Africa Top10 News

1Seychelles President Does First Live Speech from a Submersible
President
Danny Faure went deep sea diving into the Indian Ocean to call for protection
of “the beating blue heart of our planet.” “This issue is bigger
than all of us, and we cannot wait for the next generation to solve it. We are
running out of excuses to not take action, and running out of time.”
Faure, who has made environmental protection a top priority, was taken down
more than 120 metres (400 feet) in the submersible vehicle Ocean Zephyr which
is being used for a mission dubbed “Nekton Deep Ocean Exploration”
and which is rated for depths of more than 500 metres. From next year,
Seychelles plans to designate 30 percent of its marine surface as a protected
zone. The nation is particularly vulnerable to the destruction of coral reefs
that comprise many of its smallest atolls. The Nekton mission is to spend seven
weeks studying underwater life, mapping the sea bed and placing captors at
depths of up to 2 000 metres in the nation’s waters.
2Two North African Nations Face their Hardest Test
Protesters continued with their Khartoum sit-in, demanding the
military council to ‘immediately transfer power to a civilian government’.
Revolutions rarely end happily – and it remains to be seen whether the Sudanese
can make theirs stick. Algerians, for example, will be following events
closely. Similar demands for root-and-branch reform ignited this month’s
upheaval in Algiers in which Abdelaziz Bouteflika, another elderly president
who outstayed his welcome, was defenestrated by popular demand. Unlike
Khartoum, civilian politicians remain in control in Algiers. But the fear
there, too, is that the “system” will not change. The army’s top general, Ahmed
Gaid Salah, has backed a Bouteflika crony as interim leader, pending new polls.
Salah warned protesters last week against making “persistent, unrealisable
demands”.
3Africa Stands to Benefit most from Artificial Intelligence
Internet technology giant Google has officially opened its
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Centre in Ghana with high hopes of
finding solutions to Africa’s problems. Artificial intelligence is an area of
computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work
and reacts like humans. It helps find solutions to real-world problems. It can
help people focus on what is relevant and open up new ways to solve problems in
almost every imaginable field such as AI helping pathologists to spot cancer
cells on slides, advising farmers on how to address problems with their crops
and helping manufacturers detect equipment breakdowns. Google is optimistic the
lab in the West African country – the first in Africa – will transform lives by
coming up with bespoke solutions for the continent’s problems including natural
disasters. Machine Learning researchers and software engineers run the AI
centre to populate the system with local AI content. Google is collaborating
with stakeholders such as universities and start-ups to enhance AI development
on the continent.
4Play Therapy Reveals How Children were Affected by Idai
One month after Cyclone Idai ripped through Mozambique and killed
at least 750 people, children there are showing signs of severe psychological
stress, the charity Save the Children has warned. After speaking with families
at a center for internally displaced people in the port city of Beira, the
charity said it was concerned that the “urgent and long-term needs of
children continue to grow,” following the cyclone. During Save the
Children’s investigation, the agency asked children to draw their homes before
and after the cyclone and to describe what they had witnessed. In their
pictures, children drew devastating images of adults and children crying and
people drowning in floodwaters. The charity used only the first names of the
children and adults in its study.
5Women from DRC Mining Town Lead Revolution
The mining town of Kamituga is located in an area with vast
mineral resources estimated to be worth $24 trillion in untapped deposits, but
despite this the region has one of the lowest levels of GDP per capita in the
world. According to the mining code first drafted in 2002 and amended on March
9, 2018, artisanal mining activity is “every activity where a person from
Congolese nationality performs either the excavation or concentration of
mineral resources, using artisanal tools, methods and procedures, within an
area characterised by a limited size and a depth that can’t be over thirty
metres”. So far, artisanal mining has previously been known for corruption
and child labour. However, since 2006, women have started to unite in
associations and a decade later have built a tight-knit network known by the
French acronym of RENAFEM (National Network of Women in Mining).
6What Should Happen to Bashir Now?
Al-Bashir’s whereabouts is of interest because he’s wanted by
the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, war crimes,
and genocide in Darfur. The fact that al-Bashir has been deposed will again
raise questions about whether there’s a possibility of seeing the former
Sudanese president facing trial at the ICC. Commentators have already expressed
different opinions on whether he will or won’t end up facing trial at The
Hague. Views either highlight the fact that he’s likely to face trial because
he no longer enjoys the privileges associated with his position. Or that he
still has influence over the new government and, as such, bringing him to The
Hague would be extremely complicated. The ICC’s case stretches back to 2005
with the publication of a UN report that accused the Sudanese government of
systematic abuses in Darfur. The United Nations Security Council then referred
the suspects to the ICC.In the following years, the ICC would release two
arrest warrants against al-Bashir – in 2009 and in 2010 – on several counts of
genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. In 2014, the ICC’s Chief
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda shelved the case due to a lack of cooperation in
pushing for al-Bashir’s arrest. Many saw the shelving as emblematic of the
court’s lack of power over powerful individuals, especially sitting heads of
state.
7Kenya and the WikiLeaks Connection
In many ways, the story of WikiLeaks and its transformation from
an underground hacking outfit into a global anti-secrecy organization began in
Kenya. After founding WikiLeaks in 2006, Julian Assange traveled there in 2007
to attend the World Social Forum in Nairobi. The meeting was first held in
Brazil in 2001 and coincides annually with the gathering of political and
business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. More than
80,000 people gathered at the anti-capitalist forum that year, with many hoping
to network with other activists and protest global policies they said hurt the
poor. British police this week arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the
Ecuadorian embassy in London in response to a US extradition request on charges
that he helped hack Pentagon computers in 2010. The arrest marked the end of an
era and the beginning of a new one for the white-bearded Assange, whose
embattled web organization emboldened whistleblowers, exposed the secrets of
the moneyed and powerful, and redefined journalism and the meaning of
journalistic ethics in the digital age.
8Trump Enjoys an Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony
Ivanka Trump toured businesses run by women in Ethiopia on
Sunday while promoting a White House global economic program for women.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser visited a coffee shop and
textile company in Addis Ababa. It was her first stop in Africa on a four-day
trip to Ethiopia and Ivory Coast on behalf of a White House project intended to
boost 50 million women in developing countries by 2025. Aiming to offer
assistance and learn about the struggles of women in business, she took part in
a traditional coffee ceremony, visited with weavers and announced new financial
support for businesses. This is Ivanka Trump’s first visit to Africa since the
president launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.
It’s a program she hopes will outlast an administration better known for
“America First” isolationism. She has drawn praise for taking on this
project and for making the trip. But thousands of miles from Washington, she is
sure to be shadowed by her father’s efforts to cut international aid, as well
as his past disparaging comments about Africa.
9Deciphering Nigerian Songs
Current Nigerian hip-hop artistes also reflect on socioeconomic
realities in their songs, performances and records. This landscape includes
cyber-criminals, commonly known as “Yahoo Boys” – the people who set up fake
internet accounts with the express intention of defrauding their victims. In a
recently published paper researchers tried to unpack the complexity of the
relationship between Nigerian musicians and Yahoo Boys by analysing hip-hop
lyrics that feature the cyber fraudsters. While many Nigerian hip-hop artists
glamorise Yahoo Boys, some also condemn them. Through analysing the lyrics of
hip-hop artists, Yahoo Boys are a reflection of Nigerian society and that
hip-hop artists, with all their flaws, are often simply attempting to hold a
mirror up to these complicated times in Nigeria. In that way, they follow in
the footsteps of the hip-hop greats.
10Extreme Motorsports Race for Women Only
The annual Rallye Aicha des Gazelles sees all-female teams
driving off-road across the Sahara desert in Morocco. Competitors can only use
a map, navigational plotter and compass – GPS, binoculars and cell phones can’t
be used. The winner isn’t the fastest, but the team who have travelled the
shortest distance between checkpoints. It is the only women’s rally in the
world that takes place 100% off-road since 1990, in Morocco.
