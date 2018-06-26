Africa Top10 News

2 Seeing People Living with Albinism in a Different Light

An association of people with albinism in Malawi has announced it will put forward six candidates for next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections, in a move to combat stigma. Overstone Kondowe, Director for the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi, told CNN that “albinos can only address the issues they face with appropriate legislation and occupying key positions in the country’s parliament.” Malawi is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for people living with albinism – a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes – with 22 recorded murders in the past four years, dozens more people have been reported missing who are targeted so that their body parts can be used in magic potions and other ritual practices.

