Africa Top10 News

1Is Johannesburg’s Place of Lights Dimming?

With its edgy galleries, artisanal shops, and popular Sunday market, the downtown Johannesburg district Maboneng was a symbol of how urban decay could be conquered through property development. A decade after it opened to the public, however, the architects of this at-times controversial turnaround have caved to some tough realities. Jonathan Liebmann founded Propertuity at just 24, and went on to build Maboneng, which means “place of lights” in seTswana, into a multi-dimensional commercial and residential district with a property portfolio of over 1 billion rand ($70.8 million). Many welcomed Propertuity’s efforts to revive Johannesburg’s inner-city. He enlisted local artists, creatives, and businesspeople to change the working class neighborhood, largely abandoned by white tenants at the end of apartheid, and was celebrated for turning  “an inner city slum into a hipster hangout.” As a private property investor, he spotted an opportunity where few dared to even look. On April 15, 18 properties in the area will go under the hammer in a liquidation sale, marking the end of Propertuity, the company behind the precinct. The sale will includes assets in South Africa’s coastal city of Durban, where Propertuity tried a similar mode of reclaiming the inner-city.

SOURCES: BUSINESSTECH | QUARTZ AFRICA

2Remittances to Africa Hit Record in 2018

A recent analysis by the Pew Research Center of World Bank data found that money sent by immigrants to their home countries in sub-Saharan Africa reached a record $ 41 billion in 2017. This represents a 10 percent jump in remittances on the previous year, the largest annual growth for any world region.  Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Kenya received the most remittances among sub-Saharan nations in 2017.  The report found that these four countries are also among the leading origin countries for sub-Saharan migrants living in Europe and the US. “Since 2009, Nigeria has received more than half of all remittances sent each year to sub-Saharan African countries, by far the largest share of any country in the region,” the Pew study explained. Nigeria’s regional dominance can be compared to Mexico’s in South America and the Caribbean. In 2017, a record $22 billion in remittances were sent to Nigeria, which has the region’s largest population and economy, although its population of 1.3 million Nigerians who have emigrated is smaller than that of Somalia (2 million) and South Sudan (1.8 million). The World Bank projects the record remittances could become the largest source of external financing this year but warned gains were being undermined by high fees charged by money transfer operators.

SOURCES: INFO MIGRANTS

3Former England Footballer David Beckham Leads New Anti-malaria Campaign

In the short film, Beckham begins by speaking in English before appearing to converse fluently in Spanish, Kinyarwanda, Arabic, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Kiswahili and Yoruba. Using AI video synthesis technology, producers created a 3D model of the football legend which they re-animated with the voices of eight others. Each language and voice represent a part of the world affected by malaria in both the past and present. Beckham ends the film in English, saying: ‘Speak up and say “malaria must die”. Organisers hope that people around the world will log on and add their voices. The resulting “voice petition”, as they call it, will be used to put pressure on world leaders as they prepare to make decisions about the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

SOURCES: METRO

4Calling All Sides of the Libyan Battle to the Table

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on all parties in Libya to immediately engage in dialogue to reach a political resolution to conflict there, declaring “there is no military solution.” In his statement late Monday, Guterres offered U.N. help to get the dialogue started. Fighting for control of Tripoli between Hifter’s forces and those of the U.N.-backed government during the past week has left dozens of people dead. The United Nations issued an “urgent appeal” for a two-hour truce in the suburbs of Tripoli to evacuate civilians. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the truce would allow for “the provision of emergency services and the voluntary passage of civilians, including those wounded, from the areas of conflict.” He said the clashes are affecting residential areas, and “an unknown number of civilians are unable to flee these locations.”

SOURCES: VOA

5[WATCH] Sudanese Army Backs Protesters

Elements of Sudan’s military moved to protect demonstrators during deadly clashes in Khartoum between security forces and protesters, witnesses say. Soldiers tried to chase away pick-up trucks firing tear gas, on the second night of a sit-in protest calling for President Omar al-Bashir to resign. Protesters sought shelter in a navy facility, a witness said, as tension among the armed forces was laid bare. Civil society groups run by medics reported two dead and many wounded, some critically, in renewed violence in the capital on Tuesday morning. Other groups put the toll as high as five dead, including at least one soldier, and more than a hundred hurt. Security forces have made several attempts to break up the protest, but army soldiers have repeatedly come out to protect the demonstrators, often firing shots in the air and deploying soldiers on streets around the protesters.

SOURCES: BBC

6Giving Families from Ethiopian Airlines Crash Closure

Ethiopia will send DNA samples taken from the victims of last month’s Boeing Co. 737 Max jet crash for identification tests in London. According to officials the remains of the 157 people who died are currently in a hospital in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopia capital. Human tissue has been gathered by a team led by Interpol and the U.K.’s Blake Emergency Services, the official said, without saying exactly where the tests will be carried out. The Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that crashed south of Addis Ababa on March 10 was carrying 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, 18 Ethiopians including crew members, eight Chinese, eight Italians, and eight United States nationals among others, according to a list provided by Ethiopia’s ruling party-controlled Fana Broadcasting Corp. Ethiopian police have been working in collaboration with Interpol and Blake in gathering the remains

SOURCES: BLOOMBERG

7Women Join South Africa’s Illegal Mining Scene

On the outskirts of Durban Deep, an abandoned mining town with a labyrinth of underground tunnels long since abandoned by the big gold companies has seen a growing number of women driven into this dangerous world, earning less than £10 a day for crushing up to 20kg of rock retrieved from Johannesburg’s disused mineshafts. The threat of sexual violence is all too common. Grinding piles of rough stones into white, gold-flecked silt on a large concrete slab is one of the jobs of the ghostly dust-covered zama zamas – artisanal miners, mostly illegal – who have turned to scavenging in disused gold and diamond mines across South Africa. According to a 2015 report by the South African Human Rights Commission, the country’s burgeoning illicit gold trade has been fuelled by the formal mining industry’s collapse combined with the failure of the ruling African National Congress to regulate the informal mining sector. Political and economic turmoil in a number of neighbouring countries has only compounded the problem.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN 

8Nigeria’s Health Industry Needs Resuscitation

According to some estimates, about 2,000 doctors have left Nigeria over the past few years. Doctors have blamed the mass exit on poor working conditions – only four percent of Nigeria’s budget is allocated to health. While the annual healthcare threshold per person in the US is $10,000, in Nigeria it is just $6. Reasons for emigrating include better facilities and work environment, higher salaries, career progression and an improved quality of life. With an estimated population of over 180 million, there is one doctor per 5,000 people in Nigeria, according to Isaac Folorunso Adewole, the health minister, compared with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation of one per 600 people.  There are 72,000 doctors registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN); over half practise outside the country.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

9An Egyptian Dig Reveals More Treasures

Egypt has unveiled the 2,500-year-old mummy of a high priest at an ancient cemetery south of Cairo. Egyptologist Zahi Hawass and an Egyptian team opened three sealed sarcophagi from the 26th Dynasty. One contained the well-preserved mummy of a powerful priest, wrapped in linen and decorated with a golden figure depicting Isis, an ancient Egyptian goddess. The team also opened two other sarcophagi, one containing a female mummy decorated with blue beads and another with a father in a family tomb.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

10The African Carnival Everyone Needs to Attend

The streets of Mindelo in the island of Sao Vicente in the North of Cape Verde come alive for the first weeks of March every year for Carnival. Sao Vicente is one of 10 islands in Cape Verde, best known as the home of the legendary musician, Cesaria Evora. Officially, carnival in Mindelo, Sao Vicente lasts a week, but locals will tell you Carnival fever begins as early as the end of the previous year. While Sao Vicente’s population is 80,000 people, the league which organized this year’s carnival (LIGOCSV) gave an unconfirmed estimate of as many as 50,000 additional visitors to the island for the carnival. This includes visitors from all the other nine islands in Cape Verde in addition to international visitors and press. The estimate is based on the fact that as early as end of December 2018, most hotels and other accommodation were fully booked. All flights to Sao Vicente were full. The country’s second largest island in terms of population has gone from being a mostly uninhabited island until the mid to late 19th century to becoming a cultural powerhouse attracting thousands of visitors to the country each year

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

