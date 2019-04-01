Africa Top10 News

1Senegalese-born Media Advisor Named as French Government Spokesperson
Sibeth
Ndiaye, a 39-year-old born in Dakar, only obtained French citizenship in 2016
while working as a communications advisor for Macron’s presidential campaign.
She replaces Benjamin Griveaux, whose resignation last week came ahead of a run
for Paris mayor next year. After growing up with a politician father and a
mother who was president of Senegal’s Constitutional Council, Ndiaye moved to
Paris to study at university and became a leftwing student activist before
joining the Socialist Party in 2002. Ndiaye gained notoriety after a
documentary of Macron’s grassroots campaign was released shortly after his
sweeping win of the presidency in May 2017. The film, “Behind the Scenes of a
Victory,” shows an outspoken Ndiaye who doesn’t hesitate to harangue reporters
over what she considers unfavourable coverage.
SOURCES: CGTN AFRICA | THE STAR KENYA
2Here’s Why Eritrea has Taken US Rapper’s Death Hard
Eritrea’s Minister of Information Yemane Meskel has paid tribute
to rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in Los Angeles on Sunday. The
rapper’s father is from the African nation and Hussle visited Eritrea in April
2018 where he sat down with the Ministry of Information’s website for a
wide-ranging interview about his life and experiences growing up in Los Angeles
in a culture of gang violence. During his interview, Hussle spoke of his love
for Eritrea and his desire to connect with his extended family after fourteen
years since he previously visited the country. Billion Temesghen, the Eritrean
journalist who interviewed him last year, wrote on Twitter: “Eritreans
worldwide feel sorrow for the loss of a talented star, a loving family man
& a compassionate compatriot. Condolences to us all.” Hussle’s debut
studio album, Victory Lap, was nominated for best rap album at this year’s
Grammy Awards.
SOURCES: CNN
3Recasting African Historical Figures in Storytelling Platforms
In the 19th century, large parts of present day Zambia was ruled
by a fierce chief, whose kingdom was at least twice as large as any in the
region. And when Portuguese slavers tried to subjugate the kingdom for its
trade roots, the chief waged war and won. The Women’s History Museum of
Zambia launched an animated podcast series to balance that narrative. In about
two-minute animations, the web series tells the stories of women from between
the 17th and 19th century Zambia. The stories have categorized these women
according to how they challenge stereotypes, “The Feminist,” “The Innovator,”
“The Power Broker,” and premiering with “The General,” Mwape. The podcasts will
be published each week on the museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The
creators would love to expand it to historical women across the continent.
SOURCES: QUARTZ AFRICA
4Details Emerge of the Final Moments of an Ethiopian Airlines Flight
An anti-stalling system on the plane, a Boeing 737 Max, has been
blamed for the disaster which killed all 157 people on board. Soon after
take-off – and just 450ft above the ground – the aircraft’s nose began to pitch
down. One pilot, according to media reports, said to the other
“pitch up, pitch up!” before their radio died. The plane crashed only
six minutes into its flight. Leaks this week from the crash investigation in
Ethiopia and in the US suggest an automatic anti-stall system was activated at
the time of the disaster. The Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System
(MCAS) flight-control feature was also implicated in a fatal crash involving a
Lion Air flight in Indonesia last October. Boeing has redesigned the software
so that it will disable MCAS if it receives conflicting data from its sensors.
As part of the upgrade, Boeing will install an extra warning system on all 737
Max aircraft, which was previously an optional safety feature. Neither of the
two planes that were involved in the fatal crashes carried the alert systems,
which are designed to warn pilots when sensors produce contradictory readings.
SOURCES: BBC
5Global Media Firms Banned in Burundi
Burundi will continue to block broadcasts from two international
media organizations and expand restrictions on their operations. At a meeting
in Bujumbura, the president of the National Council of Communication, Nestor
Bankumukunzi, said the British Broadcasting Corp. and the Voice of America are
no longer allowed to broadcast, effective immediately. The ban is indefinite
and extends to journalists, both foreign and domestic, who provide information
to either broadcaster. The BBC condemned the decision, calling it “a
serious blow against media freedom.” The government was upset by a
documentary the BBC broadcast last year, she said, about members of Burundi’s
intelligence service operating secret sites where dissidents are detained and
tortured. Burundi has accused VOA of employing a journalist who opposes the
government, Nicholson added. Patrick Nduwimana, the former director of Bonesha
FM Radio in Burundi, is “wanted for participating in deadly violence that
preceded the May attempted coup.”
