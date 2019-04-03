Africa Top10 News

1Ugandan Lawyer Restores Father’s Dignity in Fight for Justice
Ugandan man, who was only six years old when his father lost his land in a
legal dispute, has finally won it back 23 years later. Jordan Kinyera went
through 18 years of education and legal training before taking on the case. On
Monday, the High Court delivered a final judgement which ruled in his family’s
favour. “I made the decision to become a lawyer later in life but much of
it was inspired by events I grew up witnessing, the circumstances and
frustrations my family went through during the trail and how it affected us.”
His father was sued by neighbours following a land dispute in 1996 and the case
dragged on in court for more than two decades. Land disputes are widespread in
Uganda. According to legal advocacy group Namati, they affect 33-50% of landholders.
Many internally displaced Ugandans, who return to their home regions after
having spent several years in camps, find themselves in land disputes.
SOURCES: BBC
2[WATCH] Algerians React after President Steps Down
“I am super happy and excited. We have won a battle. This
will be a sleepless night”, Bilal, a 27-year-old carpenter, told Al
Jazeera in downtown Algiers as he and thousands of other Algerians celebrated
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation. Under the capital’s Tunnel des
Facultes that leads to Maurice Audin square, a jubilant group of protesters,
some draped in the national flag, jumped up and down with excitement while
singing “the country is ours and we’ll do what we want”. Others set
off fireworks at the entrance of the tunnel. “His removal is only the
first step. We will keep marching until we have fair, transparent elections and
a new government because the cabinet led by Noureddine Bedoui does not represent
us.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
3The Road to Eritrea’s Ports is Paved by Conscripts?
Eritreans in exile have launched legal proceedings against the
EU, accusing it of financing a scheme in Eritrea that uses “forced labour”. The
Netherlands-based Foundation Human Rights for Eritreans has called on the EU to
immediately stop a $20m road construction project, which it says violates human
rights law as well as the EU’s own charter, since it uses national service
recruits. Eritrea’s system of compulsory national service can last for 20 years
or more, and has been likened by both the UN and the European Parliament to
mass enslavement. Conscripts often work 72-hour weeks in extremely harsh
conditions with inadequate food and low pay. It is the major cause of mass
migration from Eritrea, which has been called the world’s “fastest emptying
country”. The road rehabilitation scheme, which launched in February and will
help connect Eritrea’s ports to the border with neighbouring Ethiopia, is
financed by the EU’s new Emergency Trust Fund for Africa and was described by
an EU spokesman as indicative of “a new approach to engaging with Eritrea,
which has the improvement of the lives and rights of Eritreans at its core”.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN
4Details of Ethiopian Crew’s Actions from Preliminary Black-box Data
Pilots flying Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 initially followed
emergency procedures that were laid out by Boeing before the plane nose-dived
into the ground, according to preliminary findings reported in the Wall Street
Journal. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, the WSJ
reported that despite following the steps, which included turning off an
automated flight-control system, pilots could not regain control of the Boeing
737 MAX 8. If confirmed, the findings reported in the Wall Street Journal
suggest that following emergency procedures in the Boeing handbook may not have
been sufficient enough to prevent a crash. The reported findings come from a
preliminary report that’s required by the investigating authority to be
produced within 30 days of an incident. The findings are not final and subject
to change as the investigation continue. Other reported preliminary findings
from data retrieved from the Ethiopian Airlines jet’s black box suggest that
the flight-control feature, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation
System (MCAS), automatically activated before the crash. The MCAS is a system
that automatically lowers the nose of the plane when it receives information
from its external angle of attack (AOA) sensors that the aircraft is flying too
slowly or steeply, and at risk of stalling.
