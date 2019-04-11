Africa Top10 News

1Sudan’s Military is Now in Charge
Crowds
converged outside Sudan’s military headquarters in central Khartoum on Thursday
to hail news of President Omar al-Bashir’s removal. The scene was one of
jubilation, with protesters and members of the armed forces cheering amid
celebratory gunfire. A statement by Sudan’s Minister of Defense, Awad Mohamed
Ahmed Ibn Auf confirmed that President Omar al-Bashir had been forced from
power and his government dissolved after months of demonstrations calling for
his ouster. A two-year military council has been established to oversee a
transition of power, ending Bashir’s three decades of rule. The defense
minister said that Bashir had been forcibly removed and was now being
“kept at a safe place.” Sudan’s cabinet, its National Assembly and
municipal bodies have been dissolved, and the country’s constitution suspended,
Ibn Auf said. The judiciary, public prosecution, embassies and diplomatic
entities will continue to function as normal. All political prisoners, detained
by the country’s security services since a wave of anti-government
demonstrations first gripped the nation in December will be released.
SOURCES: CNN
2Less Money Means Trouble for Some of Africa’s Aid Programmes
Experts have warned that the fight against global poverty has
taken a backward step after the publication of new figures showing foreign aid
has fallen for a second successive year. Aid levels dropped last year by 2.7%
from 2017, with the poorest countries worst hit, according to figures published
by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Bilateral
aid – direct, country-to-country assistance – to the least developed countries
fell by 3% in 2018, with support to the African continent down 4% and
humanitarian assistance dropping by 8%. Money from donors, the private sector
and foundations, defined by the OECD as external finance, accounts for more
than two-thirds of the funding for the world’s least developed countries and so
offers a crucial lifeline.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
3A Ride on Ethiopia’s State-of-the-art Train
In 2011, the government announced that a new electrified railway
would be built between Addis Ababa and the tiny neighboring country of
Djibouti, aided by Chinese loans and expertise. Five years and $3.4 billion
later, the first freight train made the 470-mile journey, revolutionizing
landlocked Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea, where Djibouti’s Doraleh Port
processes 95 percent of its international trade. After several postponements, a
passenger service went online in January 2018, and quickly became a symbol of
Ethiopian ambition — the first stage of a planned network which, if realized,
will span 3,000 miles. For tourists, it promised cheap, air-conditioned travel
far from the Rift Valley scarps and rock-hewn churches of Ethiopia’s Northern Circuit,
in a region that nonetheless incorporated some of the most remarkable sights in
the African Horn.
SOURCES: THE NEW YORK TIMES
4Putting the Brakes on Jumia’s Listing
The initial public offering launch by Jumia, the largest
e-commerce operator in Africa, has been delayed by a day. Abdesslam Benzitouni,
Jumia’s media relations rep, says the company moved the IPO as it “wanted to
update the market with some numbers” for its first quarter of 2019 and so “a
day is needed for them to digest.” There’s an unexpected upside to the
postponement though. As Uber, the global ride-sharing giant, is reportedly set
to file for its IPO today, moving its launch will see Jumia inadvertently avoid
being drowned out by what’s likely to be frenzied coverage of Uber’s offering.
Uber’s IPO is expected to be the largest in the US this year and likely rank as
one of the ten largest ever, raising close to up to $10 billion.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
5Zimbabwe’s Plans to Revive its Mining Industry
Zimbabwe may withdraw mining rights from companies that take too
long to dig for minerals, the deputy mines minister, part of efforts to lift
output in a sector vital to the country’s economic revival. Zimbabwe sits on
the second-largest known platinum deposits after SA and President Emmerson
Mnangagwa is keen to revive mining after years of reticence by foreign
investors during the Robert Mugabe administration. Speaking to investors and
executives at a mining conference in Johannesburg, Polite Kambamura said
details of the “use it or lose it” approach to mining policy would be made
available in due course. As part of plans to boost mining export revenues to
$12bn a year as of 2023 from $3bn now, Kambamura said the country was
putting policies in place to make it easier for mining companies to boost
production, while urging investors to restart mines that closed in periods of
political upheaval.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
6Africa’s Pangolin Species on the Decline
Singapore has seized nearly 26 tonnes of pangolin scales – the
most ever recorded – in two separate operations over the past week, increasing
calls for improved protection for the endangered species. The scales, linked to
four types of pangolin in Africa, would have together come from 38,000
pangolins. The latest shipment was found on April 8 in a shipping container on
its way from Nigeria to Vietnam which was labelled as “cassia seeds”.
The scales were packed into 474 bags. The pangolin, once common across Asia and
Africa, is a shy and largely nocturnal type of anteater that rolls up into a
ball when it feels threatened. It is protected under the Convention on
International Trade in Endangered Species, as well as under national laws.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
7How Brexit will Affect Africa
Morocco, Ghana and Tunisia are among African nations that would
lose the most if the U.K. doesn’t negotiate a deal by the time it has to exit
the European Union. Total export losses from 20 African countries could be as
much as $420 million, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development.
The study shows 11 nations on the continent would boost their exports by a
total of $3.66 billion, led by South Africa, Mauritius and Botswana.
SOURCES: BLOOMBERG
8African Migrants Stuck in No Man’s Land
They trekked through the Sahara in hope of crossing the
Mediterranean to a better life in Europe – but instead ended up in squalid
detention centers and are now engulfed by war. Thousands of African and Syrian
migrants and refugees are trapped in Tripoli as a battle for the city draws
closer. The United Nations wants to move them urgently to safety, but this
week only managed to relocate 150 to a protected facility with proper shelter,
food and space for children. So desperate is the situation that one detention
center manager said he flung open the doors as fighting drew near.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
9Capital Punishment in Africa
Five African countries applied the death penalty in 2018, a
report by international rights group Amnesty International revealed on
Wednesday. Of the quintet, four were in sub-Saharan Africa and one in north
Africa region. Egypt was the only country up the Sahara to apply the measure.
They are classed in the Middle East and North Africa, MENA, region; according
to the report. In Sub-Saharan Africa: Botswana, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan
used the measure. Somalia being the main user due to the incidence of terrorism
related crimes by military courts against Al-Shabaab insurgents. As numbers
dropped in Somalia, they were on their way up in South Sudan, the report said.
Most of these sentences were related to violent crimes amid a country embroiled
in a security crisis.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
10A Throwback to Burkina Faso’s Nightlife
A new London exhibition and photo book features the work of
photographer Sanlé Sory, showing young dancers and musicians in Burkina Faso
between 1965 and 1980. The photo book Peuple de la Nuit is published by
Stanley/Barker. The exhibition is at the David Hill Gallery in London from 5
April until 31 May 2019. Sory spent much of his career at his photo studio in
western Burkina Faso, working in the daytime. At night, he would visit remote
villages along the Kou Valley, north-west of the city of Bobo-Dioulasso, to
capture flourishing music scenes. The parties would last until after sunrise,
at which point the farmers and herders would head straight back to work to tend
their fields and cattle. “Life was cheap and everyone could have a ball.
You could always go out and have some fun,” Sory said.
SOURCES: BBC