Africa Top10 News

1Five Africans Honored on TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential’ List
Egyptian
footballer, Mo Salah, who plays as a forward for Liverpool and the Egypt
national team, is the only male footballer who made it on the list. He was
named in the ‘Titans’ category alongside Lebron James, Mark Zuckerberg, Tiger
Woods, and Gayle King. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, made the list in
the ‘leaders’ section. He was recognized for his speedy reforms since
taking office a little over a year ago. He is listed alongside President Donald
Trump, Pope Francis, and fellow Prime Minister Jacinda Arden of New Zealand.
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa made it to the list among other
influential leaders from around the world such as United States President
Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramaphosa becomes the
first sitting South African president to be included in the list since former
president Thabo Mbeki was included in 2005. The 28-year-old double Olympic
champion, Caster Semenya, has been the focal point of a move by the IAAF to
regulate the amount of natural testosterone, but she has stood up to the
attempted ruling and the matter remains with the Court for Arbitration of Sport
(CAS) for a ruling that is expected at the end of the month. And finally, Fred
Swaniker, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership development expert who
launched four organizations that aim to develop leaders, primarily in Africa
completes the list. TIME makes it clear that entrants are recognized for
changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.
2The Future of E-commerce In Africa: A Mere Illusion?
When one takes a look at the statistics; it is obvious that
Africa is coveting e-commerce. Even if the African countries are not the first
in the global ranking, the online buying itch is spreading steadily on the
continent. According to a report by Statista, e-commerce in Africa was valued
at 16.5 billion dollars in 2017. Another report by the consulting firm
McKinsey, states that this value could well go up to 75 billion dollars by
2025. These predictions are optimistic and alluring, but, we should not simply
rely solely on them. E-commerce in Africa is far from being able to get to the
anticipated values. There are a number of problems that demand resolutions
first and foremost to ensure that Africa can reach said predictions. And when
it comes to online payment, while waiting for the percentage of the African
population with an access to a bank account to increase, more and more
e-commerce (mostly African ones) platforms have turned to mobile payment as a
payment method during the checkout process.
3Remains of a Powerful Predator that Prowled the Earth some 22 million Years Ago Found in Kenya
A handful of mysterious fossils sat unstudied for decades,
tucked safely in a drawer at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya. But now,
analysis of the ancient remains has revealed that they belonged to a giant
meat-eating mammal larger than a polar bear, a newly described species that’s
been dubbed Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Although Simbakubwa translates to “big lion”
in Swahili, this behemoth was not a big cat. Instead, it is the oldest known
member in a group of extinct mammals called hyaenodonts, so named due to their
dental resemblance to hyenas, even though the groups are also unrelated. The
lower jaw, teeth and other bones of the animal were found in a museum in
Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The discovery helps connect some of the evolutionary
dots for this group of massive meat-eaters, which were near the top of the food
chain in the same African ecosystems where early apes and monkeys were also
evolving. The fossil may also help scientists better understand why these apex
predators ultimately did not survive.
4Women Take the Lead in Nigeria’s Waste Problem
After returning home from the United States, Adebiyi-Abiola, who
is an MIT-trained software engineer, launched a waste recycling company in
2012. Seven years on, the 36-year-old and likeminded women are leading the push
to rid Lagos of its mammoth heaps of waste by introducing new initiatives to
complement the old ways. Adebiyi-Abiola’s WeCyclers offers cash incentives to
residents of low-income neighbourhoods in Lagos – her staff who trawl around on
tricycles. The company offers a recycling service using a fleet of low-cost
cargo bikes. Sixty percent of employees are women, with some in management
roles. The social venture received $55,000 in backing from the Steve Case
Foundation in 2015 and recently emerged winner of Brussels-based King Baudouin
Foundation’s $226,000 African Development Prize, becoming the first
environment-inclined organisation to win since it was instituted in 1980.Lagos,
Nigeria’s former administrative capital and current commercial capital, is home
to an estimated 18 million people. Today, only 40 percent of the daily waste is
collected by the municipal government. For years, successive city
administrations have relied on workers – including women – to manually sweep
the streets at dawn and handpick through rubbish at its single, gigantic
landfill site. Spreading over 40 hectares, Olusosun is one of the largest dumps
in the world.
5The Lesser-known Victims of Rwanda’s Genocide
During those 100 days of extreme violence, many women suffered
at the hands of militias. According to UN figures, as many as 250,000 were
raped. British NGO Survivors Fund (SURF) estimates that 20,000 children were
born to women as a result of rape. Their story is chronicled in “Rwandan
Daughters,” a new book of photos by celebrated German photographer Olaf Heine
that highlights the harrowing ordeals of these forgotten victims of the
genocide. It is hard to overstate the trauma inflicted upon those women. In
many cases, the violence resulted in lifelong disability or HIV infection. The
victims often witnessed the murder of their families at the same time. The
women were photographed over two years between 2016 and 2018, in a project
backed by German charity Ora Kinderhilfe and facilitated by Rwandan NGO Solace
Ministries, which provides support for survivors.
6Rating Ivanka Trump’s First Official Visit to Africa
There have been no colonial-era helmets or Trump-style
gaffes—just business. The daughter and adviser of president Trump has spent the
past three days visiting Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire as she promotes the Women’s
Global Development and Prosperity program, an initiative to support women
across developing countries. The fund’s big-picture goal is to empower 50
million women across developing countries over the next six years and is in
line with Ivanka Trump’s self-branding as a women’s empowerment advocate as she
continues to build an international and diplomatic profile. While in Ethiopia,
where she met the country’s first female president Sahle-Work Zewde, Trump
announced the launch of 2X Africa, a $350 million initiative to support
investment in women in Africa in partnership with the Overseas Private
Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance
institution. In Côte d’Ivoire, Ivanka Trump met with vice president Daniel
Kablan Duncan and other government officials at the Presidential Palace where
she discussed removing legal and cultural barriers to women’s economic
empowerment in the West African country.
7Aid Work Hits a Hurdle in Mali
With spiraling ethnic violence exposing more children in Mali to
fatal diseases, health workers are using donkeys and boats to deliver
life-saving vaccines. Motorcycles, which health workers used to reach
remote villages, have been banned to reduce militant activity, forcing them to use
traditional means like horses. Pneumonia is one of the top killers of children
in Mali and it can be prevented with vaccines – as can measles – but it is too
dangerous for many parents to venture out with children.
8Boosting Coffee Culture in Cameroon
The 7th edition of the International Cameroonian Coffee Festival
(Festicoffee) opened April 16, 2016, on the esplanade of Yaoundé town hall.
This year’s edition themed “Acting for coffee” is, organizers said, an advocacy
to the various actors, so that the coffee sector in Cameroon can be saved. The
latter, highly appreciated by coffee lovers, were once again tasted on the
occasion of the “National Tasting Day”, which has always been, along with the
trade fair, one of the major events of the Festicoffee. Good performances are
observed on the processing segment, mainly dominated by Cameroonians who
received various international awards for the quality of their products. Local
coffee production has been declining for several years due to the disaffection
of producers and weather effects, despite the various revival programs implemented.
Coffee production which was 130,000 tons in the 90s drastically dropped to
25,000 tons last season.
9Rice Not Fit for Ivorians
Authorities in Cote d’Ivoire have destroyed 18,000 tonnes of
rice declared to be unfit for human consumption. This follows tests carried out
by the country’s consumer association which had demanded the government to do
so after the cargo from Myanmar had been refused entry in Togo, Guinea and
Ghana over quality issues. The national and international quality control tests
revealed the unfit nature of the rice. It should be noted that most African
countries depend on imports because local farmers are unable to meet the ever
rising demands.
10Zimbabwe 39 Years On
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to preside over a successful
39th anniversary of the Independence of Zimbabwe flopped after a massive
rainfall scattered the attendees who filled about half of the National Sports
Stadium. Opposition leader from the Movement for Democratic Change Nelson
Chamisa tweeted: “As we commemorate our country’s cherished Independence today,
the stark reality is that most are reeling from abject poverty and
frustrations. State decay, corruption and violence have shuttered the 1980 uhuru
dream and ruined livelihoods. Won’t rest until we attain change that delivers.”
