Africa Top10 News

1Ugandan Lawyer Restores Father’s Dignity in Fight for Justice 

A Ugandan man, who was only six years old when his father lost his land in a legal dispute, has finally won it back 23 years later. Jordan Kinyera went through 18 years of education and legal training before taking on the case. On Monday, the High Court delivered a final judgement which ruled in his family’s favour. “I made the decision to become a lawyer later in life but much of it was inspired by events I grew up witnessing, the circumstances and frustrations my family went through during the trail and how it affected us.” His father was sued by neighbours following a land dispute in 1996 and the case dragged on in court for more than two decades. Land disputes are widespread in Uganda. According to legal advocacy group Namati, they affect 33-50% of landholders. Many internally displaced Ugandans, who return to their home regions after having spent several years in camps, find themselves in land disputes.

SOURCES: BBC

2[WATCH] Algerians React after President Steps Down

“I am super happy and excited. We have won a battle. This will be a sleepless night”, Bilal, a 27-year-old carpenter, told Al Jazeera in downtown Algiers as he and thousands of other Algerians celebrated President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation. Under the capital’s Tunnel des Facultes that leads to Maurice Audin square, a jubilant group of protesters, some draped in the national flag, jumped up and down with excitement while singing “the country is ours and we’ll do what we want”. Others set off fireworks at the entrance of the tunnel. “His removal is only the first step. We will keep marching until we have fair, transparent elections and a new government because the cabinet led by Noureddine Bedoui does not represent us.

SOURCES: AL JAZEERA

3The Road to Eritrea’s Ports is Paved by Conscripts?

Eritreans in exile have launched legal proceedings against the EU, accusing it of financing a scheme in Eritrea that uses “forced labour”. The Netherlands-based Foundation Human Rights for Eritreans has called on the EU to immediately stop a $20m road construction project, which it says violates human rights law as well as the EU’s own charter, since it uses national service recruits. Eritrea’s system of compulsory national service can last for 20 years or more, and has been likened by both the UN and the European Parliament to mass enslavement. Conscripts often work 72-hour weeks in extremely harsh conditions with inadequate food and low pay. It is the major cause of mass migration from Eritrea, which has been called the world’s “fastest emptying country”. The road rehabilitation scheme, which launched in February and will help connect Eritrea’s ports to the border with neighbouring Ethiopia, is financed by the EU’s new Emergency Trust Fund for Africa and was described by an EU spokesman as indicative of “a new approach to engaging with Eritrea, which has the improvement of the lives and rights of Eritreans at its core”.

SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN

4Details of Ethiopian Crew’s Actions from Preliminary Black-box Data

Pilots flying Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 initially followed emergency procedures that were laid out by Boeing before the plane nose-dived into the ground, according to preliminary findings reported in the Wall Street Journal. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, the WSJ reported that despite following the steps, which included turning off an automated flight-control system, pilots could not regain control of the Boeing 737 MAX 8. If confirmed, the findings reported in the Wall Street Journal suggest that following emergency procedures in the Boeing handbook may not have been sufficient enough to prevent a crash. The reported findings come from a preliminary report that’s required by the investigating authority to be produced within 30 days of an incident. The findings are not final and subject to change as the investigation continue. Other reported preliminary findings from data retrieved from the Ethiopian Airlines jet’s black box suggest that the flight-control feature, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), automatically activated before the crash. The MCAS is a system that automatically lowers the nose of the plane when it receives information from its external angle of attack (AOA) sensors that the aircraft is flying too slowly or steeply, and at risk of stalling.

SOURCES: CNN | WALL STREET JOURNAL

5NBA Courts African Audiences

The NBA will invest millions of dollars in Basketball Africa League, its first professional league outside of North America, and will be hands-on in its operation. The NBA, in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), is launching the Basketball Africa League in January 2020, featuring 12 teams from across the continent. The NBA generated $8 billion in revenue last season, according to Forbes, and industry players say audience interest in Africa has grown alongside the profile of Africans playing in the world’s top basketball league. Basketball Africa League will involve six national champions — from Nigeria, Angola, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Senegal — who will automatically qualify for the competition. The remaining six will come through international qualifiers later this year. The NBA began in March livestreaming on YouTube two games a week for free for viewers in sub-Saharan Africa, in a bid to build a larger fan base on the continent. The league opened an elite basketball academy in Senegal in 2017 which, along with its Basketball Without Borders Africa program, has showcased African talent hoping to play for NBA teams or U.S. colleges.

SOURCES: VOA

6Why Chinese Entrepreneurs are Flocking to Africa

An estimated 1 million Chinese citizens have ventured to Africa over the past two decades to seek their fortune. They have been persuaded to test their ambition in far-flung corners of the world amid rising labor costs, industrial overcapacity and more stringent environmental standards back in China. While many entrepreneurs have looked closer to home, to countries such as Cambodia, others have struck out to Africa.  It is China’s massive infrastructure projects, including dams, railways, ports and telecommunications networks, that capture the most attention. Between 2000 and 2014, the stock of Chinese investment in Africa went from 2 percent of U.S levels to 55 percent. McKinsey estimates that, at the current breakneck pace, China will surpass U.S. levels within a decade.

SOURCES: OZY

7Balogun Market in Lagos is the Shopping Capital of the World

Its densely-packed, umbrella-shielded corrugated metal stalls are abuzz with trades and transactions. Balogun Market is in many ways a microcosm of Nigeria: a country known globally as a petro-economy, but one that in reality is a country of small business people. Nigeria’s entrepreneurs collectively power Africa’s largest economy, generating almost 50% of its GDP and employing 60 million people—roughly 84% of its labor force. Yet high borrowing costs, multiple taxation, currency volatility, infrastructure shortfalls, and red tape all make doing business in Nigeria exceptionally difficult. Seizing on an opportunity to expand its reach, the Nigerian government has created an alphabet soup of agencies and rolled out big-budget programs to help. Rather than meeting the needs of small businesspeople, however, these schemes are more often used by corrupt officials to help themselves.

SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA

8Getting the Ball Rolling on Free Trade in Africa

Gambia’s parliament has approved the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), becoming the 22nd nation to do so, and effectively meeting the minimum threshold for the agreement to come into force. The AfCFTA which was enacted in 2018 seeks to create the largest trade zone in the world, increase intra-African trade by 52% by the year 2022 and remove tariffs on 90% of goods. African Union’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga led celebrations of the historic achievement, posting on his office Twitter account that ‘the AfCFTA market is ready for launch of its operational phase in July this year’.

SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS

9Vodacom Boss in Hot Water in Tanzania

Tanzanian authorities have charged the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania and other telecom executives with economic crimes. Egyptian Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives “intentionally and wilfully organized a criminal racket, which caused the government … to suffer a pecuniary loss” of more than 5.9 billion Tanzanian shillings ($2.55 million), said documents seen by Reuters. The executives were not allowed to enter a plea nor apply for bail, and were held in police custody until the case comes up on April 17. Vodacom, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Vodacom Group, is Tanzania’s leading telecom company by the number of mobile subscribers, with about 32 percent of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers, ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.

SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA

10The Top 8 Wildlife Safari Parks In Africa

An African safari trip is an experience of a lifetime as you get to satisfy your wanderlust in the wild and marvel at nature at her absolute finest. Each destination is as diverse as the culture and people so visitors always have a wealth of options for their adventure. Some travelers come in for the amazing scenery, while others flock to get some outdoor action like hiking and hot air balloon rides. As such, it pays to have an idea of which locations offer what experiences you seek. If the highlight of your safari is to witness majestic wildlife in their natural habitat, however, then consider these top eight wildlife safari parks on the continent: South Africa’s Kruger National park. Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve and Namibia’s Etosha National Park all made it onto our list.

SOURCES: AFRICA.COM

