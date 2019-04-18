Africa Top10 News

1 Five Africans Honored on TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential’ List

Egyptian footballer, Mo Salah, who plays as a forward for Liverpool and the Egypt national team, is the only male footballer who made it on the list. He was named in the ‘Titans’ category alongside Lebron James, Mark Zuckerberg, Tiger Woods, and Gayle King. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, made the list in the ‘leaders’ section. He was recognized for his speedy reforms since taking office a little over a year ago. He is listed alongside President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and fellow Prime Minister Jacinda Arden of New Zealand. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa made it to the list among other influential leaders from around the world such as United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramaphosa becomes the first sitting South African president to be included in the list since former president Thabo Mbeki was included in 2005. The 28-year-old double Olympic champion, Caster Semenya, has been the focal point of a move by the IAAF to regulate the amount of natural testosterone, but she has stood up to the attempted ruling and the matter remains with the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) for a ruling that is expected at the end of the month. And finally, Fred Swaniker, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership development expert who launched four organizations that aim to develop leaders, primarily in Africa completes the list. TIME makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.



SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA