed to drop three other conspiracy charges against Subeva, who’s one of three Credit Suisse bankers accused of working with Mozambique’s ex-finance minister in a secret kickback scheme. The case centers on deals that allowed Mozambique to borrow $2 billion for maritime projects and coastline protection in 2013. The bonds sold to finance the loans were marketed to international investors to aid the economy and thwart sea piracy, but prosecutors say at least $200 million were plundered in the form of bribes and kickbacks.

SOURCES: BLOOMBERG

10Nairobi-based Food Blogger’s Take on a Food Tour

Kaluhi Adagala says “food tastes much better when you eat it with your hands.” Nairobi is the vibrant, chaotic heart of Kenya. It’s a fast-evolving city in sharp contrast to the ageless calm of the country’s sweeping savannah, lakelands, mountain highlands and Indian Ocean coastline. Adagala blogs about the essential dishes visitors to the country should try — though there’s huge diversity in both communities and in the food. If it’s a gathering or celebration, then nyama choma — Swahili for roast meat, usually goat or beef — is sure to be center stage. Ugali, a polenta-like cornmeal slab, is the other essential side dish. Nyama choma might be popular for gatherings, but when it comes to everyday eating, “Kenyan cuisine in its essence is actually heavily vegetarian,” says Adagala. One of the country’s vegetable staples is sukuma wiki, collard greens cooked with onions and spices. Its literal translation is “end of the week,” typical of a food culture which traditionally has been more about subsistence than extravagance. The food in Kenya is also influenced by its ties with Indian and Arabic cuisines.

SOURCES: CNN

