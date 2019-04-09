Africa Top10 News

1Is Johannesburg’s Place of Lights Dimming?
With
its edgy galleries, artisanal shops, and popular Sunday market, the downtown
Johannesburg district Maboneng was a symbol of how urban decay could be
conquered through property development. A decade after it opened to the public,
however, the architects of this at-times controversial turnaround have caved to
some tough realities. Jonathan Liebmann founded Propertuity at just 24, and
went on to build Maboneng, which means “place of lights” in seTswana, into a
multi-dimensional commercial and residential district with a property portfolio
of over 1 billion rand ($70.8 million). Many welcomed Propertuity’s efforts to
revive Johannesburg’s inner-city. He enlisted local artists, creatives, and
businesspeople to change the working class neighborhood, largely abandoned by
white tenants at the end of apartheid, and was celebrated for turning “an
inner city slum into a hipster hangout.” As a private property investor, he
spotted an opportunity where few dared to even look. On April 15, 18 properties
in the area will go under the hammer in a liquidation sale, marking the end of
Propertuity, the company behind the precinct. The sale will includes assets in
South Africa’s coastal city of Durban, where Propertuity tried a similar mode
of reclaiming the inner-city.
2Remittances to Africa Hit Record in 2018
A recent analysis by the Pew Research Center of World Bank data
found that money sent by immigrants to their home countries in sub-Saharan
Africa reached a record $ 41 billion in 2017. This represents a 10 percent jump
in remittances on the previous year, the largest annual growth for any world
region. Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Kenya received the most remittances
among sub-Saharan nations in 2017. The report found that these four countries
are also among the leading origin countries for sub-Saharan migrants living in
Europe and the US. “Since 2009, Nigeria has received more than half of all
remittances sent each year to sub-Saharan African countries, by far the largest
share of any country in the region,” the Pew study explained. Nigeria’s
regional dominance can be compared to Mexico’s in South America and the
Caribbean. In 2017, a record $22 billion in remittances were sent to Nigeria,
which has the region’s largest population and economy, although its population
of 1.3 million Nigerians who have emigrated is smaller than that of Somalia (2
million) and South Sudan (1.8 million). The World Bank projects the record
remittances could become the largest source of external financing this year but
warned gains were being undermined by high fees charged by money transfer
operators.
3Former England Footballer David Beckham Leads New Anti-malaria Campaign
In the short film, Beckham begins by speaking in English before
appearing to converse fluently in Spanish, Kinyarwanda, Arabic, French, Hindi,
Mandarin, Kiswahili and Yoruba. Using AI video synthesis technology, producers
created a 3D model of the football legend which they re-animated with the
voices of eight others. Each language and voice represent a part of the world
affected by malaria in both the past and present. Beckham ends the film in English,
saying: ‘Speak up and say “malaria must die”. Organisers hope that people
around the world will log on and add their voices. The resulting “voice
petition”, as they call it, will be used to put pressure on world leaders
as they prepare to make decisions about the Global Fund to Fight AIDS,
Tuberculosis and Malaria.
4Calling All Sides of the Libyan Battle to the Table
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on all
parties in Libya to immediately engage in dialogue to reach a political
resolution to conflict there, declaring “there is no military
solution.” In his statement late Monday, Guterres offered U.N. help to get
the dialogue started. Fighting for control of Tripoli between Hifter’s forces
and those of the U.N.-backed government during the past week has left dozens of
people dead. The United Nations issued an “urgent appeal” for a
two-hour truce in the suburbs of Tripoli to evacuate civilians. U.N. spokesman
Stephane Dujarric said the truce would allow for “the provision of
emergency services and the voluntary passage of civilians, including those
wounded, from the areas of conflict.” He said the clashes are affecting
residential areas, and “an unknown number of civilians are unable to flee
these locations.”
5[WATCH] Sudanese Army Backs Protesters
Elements of Sudan’s military moved to protect demonstrators
during deadly clashes in Khartoum between security forces and protesters,
witnesses say. Soldiers tried to chase away pick-up trucks firing tear gas, on
the second night of a sit-in protest calling for President Omar al-Bashir to
resign. Protesters sought shelter in a navy facility, a witness said, as
tension among the armed forces was laid bare. Civil society groups run by
medics reported two dead and many wounded, some critically, in renewed violence
in the capital on Tuesday morning. Other groups put the toll as high as five
dead, including at least one soldier, and more than a hundred hurt. Security
forces have made several attempts to break up the protest, but army soldiers
have repeatedly come out to protect the demonstrators, often firing shots in
the air and deploying soldiers on streets around the protesters.
6Giving Families from Ethiopian Airlines Crash Closure
Ethiopia will send DNA samples taken from the victims of last
month’s Boeing Co. 737 Max jet crash for identification tests in London.
According to officials the remains of the 157 people who died are currently in
a hospital in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopia capital. Human tissue has been gathered
by a team led by Interpol and the U.K.’s Blake Emergency Services, the official
said, without saying exactly where the tests will be carried out. The Ethiopian
Airlines Flight 302 that crashed south of Addis Ababa on March 10 was carrying
32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, 18 Ethiopians including crew members, eight Chinese,
eight Italians, and eight United States nationals among others, according to a
list provided by Ethiopia’s ruling party-controlled Fana Broadcasting Corp.
Ethiopian police have been working in collaboration with Interpol and Blake in
gathering the remains
7Women Join South Africa’s Illegal Mining Scene
On the outskirts of Durban Deep, an abandoned mining town with a
labyrinth of underground tunnels long since abandoned by the big gold companies
has seen a growing number of women driven into this dangerous world, earning
less than £10 a day for crushing up to 20kg of rock retrieved from
Johannesburg’s disused mineshafts. The threat of sexual violence is all too
common. Grinding piles of rough stones into white, gold-flecked silt on a large
concrete slab is one of the jobs of the ghostly dust-covered zama zamas –
artisanal miners, mostly illegal – who have turned to scavenging in disused
gold and diamond mines across South Africa. According to a 2015 report by the
South African Human Rights Commission, the country’s burgeoning illicit gold
trade has been fuelled by the formal mining industry’s collapse combined with
the failure of the ruling African National Congress to regulate the informal
mining sector. Political and economic turmoil in a number of neighbouring
countries has only compounded the problem.
8Nigeria’s Health Industry Needs Resuscitation
According to some estimates, about 2,000 doctors have left
Nigeria over the past few years. Doctors have blamed the mass exit on poor
working conditions – only four percent of Nigeria’s budget is allocated to
health. While the annual healthcare threshold per person in the US is $10,000,
in Nigeria it is just $6. Reasons for emigrating include better facilities and
work environment, higher salaries, career progression and an improved quality
of life. With an estimated population of over 180 million, there is one doctor
per 5,000 people in Nigeria, according to Isaac Folorunso Adewole, the health
minister, compared with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation of
one per 600 people. There are 72,000 doctors registered with the Medical
and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN); over half practise outside the country.
9An Egyptian Dig Reveals More Treasures
Egypt has unveiled the 2,500-year-old mummy of a high priest at
an ancient cemetery south of Cairo. Egyptologist Zahi Hawass and an Egyptian
team opened three sealed sarcophagi from the 26th Dynasty. One contained the
well-preserved mummy of a powerful priest, wrapped in linen and decorated with
a golden figure depicting Isis, an ancient Egyptian goddess. The team also
opened two other sarcophagi, one containing a female mummy decorated with blue
beads and another with a father in a family tomb.
10The African Carnival Everyone Needs to Attend
The streets of Mindelo in the island of Sao Vicente in the North
of Cape Verde come alive for the first weeks of March every year for Carnival.
Sao Vicente is one of 10 islands in Cape Verde, best known as the home of the
legendary musician, Cesaria Evora. Officially, carnival in Mindelo, Sao Vicente
lasts a week, but locals will tell you Carnival fever begins as early as the
end of the previous year. While Sao Vicente’s population is 80,000 people, the
league which organized this year’s carnival (LIGOCSV) gave an unconfirmed
estimate of as many as 50,000 additional visitors to the island for the
carnival. This includes visitors from all the other nine islands in Cape Verde
in addition to international visitors and press. The estimate is based on the
fact that as early as end of December 2018, most hotels and other accommodation
were fully booked. All flights to Sao Vicente were full. The country’s second
largest island in terms of population has gone from being a mostly uninhabited
island until the mid to late 19th century to becoming a cultural powerhouse attracting
thousands of visitors to the country each year
