Africa Top10 News

1Sudan’s Protest Symbol
The
image is striking: a young woman, alone, standing above the crowd, urging them
on with songs of revolution. Taken on Monday night in the centre of Khartoum,
as tens of thousands thronged the roads in front of the heavily guarded complex
housing the headquarters of the military and the feared intelligence services,
the picture of the woman in white with gold circular earrings has become an
icon of a protest. Commentators say the woman’s earrings are the gold moons of
traditional bridal jewelry and the entire outfit “is also a callback to
the clothing worn by our mothers and grandmothers in the 1960s, 1970s, and
1980s” while demonstrating in the street against previous military
dictatorships. “Sudanese everywhere are referring to female protestors as
‘Kandaka,’ which is the title given to the Nubian queens of ancient Sudan whose
gift to their descendants is a legacy of empowered women who fight hard for
their country and their rights.” Lana Haroun told CNN she had taken the
picture. “She was trying to give everyone hope and positive energy and she did
it,” she said. “She was representing all Sudanese women and girls and she
inspired every woman and girl at the sit-in. She was telling the story of
Sudanese women … she was perfect.”
SOURCES: CNN
2Zambians Take on Mine Company for Environmental Damage
Two thousand Zambian villagers who say their lives have been
ruined by toxic runoff from the world’s second-largest opencast mine have won
the right to pursue a claim through the English courts. In a landmark judgment,
the Supreme Court ruled that the mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources, which
is based in London and its Zambian subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) can be
held to account by English judges, despite the companies’ arguments that they
should defend themselves in Zambia. The decision opens the doors to a range of
other cases to be brought against parent companies based in the UK for the
actions of their subsidiaries overseas. The case was brought by 1,826 residents
of the Chingola region, in Zambia’s Copperbelt province, who say that effluent
from the Nchanga opencast mine has polluted their water supplies. A vast
operation covering nearly 30 sq km, the copper mine and its processing plant
lie close to the Kafue River and its tributaries. Chemicals believed to be
draining into the local water supply include heavy metals such as lead and
cadmium, which the claimants say have led to them suffering chronic illnesses
and deaths.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
3A Future Driven by Africa’s Youngest Entrepreneurs
The Anzisha Scenario campaign concept was born after heated
discussions and exchanges internally in response to a research paper that was
released in 2018, and the resulting coverage it got in the media. The research
took a position that older founders in the US have been more successful as
entrepreneurs generally, and, particularly, when it comes to scale and job
creation. This then became the next driver of investing in a campaign as a
pan-African, inclusive, multi-stakeholder scenario planning exercise. On April
15, during the inaugural Very Young Entrepreneur Education and Acceleration
Summit, an experts’ panel and launch the draft position paper. Questions
tackled by this panel include: What are the drivers, barriers and
opportunities? What are the roles of parents, teachers, students, policy-makers
and other stakeholders in making the choice of “entrepreneurship as a career”
desirable and supported, with appropriate income as you grow? The Anzisha
Scenario as a conversation on campus has already begun to influence curriculum
planning and their role in promoting and supporting entrepreneurship as a
career path.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
4Tidings of Peace for South Sudan
South Sudanese leaders will meet Pope Francis and other
spiritual leaders at the Vatican, ahead of the start of the implementation of
the peace deal to end a brutal civil war which erupted in December 2013.
According to the Vatican press services, Sudanese President Salva Kiir, rebel
leader Riek Machar, and religious leaders in South Sudan will participate in a
“spiritual retreat” for peace in the country billed for April 10 and 11. The meeting
with South Sudan’s warring sides will take place at Vatican’s Sainte-Marthe
residence. President Salva Kiir is scheduled to be accompanied by four of the
five designated vice-presidents: rebel leader Riek Machar, James Wani Igga,
Taban Deng Gai and Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior. Eight members of the South Sudan
Council of Churches will also be present.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
5Honoring those who Died in the Rwandan Genocide
Uganda’s Rwandan community has marked the 25th anniversary of
the Rwandan Genocide, which saw over hundreds of thousands of people killed
over a 100 days of ethnic majority Hutus targeting minority Tutsis. Many Tutsis
fled to neighboring countries like Uganda. The Rwandan Students Association at
Uganda’s Makerere University re-enacted the bloody events that began in April
1994 by performing a play. They sang songs to remember the dead and to
keep their memory alive. Rwanda’s ethnic majority Hutus’ genocidal campaign
against minority Tutsis left over 800,000 people dead in just over three
months. Rwandan elders in Uganda worry that without this annual tribute,
Rwandan youth, who have no memory of the genocide, may one day forget.