SOURCES: CNN | WALL STREET JOURNAL
5NBA Courts African Audiences
The NBA will invest millions of dollars in Basketball Africa
League, its first professional league outside of North America, and will be
hands-on in its operation. The NBA, in partnership with the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA), is launching the Basketball Africa League in
January 2020, featuring 12 teams from across the continent. The NBA generated
$8 billion in revenue last season, according to Forbes, and industry players
say audience interest in Africa has grown alongside the profile of Africans
playing in the world’s top basketball league. Basketball Africa League will
involve six national champions — from Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia
and Senegal — who will automatically qualify for the competition. The remaining
six will come through international qualifiers later this year. The NBA began
in March livestreaming on YouTube two games a week for free for viewers in
sub-Saharan Africa, in a bid to build a larger fan base on the continent. The
league opened an elite basketball academy in Senegal in 2017 which, along with
its Basketball Without Borders Africa program, has showcased African talent
hoping to play for NBA teams or U.S. colleges.
SOURCES: VOA
6Why Chinese Entrepreneurs are Flocking to Africa
An estimated 1 million Chinese citizens have ventured to Africa
over the past two decades to seek their fortune. They have been persuaded to
test their ambition in far-flung corners of the world amid rising labor costs,
industrial overcapacity and more stringent environmental standards back in
China. While many entrepreneurs have looked closer to home, to countries such
as Cambodia, others have struck out to Africa. It is China’s massive
infrastructure projects, including dams, railways, ports and telecommunications
networks, that capture the most attention. Between 2000 and 2014, the stock of
Chinese investment in Africa went from 2 percent of U.S levels to 55 percent.
McKinsey estimates that, at the current breakneck pace, China will surpass U.S.
levels within a decade.
SOURCES: OZY
7Balogun Market in Lagos is the Shopping Capital of the World
Its densely-packed, umbrella-shielded corrugated metal stalls
are abuzz with trades and transactions. Balogun Market is in many ways a
microcosm of Nigeria: a country known globally as a petro-economy, but one that
in reality is a country of small business people. Nigeria’s entrepreneurs
collectively power Africa’s largest economy, generating almost 50% of its GDP
and employing 60 million people—roughly 84% of its labor force. Yet high
borrowing costs, multiple taxation, currency volatility, infrastructure
shortfalls, and red tape all make doing business in Nigeria exceptionally
difficult. Seizing on an opportunity to expand its reach, the Nigerian
government has created an alphabet soup of agencies and rolled out big-budget
programs to help. Rather than meeting the needs of small businesspeople,
however, these schemes are more often used by corrupt officials to help
themselves.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
8Getting the Ball Rolling on Free Trade in Africa
Gambia’s parliament has approved the Africa Continental Free
Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), becoming the 22nd nation to do so, and effectively
meeting the minimum threshold for the agreement to come into force. The AfCFTA
which was enacted in 2018 seeks to create the largest trade zone in the world,
increase intra-African trade by 52% by the year 2022 and remove tariffs on 90%
of goods. African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga
led celebrations of the historic achievement, posting on his office Twitter
account that ‘the AfCFTA market is ready for launch of its operational phase in
July this year’.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
9Vodacom Boss in Hot Water in Tanzania
Tanzanian authorities have charged the managing director of
Vodacom Tanzania and other telecom executives with economic crimes. Egyptian
Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives “intentionally and wilfully organized
a criminal racket, which caused the government … to suffer a pecuniary loss”
of more than 5.9 billion Tanzanian shillings ($2.55 million), said documents
seen by Reuters. The executives were not allowed to enter a plea nor apply for
bail, and were held in police custody until the case comes up on April 17.
Vodacom, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Vodacom Group, is Tanzania’s leading
telecom company by the number of mobile subscribers, with about 32 percent of
the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers, ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a
subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
10The Top 8 Wildlife Safari Parks In Africa
An African safari trip is an experience of a lifetime as
you get to satisfy your wanderlust in the wild and marvel at nature at her
absolute finest. Each destination is as diverse as the culture and people so
visitors always have a wealth of options for their adventure. Some
travelers come in for the amazing scenery, while others flock to get some outdoor
action like hiking and hot air balloon rides. As such, it pays to have an idea
of which locations offer what experiences you seek. If the highlight of your
safari is to witness majestic wildlife in their natural habitat, however, then
consider these top eight wildlife safari parks on the continent: South
Africa’s Kruger National park. Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, Kenya’s
Masai Mara National Reserve and Namibia’s Etosha National Park all made it
onto our list.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM