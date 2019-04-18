Africa Top10 News

1Five Africans Honored on TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential’ List

Egyptian footballer, Mo Salah, who plays as a forward for Liverpool and the Egypt national team, is the only male footballer who made it on the list. He was named in the ‘Titans’ category alongside Lebron James, Mark Zuckerberg, Tiger Woods, and Gayle King. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, made the list in the ‘leaders’ section.  He was recognized for his speedy reforms since taking office a little over a year ago. He is listed alongside President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and fellow Prime Minister Jacinda Arden of New Zealand. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa made it to the list among other influential leaders from around the world such as United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramaphosa becomes the first sitting South African president to be included in the list since former president Thabo Mbeki was included in 2005. The 28-year-old double Olympic champion, Caster Semenya, has been the focal point of a move by the IAAF to regulate the amount of natural testosterone, but she has stood up to the attempted ruling and the matter remains with the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) for a ruling that is expected at the end of the month. And finally, Fred Swaniker, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership development expert who launched four organizations that aim to develop leaders, primarily in Africa completes the list. TIME makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA

2The Future of E-commerce In Africa: A Mere Illusion?

When one takes a look at the statistics; it is obvious that Africa is coveting e-commerce. Even if the African countries are not the first in the global ranking, the online buying itch is spreading steadily on the continent. According to a report by Statista, e-commerce in Africa was valued at 16.5 billion dollars in 2017. Another report by the consulting firm McKinsey, states that this value could well go up to 75 billion dollars by 2025. These predictions are optimistic and alluring, but, we should not simply rely solely on them. E-commerce in Africa is far from being able to get to the anticipated values. There are a number of problems that demand resolutions first and foremost to ensure that Africa can reach said predictions. And when it comes to online payment, while waiting for the percentage of the African population with an access to a bank account to increase, more and more e-commerce (mostly African ones) platforms have turned to mobile payment as a payment method during the checkout process.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

3Remains of a Powerful Predator that Prowled the Earth some 22 million Years Ago Found in Kenya

A handful of mysterious fossils sat unstudied for decades, tucked safely in a drawer at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya. But now, analysis of the ancient remains has revealed that they belonged to a giant meat-eating mammal larger than a polar bear, a newly described species that’s been dubbed Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Although Simbakubwa translates to “big lion” in Swahili, this behemoth was not a big cat. Instead, it is the oldest known member in a group of extinct mammals called hyaenodonts, so named due to their dental resemblance to hyenas, even though the groups are also unrelated. The lower jaw, teeth and other bones of the animal were found in a museum in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. The discovery helps connect some of the evolutionary dots for this group of massive meat-eaters, which were near the top of the food chain in the same African ecosystems where early apes and monkeys were also evolving. The fossil may also help scientists better understand why these apex predators ultimately did not survive.

SOURCES: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

4Women Take the Lead in Nigeria’s Waste Problem

After returning home from the United States, Adebiyi-Abiola, who is an MIT-trained software engineer, launched a waste recycling company in 2012. Seven years on, the 36-year-old and likeminded women are leading the push to rid Lagos of its mammoth heaps of waste by introducing new initiatives to complement the old ways. Adebiyi-Abiola’s WeCyclers offers cash incentives to residents of low-income neighbourhoods in Lagos – her staff who trawl around on tricycles. The company offers a recycling service using a fleet of low-cost cargo bikes. Sixty percent of employees are women, with some in management roles.  The social venture received $55,000 in backing from the Steve Case Foundation in 2015 and recently emerged winner of Brussels-based King Baudouin Foundation’s $226,000 African Development Prize, becoming the first environment-inclined organisation to win since it was instituted in 1980.Lagos, Nigeria’s former administrative capital and current commercial capital, is home to an estimated 18 million people. Today, only 40 percent of the daily waste is collected by the municipal government. For years, successive city administrations have relied on workers – including women – to manually sweep the streets at dawn and handpick through rubbish at its single, gigantic landfill site. Spreading over 40 hectares, Olusosun is one of the largest dumps in the world.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

5The Lesser-known Victims of Rwanda’s Genocide

During those 100 days of extreme violence, many women suffered at the hands of militias. According to UN figures, as many as 250,000 were raped. British NGO Survivors Fund (SURF) estimates that 20,000 children were born to women as a result of rape. Their story is chronicled in “Rwandan Daughters,” a new book of photos by celebrated German photographer Olaf Heine that highlights the harrowing ordeals of these forgotten victims of the genocide. It is hard to overstate the trauma inflicted upon those women. In many cases, the violence resulted in lifelong disability or HIV infection. The victims often witnessed the murder of their families at the same time. The women were photographed over two years between 2016 and 2018, in a project backed by German charity Ora Kinderhilfe and facilitated by Rwandan NGO Solace Ministries, which provides support for survivors.

SOURCES: CNN

6Rating Ivanka Trump’s First Official Visit to Africa

There have been no colonial-era helmets or Trump-style gaffes—just business. The daughter and adviser of president Trump has spent the past three days visiting Ethiopia and Côte d’Ivoire as she promotes the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity program, an initiative to support women across developing countries. The fund’s big-picture goal is to empower 50 million women across developing countries over the next six years and is in line with Ivanka Trump’s self-branding as a women’s empowerment advocate as she continues to build an international and diplomatic profile. While in Ethiopia, where she met the country’s first female president Sahle-Work Zewde, Trump announced the launch of 2X Africa, a $350 million initiative to support investment in women in Africa  in partnership with the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution. In Côte d’Ivoire, Ivanka Trump met with vice president Daniel Kablan Duncan and other government officials at the Presidential Palace where she discussed removing legal and cultural barriers to women’s economic empowerment in the West African country.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

7Aid Work Hits a Hurdle in Mali

With spiraling ethnic violence exposing more children in Mali to fatal diseases, health workers are using donkeys and boats to deliver life-saving vaccines.  Motorcycles, which health workers used to reach remote villages, have been banned to reduce militant activity, forcing them to use traditional means like horses. Pneumonia is one of the top killers of children in Mali and it can be prevented with vaccines – as can measles – but it is too dangerous for many parents to venture out with children.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

8Boosting Coffee Culture in Cameroon

The 7th edition of the International Cameroonian Coffee Festival (Festicoffee) opened April 16, 2016, on the esplanade of Yaoundé town hall. This year’s edition themed “Acting for coffee” is, organizers said, an advocacy to the various actors, so that the coffee sector in Cameroon can be saved. The latter, highly appreciated by coffee lovers, were once again tasted on the occasion of the “National Tasting Day”, which has always been, along with the trade fair, one of the major events of the Festicoffee. Good performances are observed on the processing segment, mainly dominated by Cameroonians who received various international awards for the quality of their products. Local coffee production has been declining for several years due to the disaffection of producers and weather effects, despite the various revival programs implemented. Coffee production which was 130,000 tons in the 90s drastically dropped to 25,000 tons last season.

SOURCES: VOA

9Rice Not Fit for Ivorians

Authorities in Cote d’Ivoire have destroyed 18,000 tonnes of rice declared to be unfit for human consumption. This follows tests carried out by the country’s consumer association which had demanded the government to do so after the cargo from Myanmar had been refused entry in Togo, Guinea and Ghana over quality issues. The national and international quality control tests revealed the unfit nature of the rice. It should be noted that most African countries depend on imports because local farmers are unable to meet the ever rising demands.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

10Zimbabwe 39 Years On

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to preside over a successful 39th anniversary of the Independence of Zimbabwe flopped after a massive rainfall scattered the attendees who filled about half of the National Sports Stadium. Opposition leader from the Movement for Democratic Change Nelson Chamisa tweeted: “As we commemorate our country’s cherished Independence today, the stark reality is that most are reeling from abject poverty and frustrations. State decay, corruption and violence have shuttered the 1980 uhuru dream and ruined livelihoods. Won’t rest until we attain change that delivers.”

SOURCES: NEHANDA RADIO

