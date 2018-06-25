Africa Top10 News

1Outpouring of Support for African Nations
The African Union has condemned bomb attacks that occurred in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe over the weekend. Zimbabwe’s government is calling an explosion that took place where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was holding a campaign rally an assassination attempt. Some high ranking officials were among the 49 injured persons. In Ethiopia, at least two people died and 156 people injured at a rally in support of Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
SOURCES: CNN, EWN
2How to Market Africa to the Young Traveler
Through Afrobeats and the growing popularity of African textiles in modern fashion, there is a new, more intimate curiosity to discover Africa beyond the traditional images of game reserves. Even though niche African American travel companies have existed for decades, a new generation of Instagram-savvy startups is offering experiences curated to black culture, disrupting the tourism industry.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
3The Cash Crop That’s Holding Malawi’s Children Back
Research conducted in Malawi revealed that 57% of all children in two tobacco producing districts were involved in child labour. The Guardian documents the lives of families trapped in poverty, who feel forced to rely on their children’s help, thus impacting their access to schooling.
SOURCES: The Guardian
4Tanzania Receives another Boost for its Electricity Ambitions
The World Bank will loan the southern African country $455 million to build a new hydroelectric power plant. It joins the African Development Bank who pledged funding for the project in April. Tanzania says it needs at least $46.2 billion in investments in the next 20 years for it to meet the country’s ever-growing need for electricity, and to effectively industrialize. However, conservationists have bemoaned the project as it will be built in a reserve that is listed as a Unesco heritage site that is in danger and could affect plant and animal life in the national park.
SOURCES: Ventures Africa
5Nigeria’s Buhari Calls for Calm
At least 86 people have died in central Nigeria after violent tit-for-tat clashes broke out between farmers and cattle herders. The area has a decades-long history of violence between ethnic groups competing for land. The Fulani are believed to be the largest semi-nomadic group in the world, their hunt for grazing land takes them to areas which are occupied by farmers who complain that the cattle destroy their crop. A curfew has now been imposed in the affected parts with communities calling for President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.
SOURCES: BBC Africa, VOA
6Straight Outta Nigeria: The New Faces of Hollywood
Nigerian-Americans are emerging as the latest force of change pushing Hollywood to become more inclusive. The rise of Nollywood — Nigeria’s film industry that produces the most movies in the world — has also helped African narratives seep into Western entertainment, with more Nollywood movies on Netflix now than previously.
SOURCES: OZY
7Formalising Libya’s Role as an Administrative Point
Italy’s anti-immigration interior minister Matteo Salvini has proposed setting up migrant reception centres at Libya’s southern borders to help stanch a flow of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy. Although he did not give details of how these centres would work or who would fund them, Salvini envisages that they will work as a way to process asylum requests outside the EU in order that those deemed not eligible can be quickly sent back to their home countries. Rights groups have not made comments on these proposals.
SOURCES: TRT World, eNCA
8Charting the Path of an African Thunderstorm
Most Atlantic hurricanes start as clusters of thunderstorms over tropical Africa. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 75 percent chance that the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will be near – or above – normal. The fatal floods in Abidjan were from an easterly wave that began in Ethiopia’s Highlands. Some of these storms cause damages in places such as the Dominican Republic and parts of the U.S.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
9Democratic Republic of Congo Welcomed into Opec
The country’s communications minister says “the Republic of Congo’s admission into Opec presents an opportunity to liberalise the country’s oil industry and signals a reorientation of its diplomatic relations in the Middle East.” The admission will bolster plans by sub-Saharan Africa’s fourth-biggest crude-reserves holder to increase production by at least a fifth to 350,000 barrels a day
SOURCES: Bloomberg, Business Day Live
10What does Arts, Culture and Workforce Development have in Common?
According to a report by the United Nations, they all fit together seamlessly; arts and culture is an unappreciated form of creating sustainable jobs in cities around the world, and especially in Africa. UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, published a landmark study, Global Report on Culture for Sustainable Urban Development which contends that culture is a key resource of sustainable urban development, including job creation and workforce development.