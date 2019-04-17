Africa Top10 News

1The First South African Actress to Lead an American Television Series

The search for the lead role in Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of The Underground Railroad, has come to an end: Thuso Mbedu has officially been cast as Cora, the main character of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel. Jenkins has given the main roles of Cora, Homer, and Caesar, three slaves who seek freedom from Southern plantations via the Underground Railroad, to actors who are relatively new to American audiences.  Mbedu may not be very well known to American audiences right now, but she is already a bona fide star in South Africa. Although she only began acting four years ago, when Mbedu stars in The Underground Railroad she’ll make history. The 27-year-old spent the past year starring on one of South Africa’s most popular television series, a soap opera called Generations: The Legacy, and also scored two International Emmy Award nominations for portraying a young woman named Winnie on Is’thunzi, a teen drama series for the country’s Mzansi Magic channel.

SOURCES: W MAGAZINE

2African Countries Affected by Donald Trump’s Continued Clampdown on Immigration

The Trump administration is considering a new immigration measure to impose visa restrictions on countries whose citizens have a track record of overstaying beyond the validity of their short-term US visas. As part of the proposed measure being discussed by senior White House officials, visas could become harder to get for applicants from countries with high rates of overstaying visas and, when issued, the visa validity periods could also become shorter. In the long-term, such countries could also face outright bans with the White House looking to tighten rules around student and investor visas. As it turns out, several African countries whose nationals have high rates of overstaying their visas, including Nigeria, Chad, Eritrea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, could be on the receiving end if the measure, which will likely be legally challenged, is seen through. Under the Trump administration, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Eritrea and most recently Ghana have also been issued visa restrictions (ranging from tourist, business, exchange and student visas for government officials and their families) for failing to or delaying accepting their nationals ordered removed from the United States.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

3The Latest from Libya

Tunisian authorities have stopped more than 20 armed European diplomats attempting to cross into the country from neighbouring Libya. “An armed group consisting of 13 French nationals attempted to cross the border in 4×4 vehicles with diplomatic license plates at the Ras Jedir crossing on Sunday,” said Abdelkareem Zubaidi, the minister of national defense. According to the local Mosaique FM radio station, the group was denied entry into Tunisia after failing to disclose the entirety of its arms inventory. The French embassy in Tunis said the individuals were members of a security detail attached to the French diplomatic mission in Libya which is based in the Tunisian capital

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

4Netflix Adds to its Growing Slate of African Content

The streaming service commissioned its first original animated series, “Mama K’s Team 4,” produced by South Africa’s award-winning Triggerfish Animation Studios and British kids’ and family entertainment production company CAKE. The series follows four teenage girls living in a futuristic version of Lusaka, Zambia, who are recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world. It was created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, who in 2015 was one of eight winners of the Triggerfish Story Lab, a pan-African talent search backed by the Cape Town-based animation studio and The Walt Disney Co. The series is designed by the Cameroonian artist Malcolm Wope. In the past decade, Triggerfish has become a powerhouse in South Africa’s burgeoning animation industry. Its first two animated features, “Adventures in Zambezia” (2012) and “Khumba” (2013), are two of the five top-grossing South African movies of all time.

SOURCES: VARIETY

5Search Party for DRC Boat Tragedy Intensifies

As many as 150 people are missing after a passenger boat sank on Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said. The disaster happened Monday evening, but details of the incident were only just emerging Wednesday. President Tshisekedi said he was “very saddened” by the news and extended his condolences to the families of the missing.arly investigations into the disaster revealed that passengers were not wearing life jackets and a passenger manifest was not available to account for the total number of people on board the boat. Fatal boat accidents frequently occur along waterways in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the Congo River and on the country’s lakes, where water is a primary means of transport for residents outside its major cities.

SOURCES: CNN

6[WATCH] Zambian Reveals Shines the Light on Being Intersex

Mphatso from Zambia was born intersex and was brought up as a girl, but eventually he had to come to terms with his new reality. In a video produced by BBC Africa’s Life Clinic, he sits down with his friend Mirriam to tell her about the secret he’s been carrying. Being intersex is heavily stigmatised in Africa, that many people who are born this way are forced to live in the shadows and keep it a secret.

SOURCES: BBC

7Bashir’s Fall from Grace

Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred from a holding facility into jail, multiple reports have confirmed. He was forced out of power a little over a week ago by the military on the back of massive protests. The Transitional Military Council, TMC, confirmed his arrest days after his ouster. Media reports that he is being held in the capital Khartoum at the Kobar maximum security prison. They added that he is being held in solitary confinement under tight security. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), leading the revolt, has called for sweeping change to end violent crackdowns on dissent, purge corruption and cronyism and ease an economic crisis that worsened during Bashir’s last years in power.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

8Seeking Closure over Ethiopian Airlines Crash

A Kenyan family has filed a lawsuit in Chicago against American aviation giant Boeing over a March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. Siblings of 29-year-old engineer George Kabau said they wanted to force the company to release documents and emails relating to its 737 MAX 8 model, which was grounded worldwide after two major plane crashed in Ethiopia and Indonesia. A preliminary report released earlier this month indicated Ethiopian Airlines pilots wrestled with a computer system that repeatedly ordered the nose down because of faulty sensor data. The same system was a focus of the preliminary report into the October Lion Air crash in Indonesia, which killed 189 people. Kenya had the largest number of citizens on the flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. At least 32 Kenyans were on board, the airline said at the time, although that number may be larger because some of the travellers were dual nationals and the full manifest has still not been released.

SOURCES: CNBC AFRICA

9Regenerating One of Africa’s Largest Slum

In Kibera’s Soweto East neighbourhood, for example, 1,200 households have been relocated to a less risky area next door in Langata with improved homes and basic services, while 900 housing units and 250 market stalls have been built in Soweto. And 205,000 Kenyans have already registered for a new government scheme called “Boma Yangu” (My Home), which aims to provide 500,000 affordable homes in the next five years. Kenya’s ministry of devolution and the National Youth Service, meanwhile, kicked off a major programme for services and infrastructure in Nairobi’s informal settlements three years ago, focused on building roads, clearing sewers, providing water and lighting streets. Nairobi County’s 2018 development plan showed more than 80%  of residents had access to piped water, with only 1% taking more than 30 minutes to reach a water point. Cleaning up the slums has been another priority for the city government, which has purchased new trucks to enable daily rubbish collection.

SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

10Connecting Artists in the DRC

The Kinshasa Academy of Fine Arts honours the work of its students in the Master class photography. On the program, several days of exhibition of the photographic works of eleven students. From digital work flow to pictorial design, from lighting to reporting and from narrative editing to exhibition, the masterpieces of this intensive photography course are now been assembled in this gallery. The exhibition is organized under the unifying title of “connected”. It is a successful outcome of a project initiated in 2017. For some of the students, it is a connection between art and family ties. This exhibition is the beginning of an important step on the road to the upcoming opening of a photography course in visual communication and a permanent learning centre at the Academy of Fine Arts.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

ADC Editor
ADC Editor
ADC editors curate, aggregate, and produce news and information for Africa.

