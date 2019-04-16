Africa Top10 News

10 South Africa’s Savings Clubs

The name stokvel is a mashup of the “stock fairs” in which 19th-century Xhosa tribespeople would pool resources to trade livestock with the British settlers. In their current form, stokvels date back to the 1930s, when migrant labor — with little access to formal banking structures — flocked to the gold mines on the Highveld. These days stokvels exist alongside, not instead of, formal savings vehicles. In fact, data shows they are on the rise: Penetration was 49 percent of the Black population in 2008. The Savings and Investment (SIM) — now in its 11th year — is the result of face-to-face interviews with 1,000 metropolitan households across seven South African cities. But, if anything, stokvels are probably even more popular in rural regions. According to the National Stokvel Association of South Africa, there are around 800,000 stokvels in the country, each comprising an average of 27 members, with a total annual market of $3.5 billion. Like South Africans, stokvels come in many shapes and sizes. In the purest form, members contribute every month (or week, or quarter) and take turns claiming the kitty. This negates the need for a bank account and greatly reduces trust issues, as the money can be gathered and distributed during the same meeting (these are a big part of stokvels, as are written rules and strict penalties for late payments).



SOURCES: OZY