SOURCES: VOA
6The Themes Catholics Need to Note in Africa
The pope’s two-day visit was aimed at boosting
Christian-Muslim ties and showing solidarity with Morocco’s ever-growing
migrant community. Morocco, which is almost 100% Muslim, has marketed itself as
an oasis of religious tolerance in a region torn by militancy. It has offered
training to Muslim preachers from Africa and Europe on what it describes as
moderate Islam. Francis, making the first papal visit to Morocco in 34 years,
praised the monarch for providing “sound training to combat all forms of
extremism, which so often lead to violence and terrorism, and which, in any
event, constitute an offence against religion and against God himself”.
Activist Jenny Tillyard addresses the issue of unwanted pregnancy and a
‘demographic disaster’ in Africa, while Judith A Daniels says the church needs
to legitimise women’s much-needed accession to leadership roles. In traditional
societies in Africa, a girl’s reproductive capacity was “owned” by her birth
family, and there were recognised customs to enforce damages for “seduction”,
which to some extent protected young girls.
SOURCES: DAILY MAIL | THE GUARDIAN
7Xenophobia Rears its Ugly Head in South Africa
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s third largest party, the
Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, has slammed recent xenophobic attacks in
the country cautioning nationals to desist from scapegoating others. “Stop
Xenophobia! There is no foreigner that took your jobs. If you fail in business,
do not blame other people,” Malema told a crowd during an electioneering
campaign stop in the Free State province over the weekend. His call
follows on the heels of an outright condemnation of the attacks by President
Cyril Ramaphosa late last week. In addressing a meeting, the president said it
was unacceptable that other nationals will be targeted in a country as South
Africa.
SOURCES: AFRICA NEWS
8NHIF Reform Critical To Affordable Health For All In Kenya
One million Kenyans fall into poverty every year due to
catastrophic out of pocket health expenditures. For the almost four in
every five Kenyans who lack access to medical insurance, the fear that they are
just an accident or serious illness away from destitution. Ill health is
easily the most destructive wrecking-ball to any country’s plans for
sustainable development, which validates President Uhuru
Kenyatta’s commitment to deliver Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by
2022, as part of his Big Four development agenda. The number of Kenyans
who continue to suffer from communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria and
TB, as well as the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases like
diabetes, cancer and hypertension, present formidable challenges to the
country. Among the poorest in Kenya, only 3% have health insurance, which
is provided by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). Among the
wealthiest, many who also have private cover, this rises to 42%, indicating
again that the poorest are at risk of being left behind even further, and do not
have an appropriate safety-net to fall back on.
SOURCES: AFRICA.COM
9Immigrants from Cape Verde are Transforming this Area’s Image
Long considered a no-go area by Lisbon residents, Cova da Moura
is a warren of small streets where Cape Verdeans make up two-thirds of the
6,000 residents. They celebrate their home, a tiny archipelago off Africa’s
west coast, with music, food and street art – which tourists increasingly want
to experience. Made famous by Cape Verde’s singing legend Cesaria Evora,
‘morna’ is a musical mainstay here. The more upbeat ‘funana’ and ‘batuque’
styles, which will feature in pop star Madonna’s upcoming album, are also
popular.
SOURCES: REUTERS AFRICA
10How First African Bicycle Information Organization Changed the Game
In Uganda, 77 of the country’s 121 districts lack an ambulance
service and fewer than 7% of patients arrive at hospital by ambulance. That
lack of transport prompted FABIO to develop its first bicycle ambulance service
in 2006 in Uganda’s then war-torn northern region. Their goal since has been to
create something that is both environmentally friendly and easy to maintain.
The ambulances are built by locals, with locally sourced materials, using as a
base the black bicycle whose spare parts are easily found in the villages. To
address that concern, FABIO introduced the e-scooter, a rechargeable electric
bike used in place of bicycles in areas where the terrain is hardened like the
region around the Kibibi health centre.
SOURCES: AL JAZEERA