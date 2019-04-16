Africa Top10 News

1Nigeria Changes its Tone on Human Trafficking
Nigeria’s
anti-trafficking agency is trying a new approach to preventing women’s
exploitation abroad by sharing inspirational stories of women who made it at
home. The “Not for Sale” campaign was rolled out last month with posters, TV
and radio adverts in which women talk about how they were tempted by Europe but
instead pursued their dreams and found success in Nigeria. They end with the
statement “I am not for sale.” Thousands of Nigerian women and girls
are lured to Europe each year by the promise of work, but end up trapped in
debt bondage and forced to sell sex, the United Nations says. Most prevention
campaigns in Nigeria have focused on the horror stories and dangers of
trafficking, but this has proved ineffective, said Richard Sandall of Britain’s
Department for International Development (DFID), which is supporting the
campaign. The campaign includes a website with links to women’s empowerment
groups, job sites and entrepreneurship programs, and a form where people can
submit their own success stories.
SOURCES: VOA
2Big Name African Investors Invited to Back Local Startups
Already in the first quarter we’ve had two nine-figure
later-stage funding rounds with Andela’s $100 million Series D in January and
this week fintech player Branch raised $170 million in a debt and equity Series
C round. Impressive rounds are happening in all types of sectors—off-grid solar
company PEG Africa raised $25 million in debt and equity for its Series C last
month. Depending on whose numbers you use, African startups raised between $700
million and $1.2 billion last year. As the pipeline of well-run businesses
improves, interest is growing in new funds being created to target later- stage
African startups. They’re moving well beyond the experimental, impact-only,
five-figure grant model seemingly necessary to get things started in many
African markets even five years ago.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
3Africa Saw a 700 Percent Rise in Malaria Cases in 2018
This, the UN said is the most dramatic cases in the history of
the epidemic, which has weakened vaccination coverage in other regions. At
least 800 children have died from measles since September in Madagascar, where
creeping malnutrition and a history of poor immunization are leading the
world’s worst outbreak. Measles is an airborne infection which causes fever,
coughing and rashes. It can be deadly in rare cases and the disease had been
officially terminated in many countries with advanced healthcare systems.
Measles, which is highly contagious, can be fully prevented through a two-dose
vaccine. But the World Health Organization( WHO) recently published a full
report on dwindling vaccination rates.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
4New Tax has Kenyans Seeing Red
There has been an angry response in Kenya to a decision by the
authorities to introduce a new salary levy to help build low-cost homes. From
next month, employees will pay 1.5% of their pay to the housing fund and that
amount will be matched by the employer. The anger stems from suspicion that the
extra money could be lost through corruption. The government aims to build
500,000 affordable homes by 2022. The total monthly payment per person will not
exceed $50, but it is hoped that $500m will be raised every year. The
Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) says the move to introduce the levy is
against a court order, which suspended its introduction pending a hearing on
the FKE’s objection. A trade union umbrella body has also opposed the
money-raising move.
SOURCES: BBC
5Côte d’Ivoire: Returning to Glory
By many standards, Côte d’Ivoire (also known as Ivory Coast) is
the economic glue to the eight-country West African Economic and Monetary Union
(UEMOA). The country once accounted for 40 percent of the GDP in the union, and
it is the largest and most diversified country in the union, which includes
Senegal, Mali and Niger. Côte d’Ivoire is fundamental to trade for its
landlocked UEMOA neighbors: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. It is also gaining
greater influence as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s more populated countries.
Recent fundraising of more than $430 million by electricity production company,
CIPREL, to finalize power plant expansion speaks to the excitement surrounding
the country. An investment fund company Amethis Finance’s purchase of
Petrolvoire, a downstream oil and gas operator in Côte d’Ivoire, demonstrates
that first-time fund managers are approaching the country with zeal. A new
investment code – recently passed in June 2012 – that introduces new tax
incentives, new commercial courts and improved investment protection mechanisms
– further underscores investor confidence. The transformation of the mining
sector, including oil and gas, is well under its way, with many investors
speaking of unimaginable potential for the country, especially if it has
similar offshore success seen by neighboring Ghana.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
6Institutionalised Exclusion of Somali Nationals in Decision-making Process for Aid
The Somali Congress of Trade Unions (Scotou) says it frequently
receives complaints from Somali aid sector staff who talk about lack of respect
and unfair treatment by foreign managers. “It is difficult to access these
international organisations,” says Scotou general secretary, Ahmed Hassan.
“They are based inside Mogadishu airport, which is heavily guarded; there is
nothing much we can do to advocate for the rights of local workers. Somali
staff members, especially casual workers who report to the base every day, are
not even allowed to use their mobile phones at work for security reasons, which
means they cannot call their family members even in an emergency. This is
unacceptable.” Somalia’s fragile government is recovering from a decades-long
civil war and is under frequent attack from the al-Shabaab militia group. Last
month, militants attacked the ministry of labour, killing 11 people including
deputy minister, Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
7The African Union Comes into the Sudan Mix
The organisation has warned Sudan’s military that the country
has 15 days to install a civilian government or risk getting kicked out of the
bloc, as a sit-in demanding the army hand over power entered its 11th day on
Tuesday. Sudan must aim to hold “free, fair and transparent
elections” as soon as possible, the AU’s Peace and Security Council said
it in a statement. “A military-led transition would be completely contrary
to the aspirations of the people of Sudan,” it added. Ethiopian Prime
Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday became the first foreign leader to meet with
members of Sudan’s ruling military council and pledged his support for the
neighbouring country. The military council is yet to formally respond to those
demands, which include the transfer of power to a civilian-headed transitional
authority for a period of four years, at the end of which elections will be
held. It has, however, made a number of moves in an apparent bid to appease the
protesters, including the lifting of the night-time curfew.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
8Zimbabweans Living below the New Breadline
The price of bread nearly doubled in Zimbabwe on Tuesday,
another burden for citizens already struggling with a weakening currency and
rising prices for basic goods. Bread now costs 3.50 RTGS dollars a loaf, up
from 1.80 on Monday. Bread is the most consumed staple after maize meal, and
the increase follows that of other products like cooking oil, sugar and milk.
In February, faced with acute shortages of U.S. dollars, Zimbabwe introduced a
new currency, called the Real Time Gross Settlement dollar. The RTGS has been
losing value ever since, forcing companies to increase prices. Year-on-year
inflation raced to 66.8 percent in March, up from 59.39 the previous month,
according to statistics agency Zimstats. On Tuesday, the RTGS dollar was
trading at 3.19 to the dollar on the interbank market and 5 on the black
market. That means a loaf of bread costs about 70 U.S. cents a loaf, in a
country where the average income is around $4 a day.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
9Botswana Addresses the Elephant in the Room
The president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi likened the
country’s travails with its numerous pachyderms to the number of Africans who
have migrated to Europe to find a better life. Botswana, where the number of
elephants is estimated at anything between 115,000 and a quarter of a million,
has been praised for its wildlife policies, which have included a ban on both
the hunting and culling of elephants and a strong response to poaching. That
has encouraged elephants from neighboring states – Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia
– to move into Botswana, he said. Together the countries host about half of the
world’s African elephant population. Masisi’s suggestion that the hunting ban
not be renewed has touched off a firestorm of criticism from conservationists
and Masisi’s predecessor, Ian Khama. Khama said lifting the ban would damage
tourism, which along with diamonds accounts for most of Botswana’s foreign
exchange. The current leader plans to hold public hearings on the impact of
elephants and how to manage them, particularly in rural areas where people have
been attacked and crops damaged.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
10South Africa’s Savings Clubs
The name stokvel is a mashup of the “stock fairs” in which
19th-century Xhosa tribespeople would pool resources to trade livestock with
the British settlers. In their current form, stokvels date back to the 1930s,
when migrant labor — with little access to formal banking structures — flocked
to the gold mines on the Highveld. These days stokvels exist alongside, not
instead of, formal savings vehicles. In fact, data shows they are on the rise:
Penetration was 49 percent of the Black population in 2008. The Savings and
Investment (SIM) — now in its 11th year — is the result of face-to-face
interviews with 1,000 metropolitan households across seven South African
cities. But, if anything, stokvels are probably even more popular in rural
regions. According to the National Stokvel Association of South Africa, there
are around 800,000 stokvels in the country, each comprising an average of 27
members, with a total annual market of $3.5 billion. Like South Africans,
stokvels come in many shapes and sizes. In the purest form, members contribute
every month (or week, or quarter) and take turns claiming the kitty. This
negates the need for a bank account and greatly reduces trust issues, as the
money can be gathered and distributed during the same meeting (these are a big
part of stokvels, as are written rules and strict penalties for late payments).
SOURCES: OZY