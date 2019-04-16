Africa Top10 News

1Nigeria Changes its Tone on Human Trafficking

Nigeria’s anti-trafficking agency is trying a new approach to preventing women’s exploitation abroad by sharing inspirational stories of women who made it at home. The “Not for Sale” campaign was rolled out last month with posters, TV and radio adverts in which women talk about how they were tempted by Europe but instead pursued their dreams and found success in Nigeria. They end with the statement “I am not for sale.” Thousands of Nigerian women and girls are lured to Europe each year by the promise of work, but end up trapped in debt bondage and forced to sell sex, the United Nations says. Most prevention campaigns in Nigeria have focused on the horror stories and dangers of trafficking, but this has proved ineffective, said Richard Sandall of Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID), which is supporting the campaign. The campaign includes a website with links to women’s empowerment groups, job sites and entrepreneurship programs, and a form where people can submit their own success stories.

SOURCES: VOA

2Big Name African Investors Invited to Back Local Startups

Already in the first quarter we’ve had two nine-figure later-stage funding rounds with Andela’s $100 million Series D in January and this week fintech player Branch raised $170 million in a debt and equity Series C round. Impressive rounds are happening in all types of sectors—off-grid solar company PEG Africa raised $25 million in debt and equity for its Series C last month. Depending on whose numbers you use, African startups raised between $700 million and $1.2 billion last year. As the pipeline of well-run businesses improves, interest is growing in new funds being created to target later- stage African startups. They’re moving well beyond the experimental, impact-only, five-figure grant model seemingly necessary to get things started in many African markets even five years ago.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

3Africa Saw a 700 Percent Rise in Malaria Cases in 2018

This, the UN said is the most dramatic cases in the history of the epidemic, which has weakened vaccination coverage in other regions. At least 800 children have died from measles since September in Madagascar, where creeping malnutrition and a history of poor immunization are leading the world’s worst outbreak. Measles is an airborne infection which causes fever, coughing and rashes. It can be deadly in rare cases and the disease had been officially terminated in many countries with advanced healthcare systems. Measles, which is highly contagious, can be fully prevented through a two-dose vaccine. But the World Health Organization( WHO) recently published a full report on dwindling vaccination rates.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

4New Tax has Kenyans Seeing Red

There has been an angry response in Kenya to a decision by the authorities to introduce a new salary levy to help build low-cost homes. From next month, employees will pay 1.5% of their pay to the housing fund and that amount will be matched by the employer. The anger stems from suspicion that the extra money could be lost through corruption. The government aims to build 500,000 affordable homes by 2022. The total monthly payment per person will not exceed $50, but it is hoped that $500m will be raised every year. The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) says the move to introduce the levy is against a court order, which suspended its introduction pending a hearing on the FKE’s objection. A trade union umbrella body has also opposed the money-raising move.

SOURCES: BBC

5Côte d’Ivoire: Returning to Glory

By many standards, Côte d’Ivoire (also known as Ivory Coast) is the economic glue to the eight-country West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA). The country once accounted for 40 percent of the GDP in the union, and it is the largest and most diversified country in the union, which includes Senegal, Mali and Niger. Côte d’Ivoire is fundamental to trade for its landlocked UEMOA neighbors: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. It is also gaining greater influence as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s more populated countries. Recent fundraising of more than $430 million by electricity production company, CIPREL, to finalize power plant expansion speaks to the excitement surrounding the country. An investment fund company Amethis Finance’s purchase of Petrolvoire, a downstream oil and gas operator in Côte d’Ivoire, demonstrates that first-time fund managers are approaching the country with zeal. A new investment code – recently passed in June 2012 – that introduces new tax incentives, new commercial courts and improved investment protection mechanisms – further underscores investor confidence. The transformation of the mining sector, including oil and gas, is well under its way, with many investors speaking of unimaginable potential for the country, especially if it has similar offshore success seen by neighboring Ghana.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

6Institutionalised Exclusion of Somali Nationals in Decision-making Process for Aid

The Somali Congress of Trade Unions (Scotou) says it frequently receives complaints from Somali aid sector staff who talk about lack of respect and unfair treatment by foreign managers. “It is difficult to access these international organisations,” says Scotou general secretary, Ahmed Hassan. “They are based inside Mogadishu airport, which is heavily guarded; there is nothing much we can do to advocate for the rights of local workers. Somali staff members, especially casual workers who report to the base every day, are not even allowed to use their mobile phones at work for security reasons, which means they cannot call their family members even in an emergency. This is unacceptable.” Somalia’s fragile government is recovering from a decades-long civil war and is under frequent attack from the al-Shabaab militia group. Last month, militants attacked the ministry of labour, killing 11 people including deputy minister, Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

7The African Union Comes into the Sudan Mix

The organisation has warned Sudan’s military that the country has 15 days to install a civilian government or risk getting kicked out of the bloc, as a sit-in demanding the army hand over power entered its 11th day on Tuesday. Sudan must aim to hold “free, fair and transparent elections” as soon as possible, the AU’s Peace and Security Council said it in a statement. “A military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan,” it added. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday became the first foreign leader to meet with members of Sudan’s ruling military council and pledged his support for the neighbouring country. The military council is yet to formally respond to those demands, which include the transfer of power to a civilian-headed transitional authority for a period of four years, at the end of which elections will be held. It has, however, made a number of moves in an apparent bid to appease the protesters, including the lifting of the night-time curfew.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

8Zimbabweans Living below the New Breadline

The price of bread nearly doubled in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, another burden for citizens already struggling with a weakening currency and rising prices for basic goods. Bread now costs 3.50 RTGS dollars a loaf, up from 1.80 on Monday. Bread is the most consumed staple after maize meal, and the increase follows that of other products like cooking oil, sugar and milk. In February, faced with acute shortages of U.S. dollars, Zimbabwe introduced a new currency, called the Real Time Gross Settlement dollar. The RTGS has been losing value ever since, forcing companies to increase prices. Year-on-year inflation raced to 66.8 percent in March, up from 59.39 the previous month, according to statistics agency Zimstats. On Tuesday, the RTGS dollar was trading at 3.19 to the dollar on the interbank market and 5 on the black market. That means a loaf of bread costs about 70 U.S. cents a loaf, in a country where the average income is around $4 a day.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

9Botswana Addresses the Elephant in the Room

The president of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi likened the country’s travails with its numerous pachyderms to the number of Africans who have migrated to Europe to find a better life. Botswana, where the number of elephants is estimated at anything between 115,000 and a quarter of a million, has been praised for its wildlife policies, which have included a ban on both the hunting and culling of elephants and a strong response to poaching. That has encouraged elephants from neighboring states – Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia – to move into Botswana, he said. Together the countries host about half of the world’s African elephant population. Masisi’s suggestion that the hunting ban not be renewed has touched off a firestorm of criticism from conservationists and Masisi’s predecessor, Ian Khama. Khama said lifting the ban would damage tourism, which along with diamonds accounts for most of Botswana’s foreign exchange. The current leader plans to hold public hearings on the impact of elephants and how to manage them, particularly in rural areas where people have been attacked and crops damaged.

SOURCES: BLOOMBERG

10South Africa’s Savings Clubs

The name stokvel is a mashup of the “stock fairs” in which 19th-century Xhosa tribespeople would pool resources to trade livestock with the British settlers. In their current form, stokvels date back to the 1930s, when migrant labor — with little access to formal banking structures — flocked to the gold mines on the Highveld. These days stokvels exist alongside, not instead of, formal savings vehicles. In fact, data shows they are on the rise: Penetration was 49 percent of the Black population in 2008. The Savings and Investment (SIM) — now in its 11th year — is the result of face-to-face interviews with 1,000 metropolitan households across seven South African cities. But, if anything, stokvels are probably even more popular in rural regions. According to the National Stokvel Association of South Africa, there are around 800,000 stokvels in the country, each comprising an average of 27 members, with a total annual market of $3.5 billion. Like South Africans, stokvels come in many shapes and sizes. In the purest form, members contribute every month (or week, or quarter) and take turns claiming the kitty. This negates the need for a bank account and greatly reduces trust issues, as the money can be gathered and distributed during the same meeting (these are a big part of stokvels, as are written rules and strict penalties for late payments).

SOURCES: OZY

