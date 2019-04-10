Africa Top10 News

1 Sudan’s Protest Symbol

The image is striking: a young woman, alone, standing above the crowd, urging them on with songs of revolution. Taken on Monday night in the centre of Khartoum, as tens of thousands thronged the roads in front of the heavily guarded complex housing the headquarters of the military and the feared intelligence services, the picture of the woman in white with gold circular earrings has become an icon of a protest. Commentators say the woman’s earrings are the gold moons of traditional bridal jewelry and the entire outfit “is also a callback to the clothing worn by our mothers and grandmothers in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s” while demonstrating in the street against previous military dictatorships. “Sudanese everywhere are referring to female protestors as ‘Kandaka,’ which is the title given to the Nubian queens of ancient Sudan whose gift to their descendants is a legacy of empowered women who fight hard for their country and their rights.” Lana Haroun told CNN she had taken the picture. “She was trying to give everyone hope and positive energy and she did it,” she said. “She was representing all Sudanese women and girls and she inspired every woman and girl at the sit-in. She was telling the story of Sudanese women … she was perfect.”



SOURCES: CNN