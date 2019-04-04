Africa Top10 News

1The State of the Kenyan Nation
A
lifestyle audit, prosecutions and severing ties with erstwhile allies are the
morning announcement that came from State House ahead of the much awaited State
of the Nation address. In a brave show, what Kenyans are now used to, President
Kenyatta on Thursday said rich Kenyans who have not been paying their taxes
will be required to disclose sources of their wealth. “I want everyone in
Kenya to know that no matter your standing in society, we are all equal before
the law. Cases against corrupt acts are being built against persons who may
have thought themselves untouchable,” he tweeted. And while targeting the
giver and receiver of bribes may not sound new, the Head of State reminded
Kenyans: “The ongoing prosecutions will not be limited to senior public servants
who betrayed their Oaths of Office but also their accomplices in the private
sector, including those professionals who aid in the laundering of stolen
public funds.”
SOURCES: DAILY NATION
2US Citizen Kidnapped at Picturesque Holiday Spot in Uganda
Security forces are hunting gunmen who abducted an American
tourist and her driver inside a national park close to the border with
Democratic Republic of Congo. Four kidnappers stopped a group of tourists at
gunpoint around dusk on Tuesday as they drove through the Queen Elizabeth
national park to see wild animals. Police identified the American as a
35-year-old woman, and said the kidnappers had later used her mobile telephone
to demand a ransom of $500,000 for the release of the pair. The driver is a
48-year-old safari guide with years of experience. Two other tourists, whom
police described as an “elderly couple”, were present when the gunmen attacked,
but were not abducted or physically harmed. They managed to raise the alarm
from the lodge where they were staying.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN | VOA
3The Atrocities of Belgian Colonial Rule in Africa
Belgium has apologized for the kidnapping, segregation, deportation
and forced adoption of thousands of children born to mixed-race couples during
its colonial rule of Burundi, Congo and Rwanda. The apology is the first time
that Belgium has recognized any responsibility for what historians say was the
immense harm the country inflicted on the Central African nations, which it
colonized for eight decades. Prime Minister Charles Michel offered the apology
on Thursday afternoon in front of a plenary session of Parliament, which was
attended by dozens of people of mixed race in the visitors’ gallery.
“Throughout Belgian colonial Africa, a system of targeted segregation of métis
and their families was maintained by the Belgian state and acts were committed
that violated the fundamental rights of peoples,” he said, using the term for
mixed-race people. The prime minister said that the Belgian government would
make resources available to finance additional research on the issue, open up
its colonial archives to métis people and offer administrative help to those
seeking to gain access to their official records and seeking Belgian
nationality.
SOURCES: NEW YORK TIMES
4Ethiopian Airlines’ Pilots Did All they Could
The crew of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month
repeatedly followed procedures recommended by Boeing, but were unable to regain
control of the jet. Transport minister Dagmawit Moges made the announcement at
a press conference on Thursday as she unveiled the results of the preliminary
probe into the crash, which killed all 157 people on board. “The crew
performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was
not able to control the aircraft,” Dagmawit said, citing data from the
Boeing 737 MAX 8’s recorders. She said the report recommends “the aircraft
flight control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer.” David
Learmount, consulting editor for Flight Global, told Al Jazeera it was not
clear what triggered the nose-down, but said that “the crew reacted quite
correctly by carrying out a drill that has been prescribed if this occurs and
isolated this system that was trying to push the nose down.”
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
5Today’s Doodle Celebrates the World-renowned South African Trumpeter
Google has created a doodle in honor of jazz legend and
anti-apartheid hero Hugh Masekela on what would have been his 80th birthday.
Known as the father of South African jazz, the trumpet master channelled the
struggle against apartheid into soulful compositions that championed the
experiences of ordinary South Africans. Masekela died one year ago in January,
a few months shy of his 79th birthday. His image was featured prominently
Thursday on Google homepages in the UK, US, South Africa and a few other
countries worldwide. His career spanned five decades, during which time he
released over 40 albums and worked with a range of artists including Nigeria’s
Fela Kuti, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and his former wife, the late Miriam
Makeba. In 1990 Masekela returned home to South Africa, following the release
of Mandela from prison.
SOURCES: CNN
6Volkswagen’s Bet on Rwanda is Part of its Expansion Strategy in Africa
The carmaker’s renewed interest in Africa is driven by the
demand for brand new cars propelled by an emerging middle class as well as
competition from companies like Toyota, Nissan, and Peugeot who are ramping up
production in the continent. In Rwanda, Volkswagen set up a $20 million
operation expected to produce up to 5,000 vehicles a year and create about
1,000 jobs. In Kigali, VW also placed a wager on another first for its global
operations: ride-hailing services. The project is part of an initiative to use
Rwanda to test the future potential of a fully-fledged ride-hailing service, says
VW Rwanda chief executive Michaella Rugwizangoga. Dubbed “Move,” the digital
mobility concept entailed the company owning and managing the entire value
chain: from supplying their own cars and drivers to providing insurance,
refueling, and maintenance services. The venture was a first for Rwanda too,
whose small, but fragmented, transportation system is yet to be
disrupted—unlike those in larger East African cities—by app-based car-hailing
and bus-sharing services.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
7Ivanka Trump Plans Africa Tour
White House adviser Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Africa to
promote a global women’s initiative she’s leading. President Donald Trump’s
daughter will visit Ethiopia and Ivory Coast over four days this month. The
White House said her schedule includes a women’s economic empowerment summit in
Ivory Coast as well as site visits and meetings with political leaders, executives
and female entrepreneurs in both countries. It will be Ivanka Trump’s first
visit to Africa since the White House undertook the Women’s Global Development
and Prosperity Initiative in February. Ivanka Trump has made women’s economic
empowerment a centerpiece of her White House portfolio. She has made a number
of international trips, with a focus on these issues, including to Japan and
India. Her travel to Africa follows a five-day tour that first lady Melania
Trump made there last year, with a focus on child welfare.
SOURCES: VOA
8African Economies Forge Ahead Despite a Lagging Big Two
Growth in Africa’s two largest economies may be sputtering along
but that won’t stop the continent’s GDP from expanding at the fastest pace
since at least 2012. GDP growth for the continent is forecast accelerate
to 4% in 2019, up from an estimated 3.5% in 2018, making it the fastest-growing
region in the world after Asia, according to the African Development Bank. And
that’s despite Nigeria and SA, which make up almost half of the continent’s
GDP, “pulling down Africa’s average growth,” as the Abidjan-based lender said
in its latest economic outlook report. Nigeria’s GDP will expand by 2.3%
in 2019, which is below the rate of population growth, as the government
struggles to reduce the nation’s oil dependence and attract foreign investment.
SA’s expansion will be even slower, at 1.7%, as the continent’s most
industrialised economy battles to recover from 2018’s recession. Both countries
are in the AfDB’s list of the 10 slowest-growing economies.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
9Africa’s Scorecard on Landmines
The International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) states that
anti-personnel mines were first used in World War II. Since then, the
devices have been used in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the first
Persian Gulf War. Eventually, landmines were used as weapons of war in
many countries around the world, including Africa, where they continue to
destroy lives. Landmines deprive some of the poorest people around the world
access to arable land, markets, schools, work and water. The
International Committee of the Red Cross states that there are an estimated 110
million anti-personnel mines in the ground and another 250 million stockpiled
across the world today. Once mined, landmines do not go away until they
are removed. It is for this reason that a number of humanitarian organizations,
like United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), have taken it upon themselves
to put an end to the suffering caused by anti-personnel mines by offering mine
risk education, land clearance, weapons and ammunition management.
SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA
10Proof that there’s more to Kenya than Safaris
Lamu Island offers amazing hidden location gems to explore, the
Swahili and Arab cultures on the island are similar to the vibes you’ll feel
when visiting the more famous island of Zanzibar – minus the super
touristy crowds. The Lamu Archipelago is a small group of islands situated on
Kenya’s northern coastline, with Lamu Town being the oldest living Swahili town
in Kenya and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. From getting lost down the
picturesque stone alleyways to snorkeling, island hopping and of course,
eating, you will never be bored.
SOURCES: ESSENCE