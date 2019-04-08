Africa Top10 News

1Tensions are High as Protesters Head to Bashir’s Residence
Security
forces in Sudan fired tear gas at protesters in an attempt to break up a
demonstration in front of the defence ministry in central Khartoum. The tear
gas fired on Monday morning was felt by residents in an upscale Khartoum
district some five kilometres away from the army complex. Thousands of people
have rallied outside the headquarters of the Sudanese army in Khartoum since
Saturday, urging the country’s military to back their demands for Bashir’s
resignation. Chanting “Sudan is rising, the army is rising,” crowds
massed on Sunday outside the complex, which also houses Bashir’s official
residence and the defence ministry.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
2Ethiopians Bulldozed for a Glitzy New Capital
Addis Ababa – “new flower” in Amharic – is one of the
fastest-growing cities in Africa, with an official population in excess of 4
million, but the true number is likely to be much higher. Construction sites
dot the city, many of them funded by China. Two light rail lines, funded and
operated by Chinese companies, were completed in 2015. The city’s Bole
international airport is being expanded to three times its size, also funded
and built by Beijing. A new Chinese-built 60,000-seat national stadium is under
construction, and the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, the work of the China State
Construction Engineering Corporation, will be the tallest building in east
Africa when complete. According to the local Redevelopment Unit, which manages
planning of Piassa, the 2014 demolitions that first made Sulman and his
neighbours homeless were part of a larger redevelopment plan to build a light
rail station, new malls and condominium buildings. In total, 800 families in
Piassa have been relocated, a representative from the Redevelopment Unit said,
but many residents, including Sulman, claim they were not informed in advance
of the redevelopment plan or the demolition of their homes.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
3How this Tanzanian Hustler is Shaping the EdTech Industry
Ali Khatau strongly believes in the power of a good education
and how it can transform the life of an individual. The 23 year old is a fifth
year medical student at Hubert Kairuki Memorial University in Tanzania and a
Social & Tech entrepreneur. Ali founded the EdTech company ElimuTanzania,
an online platform that helps increase Tanzanian students’ pass rates, as well
as improve their IT literacy. The platform currently has over 50,000 users and
has donated hundreds of books that have gone on to help thousands of people
read and learn. In the following interview with Africa.com, Ali delves into his
journey from growing up in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania to becoming a serial
entrepreneur. “Instilling entrepreneurial values and knowledge among children
will definitely increase the number of entrepreneurs in Africa and that will
bring about massive change altogether. I’d also like to see a mindset change
among young African university and college graduates where you think about
entrepreneurship and starting your own enterprise rather than about being
employed by others.”
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
4Sudanese Billionaire and Activist Weighs in on why Africans Go to Europe
The migration of Africans to Europe and North America should be
viewed as a positive phenomenon, not a threat, Sudan-born billionaire Mo
Ibrahim. Experts said at a weekend conference hosted by Ibrahim’s foundation in
Abidjan, Ivory Coast that Africans make up about 14% of the global migrant population,
a much smaller share than the 41% from Asia and 23% from Europe. “Migration is
healthy. It’s not a disease. Migration is about aspirations, not desperation.
People who migrate are mostly capable, ambitious young people who are migrating
to work and to build successful lives. They add wealth to the countries they go
to.” Ibrahim also cited statistics to rebut anti-migration politicians who say
Africans have inundated Europe. “Europe is not being flooded by Africans,”
Ibrahim said, citing statistics that show 70% of African migrants relocate
within Africa. The 72-year-old philanthropist earned his fortune by
establishing the Celtel mobile phone network across Africa.
SOURCES: VOA
5The Battle for Libya Continues
A warplane attacked Tripoli’s only functioning airport on Monday
as eastern forces advancing on Libya’s capital disregarded global appeals for a
truce in the latest of a cycle of warfare since Muammar Gaddafi’s fall in 2011.
