Africa Top10 News

1Is Obama the Right Man to Speak about Mandela’s Legacy?
Two organisations have written open letters to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to ask it to withdraw its invitation to former US president Barack Obama to deliver the annual lecture on July 17. The Cage Africa advocacy group said that during his eight-year tenure, Obama was directly responsible for a massive expansion of US military operations in Africa, including special operations and drone attacks on people regarded as terrorist, a term Mandela was branded in apartheid South Africa. Responding to the criticisms, the Nelson Mandela Foundation told Al Jazeera that would not say if they were reconsidering their invitation, but admitted that they were “taking the concerns seriously”.
2Seeing People Living with Albinism in a Different Light
An association of people with albinism in Malawi has announced it will put forward six candidates for next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, in a move to combat stigma. Overstone Kondowe, Director for the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi, told CNN that “albinos can only address the issues they face with appropriate legislation and occupying key positions in the country’s parliament.” Malawi is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for people living with albinism – a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes – with 22 recorded murders in the past four years, dozens more people have been reported missing who are targeted so that their body parts can be used in magic potions and other ritual practices.
3Resolving Disputes in East Africa
Sudan’s foreign minister, Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed says South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar have reached an agreement on “some points” in peace talks. It is the first time the two have met in person, in almost two years. Details of the agreement will be announced later. An Eritrean government delegation has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to hold peace talks aimed at ending the long-running border dispute between the two countries. The visit comes days after a blast in Addis Ababa targeting a rally attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Eritirea was one of the first countries to condemn the attack, with one envoy calling it “an attempt to incite violence”.
4The Worst Place to be a Woman in Africa
The Thomson Reuters Foundation’s survey of about 550 experts on women’s issues ranked the most dangerous countries for women as Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India and Somalia. The survey looks at healthcare, economic resources, traditional practices, sexual and non-sexual abuse, and human trafficking. Somalia was ranked as third most dangerous country for women in terms of access to healthcare and for putting them at risk of harmful cultural and traditional practices. The DRC ranked as second most dangerous country for women as regards sexual violence, and between seventh and ninth in four other questions. Nigeria was named fourth most dangerous country along with Russia when it came to human trafficking. It listed sixth worst on the risks women face from traditional practices.
5Egypt Sets a Record at the World Cup
At 45, goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest ever player to play in a FIFA World Cup match in their final match against Saudi Arabia. El-Hadary first made an appearance for Egypt in 1996. His dream of appearing in the World Cup looked to be over back in January 2013 when he lost his place in the national team after a 17-year stint but he had a renaissance of sorts and, last year, at 44 years and 363 days, he set the record as the oldest to appear in an African Cup of Nations tournament.
6Married Duo on Building a Global Brand in Swaziland
Sixteen years later, Black Mamba — a chilli sauce and condiments company in Swaziland —provides a direct income for 40 Swazis and is available in places as diverse as Taiwan and Tennessee. Its business model for a fair-trade and organic label could be the answer for Swaziland’s small-scale farmers. Black Mamba will be applying for a World Free Trade Organization guarantee later this year, its founders talk about the journey of finding “impact investors” who will help them access the capital they need to take things to the next level.
7The Teen Who Challenged the Status Quo
Sudan has overturned the death sentence for teenager Noura Hussein who killed her husband after he raped her, the 19-year-old has instead been given a five-year jail term. CNN published a first-hand account from the teenager as she awaited retrial in an Omdurman prison cell after appealing her death sentence. The case has sparked international outrage and several petitions worldwide had called for her sentence to be dropped. The teenager’s story put a spotlight on forced marriage and marital rape in Sudan, where the legal age to enter into marriage is 10 and marital rape is not a crime.
8A Three-step Plan to Fight Climate Change
Zimbabwe has released a trio of climate change policies designed to make the country more resistant to climate pressures and help it meet its international carbon-cutting pledges. Firstly, the child friendly climate policy is designed to educate school children about climate change and promote climate-friendly practices, such as protection of forests and wetlands and broader use of low-emissions technologies. A new climate smart agriculture policy focuses on ensuring that farmers and agricultural advisers adopt climate-hardy farming practices. And finally the country’s first overall national climate policy aims to put in place the legal structures needed to guide businesses on becoming greener to meet its emissions-cutting promises under the international Paris Agreement.
9Intra-Africa Trade Pact Yields Results
A joint initiative between the African Export-Import Bank and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa saw the two key players sign a memorandum of understanding for a $1-billion financing programme that would support businesses through capacity building and market-information initiatives. It will also help small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs join regional supply chains, and will provide advisory services and guarantees to South African investors seeking trade and investment opportunities in African Export-Import Bank member countries.
10The First Ever African Comic Convention
South Africa will be playing host for attendees who can rub shoulders with actors Jason Momoa and Kevin Sussman. Local cosplayers attending the event will have the chance to compete for some great prizes, where the overall winner will represent Africa in the 2019 C2E2 Crown Championship of Cosplay in Chicago.
