Africa Top10 News

5 Africa is Getting some of its Best Talent Back

Africa is synonymous with the brain and skills drain to other continents, but there is a growing number of African-origin players born or naturalized in Europe who are returning to represent the countries of their parents at tournaments like the World Cup. Aided by eligibility rule relaxations in 2004 and 2008 by FIFA, the number of foreign-naturalized players representing African teams went up from 27 at the 2010 World Cup to 30 at the 2014 World Cup. At the current World Cup in Russia, 37 players born or brought up in Europe are playing for African teams: 17 for Morocco, nine for Senegal, six for Nigeria and five for Tunisia. Some analysts say most of these players switch to African national teams because they are unable to make the cut in Europe.

SOURCES: Ozy, Al Jazeera