Africa Top10 News

4 Putting the Brakes on Jumia’s Listing

The initial public offering launch by Jumia, the largest e-commerce operator in Africa, has been delayed by a day. Abdesslam Benzitouni, Jumia’s media relations rep, says the company moved the IPO as it “wanted to update the market with some numbers” for its first quarter of 2019 and so “a day is needed for them to digest.” There’s an unexpected upside to the postponement though. As Uber, the global ride-sharing giant, is reportedly set to file for its IPO today, moving its launch will see Jumia inadvertently avoid being drowned out by what’s likely to be frenzied coverage of Uber’s offering. Uber’s IPO is expected to be the largest in the US this year and likely rank as one of the ten largest ever, raising close to up to $10 billion.



SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA