Africa Top10 News

1Plastic Bag Bans are Working and are Especially Effective in African Nations
As
of June 1, travelers to Tanzania will have to pack very carefully. The country
announced the implementation of the second phase of its plastic bag ban on May
16. Visitors are advised to avoid packing or carrying any plastic bags as
they’ll have to leave these at a designated desk in the airport. The first
phase of the country’s anti-plastic initiative began in 2017 to “protect the
youth and environment,” with an initial ban on the manufacture of plastic bags
and in-country distribution. Phase two extends to tourists. There are
exceptions to the new rule for medical, industrial, construction, agricultural,
and waste management packaging, as well as for the small “ziploc” bags used to
carry toiletries (as long as these leave the country when the visitors do).
Still, Tanzania aims to be plastic bag free, and it’s just one of 34 African
nations fighting against single-use plastics with such bans. In fact, the
African continent is leading the world in plastic bag regulations. Notably, 31
of these bans have been passed in sub-Saharan Africa. In Kenya, the penalties
for ignoring the ban are the world’s most punitive. Manufacturers, importers,
distributors, and users found with plastic bags face up to $38,000 in fines or
four years in prison. The ban has faced resistance, and enforcement is also a
problem—it’s spotty, which means that plastic bags are still circulating
despite the potential penalties. Still, in a country that once used about 100
million plastic bags a year, according to UN estimates, the reduction efforts
are notable and seem to be effective. Rwanda is aiming to be the world’s first
plastic-free country, and its prohibitions appear to be working. The UN named
the country’s capital, Kigali, the African continent’s cleanest city, thanks in
part to a 2008 ban on non-biodegradable plastic.
2Changing the Message about Disease in Africa
Dayn Amade, founder of Maputo-based technology company Kamaleon,
is calling for the World Health Organization and aid groups to reassess how
people on the African continent are educated about disease prevention. Amade is
the creator of a digital platform called the community tablet, an interactive platform
through which people can be educated and informed about issues impacting their
lives. The device, which runs on up to six large, solar-powered LCD screens and
is transported on a trailer, can be attached to anything from a car to a
donkey, enabling it to reach even the most remote or isolated rural
communities. Amade offers his tablets as part of the solution to educating
those most affected by the disease. Created in 2015, Amade claims the device
has helped to educate over a million people across 90 communities. Presentation
is critical when explaining health initiatives, Amade said. Using images of
people of the same ethnic appearance, dress and dialect as the audience can
make people more receptive, encouraging them to feel they are being engaged by
one of their own rather than just handed a printed pamphlet.
3Will it be out with the Old in Malawi?
Malawi’s outgoing President, Peter Mutharika, 78, takes another
shot at extending his political career on Tuesday in an uncertain presidential
election, where he will face an opposition leader and two members of his own
government. More than 6 million voters of the poor and agricultural southern
African country, which is highly dependent on international aid, will also
elect their MPs and local councillors on the same day. Peter Mutharika, who has
been in power since 2014, is running for a second term against seven other
candidates. His presidency has been tarnished by corruption cases, despite his
commitment to fight this scourge. He was personally involved in a $3.9 million
bribe case. He first stated that he was “convinced that it was an honest
donation”, before being forced to repay $200,000. During campaign, Mutharika
carefully avoided mentioning the scandal. Mutharika’s main opponents on Tuesday
– his Vice-President Saulos Chilima, his Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi and
opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera – naturally made the fight against
corruption one of their main campaign arguments.
4The DRC’s Underground Doctors
Some doctors fighting the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in
history are afraid to wear scrubs. They mask their identities to avoid
harassment and violence in Congo, where the epidemic is spreading at the
fastest rate since it started in August — and where rampant misinformation
fuels a distrust of outsiders in medical garb. The World Health Organization
has logged 119 attacks this year against health workers. Eighty-five have been
wounded or killed. Fear is changing tactics among aid staffers, who set out to
convince communities that Ebola is real and they were there to help end it. Now
some downplay their mission in public, swapping white coats for street clothes
and attention-grabbing SUVs for motorbikes that blend into traffic. “Our staff
has to lie about being doctors in order to treat people,” said Tariq Riebel,
emergency response director in Congo for the International Rescue Committee
(IRC), a global aid group.
5Rwandan Genocide Survivor Starts Empowerment Programme
Safi Mukundwa knows what it means to be young, fearful and
desperate. She was just 8 years old when she hid among bloodied bodies,
emerging as the only one in her family to survive the 1994 genocide that swept
through Rwanda. She remembers the man who killed her mother and brother. “I
told God that if I can get out of this place alive, I will dedicate my life to
helping others,” she says. Now 33, Mukundwa has made good on that commitment
through Safi Life, the nonprofit organization that she inspired. Its mission is
to educate, empower and advance young Rwandan women. Safi Life was formally
launched in 2012, growing out of a friendship between its namesake and Devon
Ogden. Both women were college students when Ogden, an American from
California, visited Rwanda in the summer of 2007 and heard Mukundwa’s testimony
at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. They met over lunch, and Ogden eventually
asked how she might help the young Rwandan. The foundation’s Facebook page
brims with photos of college graduates. In early 2018, Safi Life launched an
outreach project to aid young women, especially those who are single and
pregnant or with young children. It opened a center in the Kigali suburb of
Karembure, welcoming dozens to learn knitting, tailoring and other
income-producing skills. The project, called Ndashoboye, a Kinyarwanda word
that means “I am capable,” also provides mentoring on how to run a business. A
second center opened in January in Ndera, a few kilometers from the capital
city’s downtown.
6SA Tourists in the Line of Fire
At least 17 people were wounded in an explosion that targeted a
tourist bus on its way to visit Egypt’s Giza pyramids. The bus was carrying 25
South African citizens when a device exploded near the bus, while the
windshield of another vehicle was damaged. Tourists arrived in Cairo airport at
noon Sunday and were on their way to visit the Great Pyramids of Giza when the
blast hit their bus, a tour guide and one of the tourists told CNN outside
Al-Haram Hospital where they were taken. Ten tourists and seven Egyptians were
brought to Al-Haram Hospital with minor injuries. Egypt’s Minister of Tourism
Rania A. Al Mashat called it a “minor explosion” in a Twitter post.
“Of the 28 passengers on the bus we can confirm some minor injuries with
three being treated at the hospital as a precaution,” she wrote. South
Africa’s government issued a statement on Sunday, saying the Minister of
International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, had been informed
about the incident.
7Mozambique’s Muslims Struggle to Observe Ramadan
In an ordinary year, the villagers would be observing the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan, fasting from sunrise to sunset and praying, but this
year, life seems extraordinarily difficult. Many are trying to rebuild their
lives nearly a month since Cyclone Kenneth ripped through the northern coast,
where the majority of Mozambique’s Muslims live. The country’s central region
was still reeling from Cyclone Idai that made landfall over two days in
mid-March causing devastation across three Southern African countries, killing
over 1,000 people. A handful of men and very few women regularly attend prayers
in the mosque where the old roof has been badly damaged. In previous years the
meal would be shared with poorer members of the community, Amad says this
Ramadan there is no communal meal. Instead, worshippers come for sunset prayer
with small lunchboxes of food to break the fast with others.
8Human Rights in Kenya’s Domestic Affairs
A charity in Kenya is calling for the introduction of laws to
protect domestic workers, commonly referred to as housegirls, to ensure their
safety. In Uganda, young women are leaving their homes to try and find jobs as
domestic workers, but for some their new lives can lead to mistreatment and
abuse. BBC Africa Eye has been investigating why young women living near
Uganda’s border are leaving their villages to find work in Kenya. On
arrival in Nairobi, the girls find accommodation in informal settlements,
several of them decide to share a house to cost share on costs. Meanwhile, the influx
of girls migrating from Uganda to Nairobi looking for housemaid jobs is making
life difficult for local house helps. The girls come in illegally; they are
desperate and can take any amount of money. One Kenyan domestic worker tells
BBC,” Employers now prefer Ugandan workers for they accept low wages and don’t
travel back to Uganda often.” She says employers now pay locals very low wages
because the Ugandan ladies are setting the bar too low.
9South Sudan Trims the Fat
South Sudan will close some of its embassies abroad as the
war-torn country seeks to trim government costs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
spokesman Mawien Makol Ariik said. Most of the land-locked East African
nation’s revenue comes from oil sales, which have been hampered by a decline in
prices and an uprising in neighboring Sudan where its exports are shipped from.
Ariik said didn’t say how many embassies would be shut. Last week the
government sacked 40 overseas diplomats for not showing up for work, some
of them for years. The foreign ministry in Juba said it had tried in vain
“to engage with these diplomats who went Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL)
over the past few months and years”, including some posted to embassies in the
United States and United Kingdom. None had replied or returned home after
finishing their postings – prompting their mass firing in a terse memo issued
by the foreign ministry.
10A Resilience of an African Art Scene that Refuses to Go Away Quietly
Just when everyone thought the Algerian political crisis had
caused its Pavilion to disappear from the official map with the country’s
first-time participation in the Venice Biennale postponed to 2021, some of the
artists chosen for the show, curated by Hellal Mahmood Zoubir, have decided to
stage a guerrilla exhibition, titled Time to Shine Bright. Since its
independence in 1962, Algeria has mostly been absent from major international
cultural events. As a major African country, artists believe Algeria, like
Ghana and Madagascar, deserves to have its first pavilion at the Venice
Biennale this year, alongside other newcomers like Malaysia and Pakistan. It is
not only that Algerian artists wanted to present their work within an artistic
project of a pavilion, but believe it is a responsibility and a civic duty to
honor the country of Algeria and its flag at the most important Biennals. The
Venice Biennale is an international intellectual competition of contemporary
arts, and for some the aim is to compete and win the Golden Lion.
