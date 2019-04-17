Africa Top10 News

2 African Countries Affected by Donald Trump’s Continued Clampdown on Immigration

The Trump administration is considering a new immigration measure to impose visa restrictions on countries whose citizens have a track record of overstaying beyond the validity of their short-term US visas. As part of the proposed measure being discussed by senior White House officials, visas could become harder to get for applicants from countries with high rates of overstaying visas and, when issued, the visa validity periods could also become shorter. In the long-term, such countries could also face outright bans with the White House looking to tighten rules around student and investor visas. As it turns out, several African countries whose nationals have high rates of overstaying their visas, including Nigeria, Chad, Eritrea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, could be on the receiving end if the measure, which will likely be legally challenged, is seen through. Under the Trump administration, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Eritrea and most recently Ghana have also been issued visa restrictions (ranging from tourist, business, exchange and student visas for government officials and their families) for failing to or delaying accepting their nationals ordered removed from the United States.



SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA