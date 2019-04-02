Africa Top10 News

1Calls for Winnie Mandela to be Given her Dues
As
April 2 marks a year since the death of struggle icon Winnie
Madikizela-Mandela, social media have been flooded with messages of remembrance
as South Africans and the world pay tribute to the fallen stalwart.
Affectionately known as the “mother of the nation”,
Madikizela-Mandela died at the age of 81 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg
after a long illness. At her funeral, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius
Malema championed for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after her.
The party has since brought the proposal before parliament, gaining social
media support. Last year, many wore doeks in honour of Winnie Mandela under the
banner “She did not die. She multiplied”. #MamaWinnie has
trended on social media as many remember and honour her.
SOURCES: TIMES LIVE
2Get a Piece of this African Online Retailer
Jumia, the pan-African conglomerate of e-commerce businesses,
has set a price range of $13 to $16 per share ahead of an initial public
offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The online retailer will
offer 13.5 million American depository shares for purchase, according to an
updated version of its IPO filing with US regulators, and could raise as much
as $216 million, depending on investors’ appetite. If traded at the mid-point
of that price range, for instance, Jumia’s valuation will be pegged around $1.1
billion. Jumia, which will trade as “JMIA” on the NYSE, has also received a
cash injection ahead of its public offering: in a private stock sale, the
company has confirmed a $56 million private placement from Mastercard Europe.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
3Women are Leading the Charge to Replace Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir
Sparked by a demonstration in December over the rising price of
bread, the protests have become the biggest threat to al-Bashir’s rule since he
seized power in a military coup in 1989. Initially led by mostly male doctors,
lawyers and other professionals fed up with economic decline, the movement has
since broadened to include more women, youth and political leaders angered by
the regime’s corruption and authoritarianism. At least 57 protesters have been
killed and hundreds have been arrested since the protests began. Last month
al-Bashir declared a state emergency, appointing military and security officials
to run Sudan’s 18 states. Women are now at the forefront of the campaign, often
taking to the streets in larger numbers than men, according to Ihsan Fagiri,
head of the No to Women’s Oppression Initiative, a rights organization.
Sudanese women have a long history of political and social activism. Dr.
Khalida Zahir, Sudan’s first female doctor, was arrested and flogged in 1946
for opposing British rule. In 1951, she co-founded the Sudanese Women’s Union,
which fought for women’s right to vote and equal pay and played a key role in
the street protests that toppled dictatorial governments in 1964 and 1985.
SOURCES: OZY
4Bouteflika is Ready to Go
Algeria’s ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will resign
before his mandate expires on April 28, his office said, after a succession of
loyalists deserted him in the face of massive protests. Under the constitution,
once his resignation is tendered, the speaker of Algeria’s upper house of
parliament, Abdelkader Bensalah, would act as interim leader for up to 90 days
during which a presidential election must be organised. The announcement on
Monday was greeted by the beeping of some car horns in Algiers, but there was
little sign of euphoria as people insisted the whole ruling system must change.
As rumours swirl of frantic behind-the-scenes manoeuvring, prosecutors said
they had banned corruption suspects from leaving Algeria after launching graft
probes against unnamed individuals. On Sunday, the Algerian authorities also
banned all private aircraft from taking off and landing until the end of the
month.
SOURCES: MAIL & GUARDIAN AFRICA
5A Support Group for Malagasy Women
A group of women in Madagascar, who have had life-changing
surgery, are travelling to remote villages to help others who need similar
treatment. They’ve become patient ambassadors, using the power of their own
stories to persuade others to get free medical help. In Madagascar, one in 60
women will die in childbirth during their lifetime. The fertility rate is high,
and there is also a high rate of teenage pregnancy—more than one-third of girls
ages 15-19 have had children or are currently pregnant. When these factors are
combined with the prevalence of grinding poverty, it is likely that obstetric
fistula is a serious issue in Madagascar. Fistula Foundation provided its first
grant to SALFA, the Malagasy Lutheran Church’s health department, to support
their efforts to provide fistula treatment in Madagascar. SALFA manages a
network of hospitals, urban dispensaries, and rural health clinics across the
island, with six of SALFA’s 10 hospitals providing routine fistula treatment.
SOURCES: BBC
6Budding African Entrepreneurs can now Apply for the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative
The application process which is in partnership with Nailab was
officially opened by Jason Pau, Senior Director and Chief of Staff
International to Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman. “Africa Netpreneur
Prize is about looking for heroes. We are looking to shine the spotlight on
existing African entrepreneurs’ whether they are in the traditional sector or
tech sector or men or women who come from any of the 54 countries that are part
of this continent” said Pau. For the next ten years the foundation will host a
pitch competition in Africa where ten finalists from across the continent will
compete for $1 million in total prize money. The prospective entrepreneurs will
get assistance from experts.
SOURCES: FORBES AFRICA
7House Hunting in Nigeria
Nigerians searching for their dream home to buy or rent are
turning to the internet in droves, leading to a surge in the number of
property-focused technology firms. The emergence of these “proptech” companies
is due to the country’s rapid population growth, faster broadband speed and
cheaper smartphones that have also benefited other sectors from retail to
gambling in the last few years. Nigeria has the highest number of internet
users in Africa, with approximately 107 million internet data subscribers – an
increase of around 85 percent over 5 years, according to the country’s
communications commission. The country’s proptech companies typically adopt a
subscription model, charging property agents a listing fee and property
developers a commission on completed transactions. But risks are attached to
the convenience of online listings in Nigeria’s largely unregulated property
market.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
8Rating Ethiopia’s New Administration
On April 2 last year, Abiy Ahmed took over the premiership of a
country on the brink of a major catastrophe. Three years of incessant protests
across the restive regions of Oromia and Amhara, increasing ethnic violence and
a deteriorating economy had brought Ethiopia to the verge of collapse. The
ascendance to power of a young, reformist leader, who was delivering a message
of unity, prosperity, justice and peace, gave Ethiopians from all walks of life
reason to become optimistic about the future. While much progress was made on
many fronts in the first few months of Abiy’s premiership, some deep-rooted
challenges, such as ethnic tensions and internal displacement of peoples,
continued unabated. Fortunately for Abiy and his new administration, many
across the political spectrum preached patience and the citizens agreed that
meaningful change would take time to implement.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA
9Hunger is a Real Threat after Devastating Cyclone
World Food Programme has delivered food aid to about 200,000
people and aims to reach a million in the next two weeks, but farmers also need
seeds to replant quickly. Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into food
crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique on March 14,
humanitarian workers say. The government estimates that more than 700,000ha of
agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers destitute. The subsistence
farmers of Nhampuepua, hardened by years of poverty, are already replanting
what they can, using cuttings from the uprooted cassava plants that now litter
the village. But the land has its rhythm and will not be rushed, however great
the need. Only in eight months will the cassava be ready to eat.
SOURCES: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
10Senegal Rides Wave of Surf Competition
Ngor right, a Senegalese wave put on the international surfing
map by the 1966 surf documentary The Endless Summer. This week, the World Surf
League brought its qualifying series to West Africa for the first time, a
historic moment for surfing off a continent with plentiful waves but few people
who have the means to take advantage of them. With 60 surfers in the
competition, all trying to earn enough points to make it into the Championship
Tour, the Senegal Pro gives the country’s best surfers the chance to compete
against international professionals. It also brings many surfers to Senegal for
the first time, which local surf business owners hope will encourage them to
return with friends.
SOURCES: THE GUARDIAN