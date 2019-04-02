Africa Top10 News

3 Women are Leading the Charge to Replace Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir

Sparked by a demonstration in December over the rising price of bread, the protests have become the biggest threat to al-Bashir’s rule since he seized power in a military coup in 1989. Initially led by mostly male doctors, lawyers and other professionals fed up with economic decline, the movement has since broadened to include more women, youth and political leaders angered by the regime’s corruption and authoritarianism. At least 57 protesters have been killed and hundreds have been arrested since the protests began. Last month al-Bashir declared a state emergency, appointing military and security officials to run Sudan’s 18 states. Women are now at the forefront of the campaign, often taking to the streets in larger numbers than men, according to Ihsan Fagiri, head of the No to Women’s Oppression Initiative, a rights organization. Sudanese women have a long history of political and social activism. Dr. Khalida Zahir, Sudan’s first female doctor, was arrested and flogged in 1946 for opposing British rule. In 1951, she co-founded the Sudanese Women’s Union, which fought for women’s right to vote and equal pay and played a key role in the street protests that toppled dictatorial governments in 1964 and 1985.



SOURCES: OZY