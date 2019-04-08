Africa Top10 News

2 Ethiopians Bulldozed for a Glitzy New Capital

Addis Ababa – “new flower” in Amharic – is one of the fastest-growing cities in Africa, with an official population in excess of 4 million, but the true number is likely to be much higher. Construction sites dot the city, many of them funded by China. Two light rail lines, funded and operated by Chinese companies, were completed in 2015. The city’s Bole international airport is being expanded to three times its size, also funded and built by Beijing. A new Chinese-built 60,000-seat national stadium is under construction, and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, the work of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, will be the tallest building in east Africa when complete. According to the local Redevelopment Unit, which manages planning of Piassa, the 2014 demolitions that first made Sulman and his neighbours homeless were part of a larger redevelopment plan to build a light rail station, new malls and condominium buildings. In total, 800 families in Piassa have been relocated, a representative from the Redevelopment Unit said, but many residents, including Sulman, claim they were not informed in advance of the redevelopment plan or the demolition of their homes.



SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN