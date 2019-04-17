Africa Top10 News

1The First South African Actress to Lead an American Television Series
search for the lead role in Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of The Underground
Railroad, has come to an end: Thuso Mbedu has officially been cast as Cora, the
main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel. Jenkins has
given the main roles of Cora, Homer, and Caesar, three slaves who seek freedom
from Southern plantations via the Underground Railroad, to actors who are
relatively new to American audiences. Mbedu may not be very well known to
American audiences right now, but she is already a bona fide star in South
Africa. Although she only began acting four years ago, when Mbedu stars in The
Underground Railroad she’ll make history. The 27-year-old spent the past year
starring on one of South Africa’s most popular television series, a soap opera
called Generations: The Legacy, and also scored two International Emmy Award
nominations for portraying a young woman named Winnie on Is’thunzi, a teen
drama series for the country’s Mzansi Magic channel.
2African Countries Affected by Donald Trump’s Continued Clampdown on Immigration
The Trump administration is considering a new immigration
measure to impose visa restrictions on countries whose citizens have a track
record of overstaying beyond the validity of their short-term US visas. As part
of the proposed measure being discussed by senior White House officials, visas
could become harder to get for applicants from countries with high rates of
overstaying visas and, when issued, the visa validity periods could also become
shorter. In the long-term, such countries could also face outright bans with
the White House looking to tighten rules around student and investor visas. As
it turns out, several African countries whose nationals have high rates of
overstaying their visas, including Nigeria, Chad, Eritrea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, could be on the receiving end if the measure, which will likely be
legally challenged, is seen through. Under the Trump administration, Sierra
Leone, Guinea, Eritrea and most recently Ghana have also been issued visa
restrictions (ranging from tourist, business, exchange and student visas for
government officials and their families) for failing to or delaying accepting
their nationals ordered removed from the United States.
3The Latest from Libya
Tunisian authorities have stopped more than 20 armed European
diplomats attempting to cross into the country from neighbouring Libya.
“An armed group consisting of 13 French nationals attempted to cross the
border in 4×4 vehicles with diplomatic license plates at the Ras Jedir crossing
on Sunday,” said Abdelkareem Zubaidi, the minister of national defense.
According to the local Mosaique FM radio station, the group was denied entry
into Tunisia after failing to disclose the entirety of its arms inventory. The
French embassy in Tunis said the individuals were members of a security detail
attached to the French diplomatic mission in Libya which is based in the
Tunisian capital
4Netflix Adds to its Growing Slate of African Content
The streaming service commissioned its first original animated
series, “Mama K’s Team 4,” produced by South Africa’s award-winning Triggerfish
Animation Studios and British kids’ and family entertainment production company
CAKE. The series follows four teenage girls living in a futuristic version of
Lusaka, Zambia, who are recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world.
It was created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, who in 2015 was one of
eight winners of the Triggerfish Story Lab, a pan-African talent search backed
by the Cape Town-based animation studio and The Walt Disney Co. The series is
designed by the Cameroonian artist Malcolm Wope. In the past decade,
Triggerfish has become a powerhouse in South Africa’s burgeoning animation
industry. Its first two animated features, “Adventures in Zambezia” (2012) and
“Khumba” (2013), are two of the five top-grossing South African movies of all
time.
5Search Party for DRC Boat Tragedy Intensifies
As many as 150 people are missing after a passenger boat sank on
Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi
said. The disaster happened Monday evening, but details of the incident were
only just emerging Wednesday. President Tshisekedi said he was “very saddened”
by the news and extended his condolences to the families of the missing.arly
investigations into the disaster revealed that passengers were not wearing life
jackets and a passenger manifest was not available to account for the total
number of people on board the boat. Fatal boat accidents frequently occur along
waterways in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the Congo River and on
the country’s lakes, where water is a primary means of transport for residents
outside its major cities.
6[WATCH] Zambian Reveals Shines the Light on Being Intersex
Mphatso from Zambia was born intersex and was brought up as a
girl, but eventually he had to come to terms with his new reality. In a video
produced by BBC Africa’s Life Clinic, he sits down with his friend Mirriam to
tell her about the secret he’s been carrying. Being intersex is heavily
stigmatised in Africa, that many people who are born this way are forced to
live in the shadows and keep it a secret.
7Bashir’s Fall from Grace
Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred
from a holding facility into jail, multiple reports have confirmed. He was
forced out of power a little over a week ago by the military on the back of
massive protests. The Transitional Military Council, TMC, confirmed his arrest
days after his ouster. Media reports that he is being held in the capital
Khartoum at the Kobar maximum security prison. They added that he is being held
in solitary confinement under tight security. The Sudanese Professionals’
Association (SPA), leading the revolt, has called for sweeping change to end
violent crackdowns on dissent, purge corruption and cronyism and ease an
economic crisis that worsened during Bashir’s last years in power.
8Seeking Closure over Ethiopian Airlines Crash
A Kenyan family has filed a lawsuit in Chicago against American
aviation giant Boeing over a March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157
people. Siblings of 29-year-old engineer George Kabau said they wanted to force
the company to release documents and emails relating to its 737 MAX 8 model,
which was grounded worldwide after two major plane crashed in Ethiopia and
Indonesia. A preliminary report released earlier this month indicated Ethiopian
Airlines pilots wrestled with a computer system that repeatedly ordered the
nose down because of faulty sensor data. The same system was a focus of the
preliminary report into the October Lion Air crash in Indonesia, which killed
189 people. Kenya had the largest number of citizens on the flight from
Addis Ababa to Nairobi. At least 32 Kenyans were on board, the airline said at
the time, although that number may be larger because some of the travellers
were dual nationals and the full manifest has still not been released.
9Regenerating One of Africa’s Largest Slum
In Kibera’s Soweto East neighbourhood, for example, 1,200
households have been relocated to a less risky area next door in Langata with
improved homes and basic services, while 900 housing units and 250 market
stalls have been built in Soweto. And 205,000 Kenyans have already
registered for a new government scheme called “Boma Yangu” (My Home), which
aims to provide 500,000 affordable homes in the next five years. Kenya’s
ministry of devolution and the National Youth Service, meanwhile, kicked off a
major programme for services and infrastructure in Nairobi’s informal
settlements three years ago, focused on building roads, clearing sewers,
providing water and lighting streets. Nairobi County’s 2018 development
plan showed more than 80% of residents had access to piped water, with
only 1% taking more than 30 minutes to reach a water point. Cleaning up
the slums has been another priority for the city government, which has
purchased new trucks to enable daily rubbish collection.
10Connecting Artists in the DRC
The Kinshasa Academy of Fine Arts honours the work of its
students in the Master class photography. On the program, several days of
exhibition of the photographic works of eleven students. From digital work flow
to pictorial design, from lighting to reporting and from narrative editing to
exhibition, the masterpieces of this intensive photography course are now been
assembled in this gallery. The exhibition is organized under the unifying title
of “connected”. It is a successful outcome of a project initiated in 2017. For
some of the students, it is a connection between art and family ties. This
exhibition is the beginning of an important step on the road to the upcoming
opening of a photography course in visual communication and a permanent
learning centre at the Academy of Fine Arts.