SOURCES: VOA
6South Africa’s Liberation Hero Remembered
Chris Hani’ s family says he would have been disappointed to see
leaders looting and serving their own interests instead of serving the people
they swore to during the liberation struggle. Twenty-six years ago today, Chris
Hani was gunned down outside his Boksburg home in front of his 10-year-old
daughter. When he was murdered by Janusz Walus on April 10, 1993, there were
real fears that the negotiations to end apartheid would collapse, and that
there would be serious violence on the streets. While there were protests and
some violence, the country managed to survive this clear attempt to derail the
move to democracy, in no small measure due to the wise leadership of the ANC.
SOURCES: NEWS24 | EWN
7No, No Algeria’s Protests Won’t Go
Police in Algeria’s capital have fired tear gas and water cannon
at thousands of students protesting against the appointment of a new interim
president who is a part of the ruling order they have been seeking to remove.
The demonstration in central Algiers on Tuesday took place as parliament
officially confirmed upper house Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah as acting head of
state for the next 90 days to replace Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned last
week under pressure from the weeks-long, youth-led protests. Bensalah’s
appointment is in accordance with Algeria’s constitution but the protesters who
drove Bouteflika out after 20 years in office are unsatisfied with the move
because he is a key ally of the former president and a seasoned establishment
insider.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
8Making the Move from Zimbabwe to Canada
Moving to a whole new country, a whole new continent may seem
like the scariest choice you could ever make. Will you like your job; will the
move be worth it, or what if you never manage to settle in? These are just a
few questions you may ask yourself. On the upside, what if it becomes the best
decision you will ever make, what if you find a great group of friends and your
job is the best career choice you could have made? Chiedza has previously
detailed her experience on immigrating to Canada to be a lawyer. Starting as a
Masters student, she got an internship at one of the biggest law firms in the
country and currently is completing her articles at McMillan LLP.
SOURCES: SHE LEADS AFRICA
9Ugandans Praised for Giving Saudi Family Closure
The body of a Saudi tourist who fell and drowned in the River
Nile in Uganda while apparently trying to take a selfie has been recovered.
Alsubaie Mathkar was with friends at the popular Kalagala Falls in central
Uganda when he slipped and fell into the river on Saturday. “The tourist
slipped because the surface is wet and he had leaned backwards to take a selfie
of fast-running water in the background.” His body was recovered some 10km
(six miles) away on Tuesday, following a search by the police marine unit and
local fishermen. Relatives of the Saudi Arabian tourist could not hold back
tears as his body was retrieved from River Nile Nasser’s two sons and other
officials from the Saudi Arabian embassy led by the Saudi Ambassador to Uganda
Dr Abdullah Fahd Alkahtani and his deputy Bander Alfafi, pitched camp near the
spot where Nasser drowned from Sunday to aid the search for the body.
SOURCES: NEW VISION
10Getting Ahead of the Ebola Crisis
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said it had
reconvened an expert panel to consider whether an outbreak of Ebola in the
Democratic Republic of Congo constitutes a public health emergency of
international concern. The panel, which first met on this issue in October
2018, will also give updated recommendations on how global health officials
should manage the outbreak, the WHO said in a statement from its Geneva
headquarters. At least 740 people have died among the more than 1,100 infected
in this epidemic, which began in August 2018. Declaring the outbreak a “public
health emergency of international concern”, or PHEIC, would ramp up the
international response with a formal alert that puts governments on notice and
helps to mobilize resources and research.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA