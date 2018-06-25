Africa Top10 News

4 Tanzania Receives another Boost for its Electricity Ambitions

The World Bank will loan the southern African country $455 million to build a new hydroelectric power plant. It joins the African Development Bank who pledged funding for the project in April. Tanzania says it needs at least $46.2 billion in investments in the next 20 years for it to meet the country’s ever-growing need for electricity, and to effectively industrialize. However, conservationists have bemoaned the project as it will be built in a reserve that is listed as a Unesco heritage site that is in danger and could affect plant and animal life in the national park.

SOURCES: Ventures Africa