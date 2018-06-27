Africa Top10 News

1Making African Science Research Accessible to All
African languages will have a formal role in the scientific research community with the launch of a publication that encourages and accepts research in indigenous languages including Swahili, Akan, Zulu, Igbo and more. AfricArXiv is an online platform that publishes preprints submitted exclusively from African scientists or those whose research is relevant to the continent. The idea for AfricArXiv came from tweets during a science summit in April by co-founders Justin Ahinon of Benin’s National School of Statistics, Planning and Demography and Jo Havemann of Access 2 Perspectives. AfricArXiv targets academics working in varied fields including architecture, physical and health sciences and mathematics.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa, Scientific American
2Nigeria and Argentina’s World Cup Rivalry Runs Deep
In the last round of Group D both teams faced off for the fifth time at the soccer World Cup. The meeting is one for the record books as it was the most played fixture involving an African team at the World Cup. Nigeria has previously faced Argentina in 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014. Each previous meeting occurred during the group stages but produced the same result: an Argentina win.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa, CNBC Africa
3The Step that changed this Ugandan Girl’s Life
Five years ago Scholastica Nacap walked barefoot for 60km, across dangerous mountain terrain in north-east Uganda, to avoid getting married. She was just 13. She is from Karamoja in Uganda and her father’s relatives had betrothed her to an older man in the community. Nacap is back at home where child marriage is common, she hopes to raise awareness and help others like her.
SOURCES: The Guardian
4Djibouti Turns 41
Daher Ahmed Farah is a novelist and politician. He is the head of the Movement for Democratic Renewal and Development, Djibouti’s main opposition party. He writes about the situation in his country 41 years into freedom. “Djibouti is far from achieving the dream of freedom, dignity and development. We are poorer now than we were in 1977, we are deeply deprived of freedom and the respect for our basic human dignity remains lacking. Despite our lucrative geostrategic location, our beneficial port access, and the millions of dollars in aid our government has received, we are a beleaguered people.”
SOURCES: Mail & Guardian Africa
5Africa is Getting some of its Best Talent Back
Africa is synonymous with the brain and skills drain to other continents, but there is a growing number of African-origin players born or naturalized in Europe who are returning to represent the countries of their parents at tournaments like the World Cup. Aided by eligibility rule relaxations in 2004 and 2008 by FIFA, the number of foreign-naturalized players representing African teams went up from 27 at the 2010 World Cup to 30 at the 2014 World Cup. At the current World Cup in Russia, 37 players born or brought up in Europe are playing for African teams: 17 for Morocco, nine for Senegal, six for Nigeria and five for Tunisia. Some analysts say most of these players switch to African national teams because they are unable to make the cut in Europe.
SOURCES: Ozy, Al Jazeera
6Is Grace Out to Get Mnangagwa?
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa suspects that a group linked to the former first lady was behind an attempt on his life. Two people died and more than 40 were hurt in an explosion near the president at a rally in Bulawayo over the weekend. Last year the two were involved in a bitter battle on who would succeed Robert Mugabe, which led to Mnangagwa seeking medical treatment for alleged poisoning.
SOURCES: BBC
7McKinsey’s Involvement in South Africa Provides a Lesson for All
Reuters once reported that the Eskom contract is used by Harvard Business School as a case study for students. The case study asks students to imagine they are a McKinsey employee deciding whether to partner with Trillian to win a contract with Eskom, South Africa’s power utility. The New York Times looks at how McKinsey which is one of the world’s largest management consulting firms, and almost certainly the most influential, had earned R1.028 billion for only eight months’ work and involved in what would be one of South Africa’s most talked about corruption scandals called state capture which left the business world shook.
SOURCES: New York Times, Business Insider
8Africa’s Drug Problem
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, African governments seized just 1 percent of the 658 tonnes of opium, 91 tonnes of heroin and 65 tonnes of morphine confiscated globally in 2016. Of late, countries on the continent have been battling with ridding the market off softer drugs found in cough syrups and other opioids. The report said that while fentanyl and its analogues remain a problem in North America, tramadol – used to treat moderate and moderate-to-severe pain – has become a growing concern in parts of Africa.
SOURCES: The Guardian, eNCA
9Before We Celebrate South Sudan’s Peace Deal…
The Daily Nation reports that plans to sign a cease fire between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar may be on hold. Mediators from Sudan announced that the two leaders had agreed on some points, however Machar requested some time to deliberate before inking the agreement.
SOURCES: Daily Nation
10Embracing Hair’s Natural Kink
Abena Hagan, founder of Curls-auNaturel, hopes to inspire Afro-Caribbean women to embrace their identities by accepting natural hair, while also providing positive role models for the next generation of black and mixed-race children. She joins a wave of celebrities and influencers who are challenging the stereotypes of maintaining black natural hair.
SOURCES: BBC