Analysts say the fighting threatens to disrupt oil supplies, fuel migration to
Europe and wreck U.N. plans for an election to end rivalries between parallel
administrations in east and west. The eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) forces
of Khalifa Haftar – a former general in Gaddafi’s army – said 19 of its
soldiers had died in recent days as they closed in on the internationally
recognized government in Tripoli. Seizing Tripoli, however, is a much bigger
challenge for the LNA. It has conducted air strikes on the south of the city as
it seeks to advance along a road toward the center from a disused former
international airport. The United Nations said 2,800 people had been displaced
by clashes and many more could flee, though some were trapped.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
6Museveni, Trump Happy about Rescue Operation
Ugandan police deny a ransom was paid in the rescue of American
tourist Kimberly Sue Endecott and her driver Jean Paul. The two were rescued in
the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, five days after their
abduction in a Ugandan national park. American tourist Kimberly Sue Endecott
and her Ugandan driver Jean Paul were abducted last Tuesday afternoon in Queen
Elizabeth National Park, which borders Congo. On Monday, President Donald Trump
tweeted about the abduction. He said, “Uganda must find the kidnappers of
the American tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there.
Bring them to justice openly and quickly.” This was the first kidnapping
of any foreign tourists in Uganda in 20 years.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
7Zimbabwe Government Called Out for Poor Judgment after Judiciary Purchases
The Zimbabwe government has come under fire after it emerged
that it spent thousands of dollars on importing legal wigs from the UK for
local judges, with critics lambasting the purchase as a colonial hang-up and a
waste of money. Local media reported that the country’s Judiciary Service
Commission placed an order for 64 horse-hair wigs from Stanley Ley Legal
Outfitters in London, at a cost of $2,428 per wig and totaling $155,000. Wigs
from the outfitter range in price from $599 for a standard barrister’s wig, to
$3,265 for a judge’s ceremonial wig. Wigs are still worn in countries such as
Malawi, Ghana, Zambia, and in the Caribbean, while South Africa and many
Australian courts have abandoned the practice. Nonetheless, lawyers and rights
campaigners have expressed anger at the purchase, arguing that the tradition of
wearing expensive wigs represents a mismanagement of financial resources, and
also fails to improve access to legal services for average Zimbabweans.
SOURCES: CNN
8[WATCH] An Exposé on Possible Russian Meddling in Madagascar
A BBC investigation has revealed that at least six candidates
were offered money by Russians in the lead up to last year’s presidential
elections in Madagascar. The presence of Russian political strategists with
close ties to the Kremlin, posing as tourists with the alleged aim of helping
to control the tightly fought race, has raised questions whether democracy in
the former French colony has been fatally compromised.
SOURCES: BBC
9The Hunter becomes the Hunted
A suspected rhino poacher was trampled to death by an elephant
and his body devoured by lions in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. South
African rangers have recovered the skull of the man in the vast Kruger
sanctuary, after they were alerted by the victim’s alleged accomplices who told
his family that he had been crushed to death by an elephant. Four of the man’s
accomplices have since been arrested and are expected to appear in court this
week. The demand for rhino horn has placed Africa at the epicentre of a global
poaching and trafficking crisis. South Africa, which is home to about 80% of
the world rhino population, has been hit hardest, with much of the poaching
concentrated on the Kruger Park. In 2018, 769 rhinos were poached in South
Africa alone, according to the country’s environment ministry. More than 7,100
animals have been killed over the past decade.
SOURCES: EYE WITNESS NEWS
10Building a Vast African Catalog in a Short Time
Boomplay, the music streaming company that has expanded rapidly since it was first launched in 2015, has received a major shot in the arm as it doubles down on dominating on the continent. The streaming service has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by Maison Capital with participation from Seas Capital. The company says the funding will be aimed at backing its expansion plans with “a focus on content acquisition, product optimization and recruitment.” News of Boomplay’s funding round comes after it recently agreed licensing deals with Universal Music and Warner Music, expanding its catalog to allow users access a vast library of music from international stars—and nullifying the advantage held by global streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA